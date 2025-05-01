Despite Limited Supply, the Fujifilm X100VI Topped Major 2024 Sales Chart in Japan

Japanese photography retailer Map Camera just published its list of the best-selling cameras of the fiscal year 2024, which ended in Japan on March 31. The list covers camera sales from April 2024 through the end of March and, despite supply issues, the Fujifilm X100VI has sold like gangbusters.

Looking at Map Camera’s top 20, as spotted by L-Rumors, Fujifilm has been performing exceptionally well beyond taking the top spot with its uber-popular X100VI compact camera.

The company’s X-T50, X-T5, and X-M5 also make the cut in the third, fifth, and 14th positions, respectively. The X-M5’s inclusion is fascinating given that the camera, which has also faced supply issues, was released only six months ago. It made up a lot of ground in half the time of many other cameras on the list.

There are some other cameras in the mix that were released during the last year, including the Canon EOS R5 Mark II (sixth place), the Nikon Z6 III (seventh place), and the Nikon Z50 II (11th place).

Speaking of Nikon, the company’s revival arc continued in 2024 and early 2025. Nikon has five cameras in Map Camera’s top 20 list of best-selling new cameras, with the vintage-inspired Zf, almost-flagship Z8, and retro APS-C Zfc also making the cut.

Unsurprisingly, given its overall market performance, Sony has some cameras in the mix. The Sony a7C II (second place), a7 IV (ninth), a7R V (13th), and ZV-E10 (20th) are featured. Yes, the original ZV-E10, not the ZV-E10 II released last July.

The rest of the list includes some expected cameras, like the Canon EOS R6 II in 10th place, the Ricoh GR IIIx (eight), and the standard GR III (15th). There are also a few slight surprises, like the Panasonic Lumix S9 in 16th position, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 in 17th, and the OM System OM-1 Mark II in 18th. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is especially fascinating, as it is an entirely different type of camera than the other 19 on the list. Times, they are a-changin’.

As Map Camera notes in its breakdown of the rankings, it is important to keep supply in context when looking at its sales charts. Had they been more readily available, some cameras could certainly have finished higher in the rankings. However, in the case of the most popular camera, the X100VI, more supply would have only meant an even more dominant performance. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular cameras in recent memory.

Map Camera says the supply situation is still not stable and it cannot keep the camera in stock. Fujifilm says it is working hard to make more X100VI cameras and was, as of March, “closer” to shipping outstanding orders for the popular compact camera.

Alongside the 20 best-selling new cameras, Map Camera also published its list of the most popular used cameras of the 2024 fiscal year. The complete list is available on Map Camera’s website, but a few cameras are worth highlighting.

The venerable Sony a7 III was the best-selling used camera, followed by the original Canon EOS R5. Interestingly, the Nikon Zf and Zfc, both of which made the rankings as popular new models, took the third and fourth positions in the used camera rankings. The original Nikon Z50 followed in fifth place.

There were some other models that made both lists, including the Sony a7 IV, Ricoh GR III (and Ricoh GR IIIx, although their relative positions were swapped), the Fujifilm X-T5, and the Sony a7R V. What’s interesting is that, unlike other recent years, no DSLR camera features in Map Camera’s used camera sales rankings. Perhaps, finally, the DSLR really is well and truly dead.

Image credits: Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.