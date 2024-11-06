Nikon Z50 II Hands-On: A Robust and Capable Entry-Level Camera

Chris Niccolls

Nikon’s Z50 II is a long time coming. Although the Nikon Z50 II is — by Nikon’s own admission — aimed at beginner photographers moving up from smartphones, the first thing you notice is just how capable this basic camera design is for serious photography.

I’m fortunate to have traveled to Japan quite a few times now, and I instantly fell in love with the country from the moment I stepped foot in Tokyo. The people are gracious, the vistas are stunningly gorgeous, and the food is next level. However, I have never had the chance to visit Nikon headquarters on my travels there and Nikon holds a special place with me because I started my photographic journey with them from the very start. Exploring the brand-new Nikon Museum was truly inspiring: There is so much important history collected along its walls. Equally fascinating was the gorgeous new headquarters, and we toured the structure learning about its eco-friendly design and modern workplace aesthetic, for the better part of the day.

A busy urban street scene in Japan with colorful storefronts and billboards. Pedestrians walk along the sidewalk under a bright sky. Prominent signs advertise various shops, including a burger place and a convenience store.
The Nikon Z50 II made for an ideal companion on the streets of Tokyo.
A black and white photo of a city street corner featuring a multi-story building with various signs. Two pedestrians cross the street in front of a "Bakery & Burger" shop. A large billboard with a person's face is visible on the building.
A similar shot to above in black and white. There is a handy button on top of the camera dedicated to picture controls which makes swapping a breeze.

But what I really want to do when I visit Japan is to wander the streets and take photos. Nikon had the perfect opportunity for us to test its latest Nikon Z50 II, and I wandered day and night -mostly due to severe jet lag- getting a feel for this latest Nikon Z50 II. The camera is still in pre-production but much of the image-making technology is stuff we have seen before, so we can certainly evaluate the camera’s overall capabilities.

The image shows a tall, modern skyscraper with a stepped design against a partly cloudy blue sky. Tree branches are visible in the foreground.
I love a leisurely stroll through Meiji Jingu park every time I visit.

Nikon Z50 II: How it Handles

Nikon has covered the bases with its APS-C camera designs, from the minimalist vlog stylings of the Z30, to the retro-inspired good looks of the ZFc, and finally the more serious SLR design of the Z50 II. Even the original Z50, while similar in appearance, somehow came across more like a toy compared to the new Z50 II and I think a big part of that difference is thanks to the larger grip. The grip feels solid and will make the Z50 II feel more balanced when using larger glass lenses such as telephotos for wildlife. At 18.4 ounces (520 grams), the Z50 II has a solid and chunky feel which puts it above the weight of contemporary cameras like the Fujifilm XT-30 II or Canon EOS R50.

A Nikon Z series camera with a 24-70mm lens is placed on a dark surface. The camera is angled slightly to the right, showcasing its ergonomic grip, lens details, and prominent logo.
The Nikon Z50 II has a familiar styling that evokes the days of the DSLR.
A close-up of a Nikon Z series camera shows the camera's top controls and an open flash unit. The lens is partially visible, and the focus is on the camera's buttons and flash mechanism. The background is blurred and dark.
The pop-up flash can be handy for a little bit of fill when you need it.

Sadly, the back of the camera is missing an AF joystick, which I feel goes a long way to making a camera more ergonomically capable in stressful situations. The touch screen and control pad work as an effective way to adjust the focusing position when needed but I found myself relying on a single centralized AF point most of the time. There is no lack of customizable buttons, however, and I like that we have dual control dials and a mode dial on what many will consider an entry-level body. In true SLR fashion, there is also a pop-up flash which uses a simple manual flip-up or flip-down method to control whether it fires or not. I’m not a huge fan of pop-up flashes but it’s better to have one and not use it than to not have one and need it.

