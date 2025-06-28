The Panasonic Lumix GM-5 Is the Greatest Digital Camera Ever Made

Chris Niccolls

Recently, at the Bild Expo in New York City, I asked some prestigious photographers and creative professionals an important question: What is the greatest digital camera of all time? Some said the Fujifilm X100 series, some said the Nikon D780, and I even heard the DJI Pocket 3. Of course, they were all wrong. The correct answer is, of course, the Panasonic Lumix GM-5.

The Panasonic GM-5 debuted in 2014 and stood alongside the similar GM-1 from the previous year. I owned both and eventually sold them when I started my YouTube career as I wasn’t using them anymore since I had a new camera to test almost every week. However, I came to deeply regret this decision. Having recently found another GM-5, I’ve been falling in love all over again.

Warning: There are many, many, photos to look at below, so get your scroll finger ready.

A black Lumix digital camera with a zoom lens rests on a gray stone surface outdoors, with blurred green foliage in the background.
The Panasonic GM-5 is the smallest camera I’ve used that still offers a fairly large sensor and interchangeable lenses.

How Using the Panasonic GM-5 Feels

Ironically, the world’s greatest camera is actually incredibly diminutive. Much of its charm is due to its insightful sees its chassis as small as you can make a Micro Four Thirds body while still leaving room for an electronic viewfinder. At just under ten ounces (280 grams), the GM-5 is also pocketable and portable. I’m instantly reminded of funky camera designs like the Olympus XA, Pentax Auto 110, and Rollei 35s: cameras that all attempted to make things small, stylish, and convenient.

A close-up view of the back of a digital camera with a large screen, various buttons, and a viewfinder, placed on a light gray textured surface.
The amount of workable space for controls is minimal. The GM-5 relies on only a few basic buttons and dials.

The original GM-1 had a fairly similar body design and a built-in pop-up flash unit. The GM-5 traded the flash for a hot shoe and, more importantly, an EVF. Make no mistake, this is a terrible EVF but I would take it over nothing at all — and do. The display is just over 1.1 million dots and is a field sequential unit, an older technology that was of very low magnification, displayed the composition with some rainbow-colored tearing, and is much akin to looking down a hallway at a small television.

Close-up of the back of a digital camera showing part of the screen and various buttons, including ISO, menu, and red record button, as well as Wi-Fi and function buttons.
This single back dial is your main manual control interface. I had to replace mine recently.

The back panel isn’t any better. It is a three-inch, 921K, TFT screen, which is brutal to use in bright sunlight. However, its touchscreen interface is quite usable and allows for both autofocus placement and manual adjustments. The GM-5 allows for full manual control and that is primarily operated via a small control dial near where your thumb naturally rests. Pushing this dial in cycles between aperture, shutter, and exposure compensation while jogging it left or right adjusts the selected setting. You have a few other controls on the joypad for white balance and ISO. It’s a very simple camera interface but that is what I appreciate about it, and I find it an easy camera to adjust under pressure.

A top-down view of a Panasonic digital camera with a 25mm lens, placed on a grey marble surface. The camera's control dials and buttons are clearly visible.
The entire M43 ecosystem of lenses is available for this camera and they get even smaller than this 25mm.

The Panasonic DMW-BLH7PP battery isn’t very long-lasting — it provides about 200 CIPA-rated shots — but it sure does keep the slim profile of the camera intact. There is a single SD card slot, and don’t even ask about any USB-C interfaces given the age of this camera.

A Panasonic Lumix camera with its battery compartment open, showing the memory card inside. The camera battery is placed next to the camera on a stone surface, with greenery blurred in the background.
The battery and SD card slot are positioned to keep the camera’s diminutive size intact.
Close-up of a digital camera’s side, showing open port covers revealing HDMI, USB, and microphone input jacks, with a WiFi label above the ports. The camera lens is blurred in the background.
Don’t expect any modern USB ports or interfaces.

