The 10 Best-Selling Cameras of 2024 at Map Camera in Japan

Map Camera, one of the largest photography retailers in Japan, published its annual breakdown of the 10 best-selling cameras of the year, including new and used models.

While Map Camera’s sales charts, spotted by Sony Alpha Rumors, don’t deliver an exhaustive or global view of the best-selling camera gear of the year, the retailer is big enough to make the data interesting and well worth checking out. 2024 was an excellent year for new gear; five of the 10 highest-selling cameras debuted in 2024.

The best-selling camera of 2024 is, somewhat unsurprisingly, the Fujifilm X100VI. Even though the X100VI remains very hard to find in stock, Fujifilm still manufactured enough to top the charts at Map Camera.

Fujifilm also took the second spot with the new X-T50. Launched in May, three months after the X100VI, the 40-megapixel camera’s blend of X-T5 performance and affordability struck a chord with photographers.

Speaking of the X-T5, that made the list, too, occupying the fifth position, one spot ahead of the Nikon Z6 III, which PetaPixel readers selected as their favorite camera of 2024.

While readers should head over to Map Camera to see the rest of the top 10, it is worth noting that the Canon EOS R5 II, which arrived relatively late in the year and costs $4,300, still cracked the best-selling camera list, landing in a very impressive ninth spot, one ahead of the other most expensive camera on the list, 2023’s Nikon Z8. By the way, the Nikon Z8 topped Map Camera’s sales charts last year.

It was a very strong year for Fujifilm and Nikon, each with three of the top-selling cameras of 2024. Fujifilm scoring three of the top five most popular cameras is especially impressive; what a great year for Fujifilm. Sony did well, too, with the a7C II in third and the a7 IV in seventh.

Alongside its breakdown of the best-selling new (sealed, in-box) cameras, Map Camera also detailed the popularity of its various used cameras. The top three best-selling used cameras this year were the Sony a7 III, Nikon Zf, and the original Canon EOS R5.

Some other interesting observations are that the OM System OM-1 cracked the list, finishing 10th, while the Ricoh GR III (seventh spot) remains extremely popular.

Further, the Sony a7 and Nikon Z6 series both made the list twice. While the a7 III was the number one camera used in the year, its successor, the a7 IV, finished fourth. The Nikon Z6 II finished fifth, while its predecessor, 2017’s Z6, was sixth.

Image credits: Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.