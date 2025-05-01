Despite Limited Supply, the Fujifilm X100VI Topped Major 2024 Sales Chart in Japan

Jeremy Gray

A silver and black Fujifilm digital camera is centered against a vibrant, swirling gold background. The camera lens and textured body are clearly visible, highlighting its retro-inspired design.

Japanese photography retailer Map Camera just published its list of the best-selling cameras of the fiscal year 2024, which ended in Japan on March 31. The list covers camera sales from April 2024 through the end of March and, despite supply issues, the Fujifilm X100VI has sold like gangbusters.

Looking at Map Camera’s top 20, as spotted by L-Rumors, Fujifilm has been performing exceptionally well beyond taking the top spot with its uber-popular X100VI compact camera.

Buy the Fujifilm X100VI new on Amazon.comBuy the Fujifilm X100VI used on KEH.com

The company’s X-T50, X-T5, and X-M5 also make the cut in the third, fifth, and 14th positions, respectively. The X-M5’s inclusion is fascinating given that the camera, which has also faced supply issues, was released only six months ago. It made up a lot of ground in half the time of many other cameras on the list.

There are some other cameras in the mix that were released during the last year, including the Canon EOS R5 Mark II (sixth place), the Nikon Z6 III (seventh place), and the Nikon Z50 II (11th place).

Buy the Canon EOS R5 II new on Amazon.comBuy the Canon EOS R5 II used on KEH.com
Buy the Nikon Z6 III new on Amazon.comBuy the Nikon Z6 III used on KEH.com
Buy the Nikon Z50 II new on Amazon.comBuy the Nikon Z50 II used on KEH.com

Speaking of Nikon, the company’s revival arc continued in 2024 and early 2025. Nikon has five cameras in Map Camera’s top 20 list of best-selling new cameras, with the vintage-inspired Zf, almost-flagship Z8, and retro APS-C Zfc also making the cut.

Buy the Nikon Zf new on Amazon.comBuy the Nikon Zf used on KEH.com
Buy the Nikon Z8 new on Amazon.comBuy the Nikon Z8 used on KEH.com
Buy the Nikon Zfc new on Amazon.comBuy the Nikon Zfc used on KEH.com

Unsurprisingly, given its overall market performance, Sony has some cameras in the mix. The Sony a7C II (second place), a7 IV (ninth), a7R V (13th), and ZV-E10 (20th) are featured. Yes, the original ZV-E10, not the ZV-E10 II released last July.

Buy the Sony a7C II new on Amazon.comBuy the Sony a7C II used on KEH.com
Buy the Sony a7 IV new on Amazon.comBuy the Sony a7 IV used on KEH.com
Buy the Sony a7R V new on Amazon.comBuy the Sony a7R V used on KEH.com
Buy the Sony ZV-E10 new on Amazon.comBuy the Sony ZV-E10 used on KEH.com
Buy the Sony ZV-E10 II new on Amazon.comBuy the Sony ZV-E10 II used on KEH.com

The rest of the list includes some expected cameras, like the Canon EOS R6 II in 10th place, the Ricoh GR IIIx (eight), and the standard GR III (15th). There are also a few slight surprises, like the Panasonic Lumix S9 in 16th position, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 in 17th, and the OM System OM-1 Mark II in 18th. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is especially fascinating, as it is an entirely different type of camera than the other 19 on the list. Times, they are a-changin’.

Buy the Canon EOS R6 II new on Amazon.comBuy the Canon EOS R6 II used on KEH.com
Buy the Ricoh GR III(x) new on Amazon.comBuy the Ricoh GR III(x) used on KEH.com
Buy the Panasonic Lumix S9 new on Amazon.comBuy the Panasonic Lumix S9 used on KEH.com
Buy the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 new on Amazon.comBuy the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 used on KEH.com
Buy the OM System OM-1 II new on Amazon.comBuy the OM System OM-1 II used on KEH.com

As Map Camera notes in its breakdown of the rankings, it is important to keep supply in context when looking at its sales charts. Had they been more readily available, some cameras could certainly have finished higher in the rankings. However, in the case of the most popular camera, the X100VI, more supply would have only meant an even more dominant performance. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular cameras in recent memory.

Close-up view of a fujifilm x100v camera focusing on the lens system label and body detail, set against a blurred dark background.

Map Camera says the supply situation is still not stable and it cannot keep the camera in stock. Fujifilm says it is working hard to make more X100VI cameras and was, as of March, “closer” to shipping outstanding orders for the popular compact camera.

Alongside the 20 best-selling new cameras, Map Camera also published its list of the most popular used cameras of the 2024 fiscal year. The complete list is available on Map Camera’s website, but a few cameras are worth highlighting.

Buy the Sony a7 III new on Amazon.comBuy the Sony a7 III used on KEH.com
Buy the Canon EOS R5 new on Amazon.comBuy the Canon EOS R5 used on KEH.com
Buy the Nikon Z50 new on Amazon.comBuy the Nikon Z50 used on KEH.com

The venerable Sony a7 III was the best-selling used camera, followed by the original Canon EOS R5. Interestingly, the Nikon Zf and Zfc, both of which made the rankings as popular new models, took the third and fourth positions in the used camera rankings. The original Nikon Z50 followed in fifth place.

There were some other models that made both lists, including the Sony a7 IV, Ricoh GR III (and Ricoh GR IIIx, although their relative positions were swapped), the Fujifilm X-T5, and the Sony a7R V. What’s interesting is that, unlike other recent years, no DSLR camera features in Map Camera’s used camera sales rankings. Perhaps, finally, the DSLR really is well and truly dead.

Image credits: Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.

, ,
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Three digital cameras are displayed against a glittery gold background. The models shown are Fujifilm X-T50, a Sony E-mount, and a Fujifilm rangefinder-style camera, each highlighting features like lenses and controls. The 10 Best-Selling Cameras of 2024 at Map Camera in Japan
x100VI Limited Edition Fujifilm Will Sell Just 300 Limited-Edition X100VI Cameras in the US
A person smiles while holding up a Fujifilm camera outdoors, with greenery and a blurred landscape in the background. Fujifilm is Cracking Down on Camera Reselling in Japan
Three cameras are displayed against a green and gold abstract background: an instant camera on the left, a classic rangefinder-style camera in the center, and a mirrorless camera with no lens on the right. Fujifilm Is in a Very Strong Position to Start the New Year
Discussion