How The Panasonic GM-5 Shoots

At the heart of the GM-5 lies a 16-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor, which is the same as the GM-1 sensor that came before it. In fact, the photos in this article taken in Hawaii were actually captured on the GM-1 camera but I included them here because the image quality is identical. Speaking of which, I really like the image quality that I get out of this older sensor. Let’s keep in mind that sensor technology had begun to plateau around the time that the GM-5 was released and this is most especially relevant when it comes to Micro Four Thirds. Sure, the latest 20 and 25-megapixel options would be nice, however, I find the GM-5 to take vivid shots with plenty of detail.

Water bursts upward and sprays out from a round metal drain cover with small holes, splashing across a wet, textured surface.
Hawaii in 2015 was my first major trip with the GM-1 camera which offered similar handling characteristics. I loved how easy it was to handhold and how close I could focus.

A close-up of a large green leaf with a red and black ant walking across its surface. The ant is centered, and the leaf's veins and texture are clearly visible.

Smooth, moss-covered stones and a few fallen brown leaves resting in a gently flowing stream, with water blurring softly around the rocks.

Two people with surfboards stand in shallow water on a beach at sunset, with the sun partially hidden behind clouds and trees in the background. The sky is orange and the water reflects the fading light.

A small waterfall flows gently over a moss-covered rock into a calm, misty pool surrounded by lush greenery and smooth stones.

A person in a blue shirt rides a mobility scooter past a house with many white pigeons on the roof, windows, ground, and fence, surrounded by trees and palm fronds.

Close-up of a vibrant purple flower, showing the delicate, elongated petals and intricate textures at the center, with soft focus creating a dreamy, abstract effect.

Panasonic has always had excellent color science and that’s a shame considering this camera released at a time when all the kudos went to Canon and Fujifilm. The colors out of Panasonic cameras are true-to-life and the black and white modes, which is what I primarily shoot, are particularly gorgeous. I also find that shooting at higher ISO ratings adds noise that looks quite organic and very much like an analog high-speed black-and-white film stock.

A man wearing a backward baseball cap, a nose ring, earrings, and layered necklaces, including a cross pendant, looks seriously at the camera. He has a goatee and a backpack. The photo is in black and white.
On a recent trip to Austin, Texas, I took photos of my fellow creators. These are straight OOC jpegs, and I love the warmth of the Panasonic monochrome profile.

A bearded man with long hair wearing a "Terry Black's Barbecue" hat looks at the camera in a black-and-white portrait. The background is blurred.

A man with short hair and a beard gazes at the camera with a neutral expression. He is wearing a light-colored shirt and is posed in front of a softly blurred background. The image is in black and white.

A person wearing a light-colored cap and dark shirt sits indoors, looking directly at the camera with their chin resting on their hand. The image is in black and white.

A bearded man wearing a cap and a chain necklace holds a glass of water and points with his finger. He appears to be deep in thought. The image is in black and white.

A middle-aged man with a beard and mustache wears a textured cowboy hat. He gazes thoughtfully to the side with his chin resting on his hand. The photo is in black and white.

The GM-5 does have a mechanical shutter despite its diminutive proportions, which operates in an electronic first-curtain mode only. There are no issues with truncated bokeh on extremely bright lenses because the shutter speed doesn’t go faster than 1/500 second. I also find the rolling shutter to be quite minimal due to the relatively low resolution of the sensor. I just let the camera automatically transition to electronic shutter mode when I need it to go above 1/500 and rarely even notice any problems.

A person stands alone on a train station platform under a covered area, with sunlight casting long shadows. Train tracks curve alongside the empty platform, and graffiti is visible on nearby poles.
Prague is a beautiful city to photograph, and I loved the light and lines as I wandered.

Two people walk hand in hand through an arched stone tower on a cobblestone bridge, illuminated by a bright circle of sunlight, with surrounding buildings in shadow.

Silhouettes of three statues with raised arms stand against a vibrant orange and purple sunset sky, with distant building spires visible on the horizon.

The bow of a blue and red boat with three tires hanging as bumpers. Water pours out from two circular outlets on the boat’s hull into the brownish water below.

