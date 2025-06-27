Photographer Captures People Around the World ‘Just Doing Their Jobs’

After Brian Doben hit an impasse in his professional photography career, he spoke to his wife about quitting. But she encouraged him to go back to basics.

“I felt like I was just going through the motions. There was no connection, no spark. I felt like an imposter. I called my wife, Nancy, after a shoot and told her, ‘I’m not having fun anymore. I think I’m done’,” Doben tells PetaPixel.

But Nancy saw through it and told her husband to go and do what he used to do: photograph people, make portraits, and talk to them.

“So I extended my stay in Nashville and decided to visit small businesses and photograph the people running them — no agenda, just conversation. It was exhilarating. Getting to know their energy and passion started to fill my heart again. The photograph became secondary; the dialogue became everything. That meaningful exchange was what I’d been missing for so long.”

Doben’s initial photos turned into a full-blown project that saw him traverse the world photographing people working, which is now a book aptly titled At Work.

“There was no grand plan, no long-term vision. I didn’t set out to build a body of work. I just needed to reconnect—with people, with purpose, and with photography,” Doben explains. “Since 2012, I’ve photographed over 500 people across the globe. Different cultures, different trades — but the same thread running through them: purpose. The more stories I witnessed, the more my own love for photography returned. My heart started to fill again.”

Doben says At Work has helped not only his photo career but his personal life, too. “For the first time in my career, I feel like I have a voice in the work. There’s a confidence now that what I create is honest and true, and that I’m showing up with integrity,” he says.

“More than anything, I’ve become comfortable in my own skin. And that shift goes a long way. Pretending is exhausting. But showing up as your true self? That’s freeing — and magnetic. People feel that. When I bring that openness and ease into a shoot, it creates space for something real to happen in front of the lens.”

Doben says that he tries to have fun at work and photography is something he loves to do. But he acknowledges that while there are plenty of people who love their work, for others it is more of a necessity.

“Life is expensive. Survival often takes precedence over passion. For some, the risk of chasing a dream is simply too great—and I respect that completely,” he says.

“Still, I believe that no matter what you do — whether it’s your dream job or not — there’s value in finding the beauty, finding the joy. Attitude matters.”

Doben recalls meeting a coal miner in West Virginia who casually told him that he has been “buried alive seven times.” However, the coal miner told Doben that he “loves what he does” and sees putting food on the table for his family as his duty.

“Doing what you love doesn’t make the work easier. But it gives you something worth fighting for,” adds Doben. “Love the fight, honor the work, and show up with your whole heart.”

At Work is published by Trope Publishing. More of Doben’s work can be found on his website.

Image credits: Photographs by Brian Doben.