A close-up of a white metal boat wall with a round porthole, red stripe at the bottom, rust stain beneath the porthole, and dappled sunlight casting angular shadows and reflections across the surface.

A man in sunglasses stands in profile, while a woman with bright curly red hair and others gather outdoors in sunlight near a building.

A dimly lit, narrow hallway with worn walls and a tiled floor leads to closed double doors with frosted windows, allowing some light to filter inside. The atmosphere is eerie and abandoned.

Now, the title of “greatest camera of all time” really does depend on the context. I always say it’s always about the right tool for the right job and I would never use the GM-5 for any serious wildlife or sports shooting or with any longer telephoto lenses — the chassis just isn’t made for it. But when it comes to my favorite type of photography — travel and street — the GM-5 is discreet and capable.

Silhouette of historic buildings and statues against an orange and blue sunset sky, with pointed towers and a figure holding a cross prominently in the foreground.

Black iron gate set in a stucco wall, casting shadows on the ground. Sunlight shines through, revealing a person walking near a statue outside. Tree branches with leaves hang above, partially in view. Image is in black and white.

A person with short hair, wearing a leather jacket, jeans, and black shoes, leans against a concrete wall on a sunlit city sidewalk, casting a shadow. Other people are seen walking in the background.

An elderly woman wearing glasses and a hat sits on a bench, reading a paper. She has a large bag on her lap and appears focused. The background is out of focus, with a person walking away. The photo is in black and white.

A lone bird flies across a blue sky framed by the sharp, angular edges of two beige buildings, creating a geometric composition.

A man in a bucket hat and jacket stands outdoors, lit from the side by sunlight. His expression is neutral, and the image is in black and white with a blurred urban background.

A person walks alone on a cobblestone bridge at dusk, passing large statues and street lamps. The city skyline and river are visible under a cloudy, moody sky.

Autofocusing is pretty basic and uses Panasonic’s old-school contrast-based detection. Tracking AF is not reliable, but the classic way of using a center point to focus and recompose works like a dream. Given that Micro Four Thirds sensors have more depth of field for a given aperture, I find that the focus method of locking and recomposing still ensures that my subject is in a sharp zone of focus.

A woman walks past a storefront labeled "Meat Market" with various meat specials listed in the windows, while two people stand in the foreground, facing the shop. The scene is in black and white.
NYC is a photographer’s paradise, and I found a little time to myself to shoot on the streets.

A woman with curly hair stands in a subway car, holding onto a pole with one hand and placing the other in her pocket. She wears a cardigan over a white shirt and looks thoughtfully ahead. The image is in black and white.

An older adult on a mobility scooter, carrying a U.S. flag, crosses a city street at a crosswalk with a younger companion. The scene is in black and white, with sunlight casting shadows on the road.

A man in casual clothes walks on a sidewalk beside a concrete wall, waving at the camera. A fire hydrant and bollards are nearby. The scene is in black and white with sharp shadows on the ground.

The burst mode is quite respectable at just under six frames per second and it works great for street shooting and for portraits where I want to increase my chances of landing the shot. Considering that a 128 GB SD card gives me well over 4,000 full-quality JPEG and RAW images combined, I don’t feel like I’m frivolously wasting frames.

An older man with gray hair and a goatee wears a black leather jacket with a red inner lining, sitting outdoors on a sunny day, looking thoughtfully at the camera.
Tokyo is one of my favorite places to travel. The people and the places are so fascinating to photograph.

A man wearing amber sunglasses and a black jacket holds a cigarette near his mouth while standing outdoors in sunlight.

A triangular pedestrian crossing sign glows at night above a dark street, with the crescent moon visible in the sky. Some building outlines and streetlights can be seen in the shadows.

A street market stall displays neatly arranged crates of tomatoes and yellow fruits, with price signs in Japanese. A person in a beanie and jacket stands behind the stall, partially in shadow.

A black-and-white photo of three katana swords displayed on a stand against a softly lit wooden wall, with light reflecting off a polished wooden floor in the foreground.

A black and white photo of a train station platform with a train stopped. A person wearing a mask stands alone in sunlight, while vending machines and signs line the platform.

A sunlit street corner with a blue wooden building, a poster advertising "Good Chinese Food," a red crate with Tsingtao beer bottles, and a red sign displaying prices in Japanese. Shadows partially cover the entrance.

A person in a long coat walks down tiled stairs toward an underground passage, with natural light streaming through a glass canopy and trees visible outside. The scene is in black and white.

A concrete building with rectangular openings, viewed from below, against a clear blue sky. Small trees with yellow-green leaves grow out from an opening near the top of the building.

Considering that Panasonic is famous for its videography capabilities, the GM-5 had quite modest video modes. The camera can only shoot fairly standard 1080p video up to 60fps. I didn’t buy it for its video chops.

Panasonic G-M5 Review: Why It’s the Goat

If you have been reading between the lines, you have probably noticed that the GM-5 has some serious shortcomings. Partly, this is due to the age of the camera and partly it is due to the size. And yet, the GM-5 not only delivers a fun experience with its novel design and simple controls, but it also excels as a pocketable street camera that you can take anywhere. Most importantly, it offers interchangeable lenses with one of the most extensive ecosystems of lenses ever made and offers full manual control that goes beyond anything that a compact, fixed-zoom camera can do.

I never feel under-equipped or unable to be creative with the GM-5 in my pocket.

Black-and-white photo of the Luxor Hotel pyramid in Las Vegas at night, with palm trees in the foreground and a bright beam of light shining upward from the pyramid’s apex.
Vegas was a quick trip but the GM-5 is so easy to put in a pocket for any shooting opportunities.

A pyramid-shaped building at night with bright beams of light shining straight up from its apex into the dark sky.

A black and white photo shows a whimsical castle with multiple pointed, turreted towers illuminated against the night sky. The architecture features fantasy-inspired details and decorative crenellations.

I get plenty of depth of field control and I have access to optics ranging from extreme-ultra wides to ultra-long telephotos, and everything possible in between. The GM-5 may not have sold incredibly well at the time of its release, but it was way before its time, and that time is now. With all the attention focused on compact digital cameras, vintage-looking image quality, and analog-adjacent cameras, the GM-5 is more popular than ever.

A green door partially in shadow stands next to a textured beige wall. The shadow creates a diagonal line across the door, dividing it from the sunlit wall.

This has driven up prices in a big way, and the GM-5 was never a frugal camera system in the first place. It was released at around $700 for a body only and can now be had for about $1200 today. The Panasonic GM cameras are quite hard to find as well and get snapped up quickly. I could see the price going even higher as more time goes by, and this means that the market could be ripe for a brand-new release. I really believe that many users would desire a sexy and pocketable camera that proves to be convenient and portable.

A sepia-toned photo shows the corner of a building with two windows and a tiled roof in the foreground, set against a sky with wispy, dramatic clouds.

If a new camera were to be made, I think it would need to at least have an EVF, mechanical shutter, electronic flash or hot shoe, and a similar size and weight. It would, by default, get a more sophisticated sensor, video features, and focusing ability, which would only make it more desirable. Everyone is looking for a reason for micro43rds to continue, and it is the only sensor size that is commonly available, and that still offers good image quality, manual controls to be creative, and plenty of lenses to play with.

A group of five people walk together along a cobblestone path between stone walls, with sunlight casting shadows. Ivy grows on the wall above, and an iron gate is visible in the background. The image is in black and white.

It would naturally fall on Panasonic or OM System to make the plunge, and I feel that the aforementioned camera would be incredibly desirable. Panasonic is probably tired of hearing me constantly beg for one, but I think OM System could rejuvenate its line with a newly redesigned Pen series product. Don’t worry, I’ve been harassing them too.

A black-and-white photo of the New Yorker Hotel’s art deco building, featuring its iconic rooftop sign, with another modern building partially visible in the foreground.

The Panasonic GM-5 is the greatest digital camera of all time. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.