A digital camera with a flip-out screen showing the custom settings menu. Options include metering exposure, timers, shooting display, bracketing/flash, controls, and video. The screen displays a sample message and a model identifier.
The LCD panel isn’t remarkably improved when it comes to detail but it is certainly more useful now.
Close-up of a Nikon rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack (EN-EL23) standing upright. The background is dimly lit, featuring a blurred camera on the right. The battery text indicates 7.6V, 1250mAh, and 9.5Wh.
The battery and SD card slot are much like the original Z50 but the battery lasts a little longer.

The displays have been improved, with the major change coming to the back LCD panel. The original Z50 had a terrible design where the LCD flipped underneath the camera for selfie shots which was always awkward to use and was often blocked by a tripod or selfie stick. The new panel is now just over one million dots but fully articulates to the side of the camera. The EVF is still a par-for-the-course 2.36-million dots but it is much brighter this time pushing around 1,000-nits of peak brightness. There is a new battery type called the EN-EL25a which promises better battery life overall, and you can still use the older EN-EL25 batteries in a pinch. A single SD card slot is right next to the battery and the entire camera is weather-sealed to a decent level.

Close-up of a black Nikon camera focused on the electronic viewfinder, featuring a textured surface and buttons on the side. The LCD screen is slightly tilted, and the brand name is partially visible. Dark background.
The EVF is much brighter than before and it also sticks out less than the original.
Close-up of a Nikon camera with a textured grip and visible lens, positioned on a dark surface. The camera is partially illuminated, highlighting its brand and sleek design.
The Z50 II has an improved grip and nice control dials. The controls are good but the displays are basic.

Nikon Z50 II: How it Shoots

I reviewed the Z50 in late 2019 when it was first released and it has been a long time in between models. I was, therefore, disappointed to see the same 20-megapixel APS-C sensor in the new Z50 II. In fact, technically the sensor has been around for a lot longer than that — arguably even back to the D500 days. While generally sensors have plateaued and I’m not saying that the images lack beauty, there are more modern sensors available and I wish this had been updated in the Z50 II. Certainly, the processor has improved and the Z50 II uses the latest EXPEED 7 chip which does have some meaningful benefits to the overall experience.

Camera settings menu showing "AF/MF subject detection options" with choices: Auto, People, Animal, Birds (highlighted in yellow), Vehicle, Airplanes, and Subject detection off.
All the latest AF algorithms are available and Nikon’s AUTO subject detection simplifies the implementation.
A black and white image of a spider hanging on its web against a blurred background of leaves. The focus is on the spider and its intricate web, creating a stark contrast with the soft, out-of-focus foliage.
Nikon doesn’t have a spider detect AF mode but 3D tracking always works well.

The burst rates are much faster, for example, and the camera can deliver up to 30 FPS using up to JPEG Normal quality settings. The old sensor does have some rolling shutter issues but at least the mechanical shutter can push up to 11 FPS using full-quality RAW files. This is a very respectable result. I also like that a pre-capture mode has found its way to the Z50 II which buffers images ahead of time to ensure the decisive moment is captured.

Camera settings menu displaying various release modes: Single frame, Continuous L, Continuous H, Continuous H (extended), C15, C30, and Self-timer. "Single frame" is highlighted in yellow.
The Z50 II can push quite high burst rates in jpeg mode and the mechanical shutter is no slouch either.
A grayscale image of a person with short hair standing next to a large wooden door featuring a decorative carved emblem. The person is wearing a backpack and jacket with their back to the camera, creating a pensive atmosphere.
The autofocus performance overall is predictable and quick. It is not Z8 good, but it feels like it most of the time.

The other major benefit of the EXPEED 7 processor is the inclusion of Nikon’s latest autofocus subject detection modes. This opens up the Z50 II as an effective tool for portraits, motorsports, wildlife, and airplane photos. I also relied heavily on 3D tracking focusing because it is effective and simple. The Z50 II provided a very confidence-inspiring focusing experience that is ideal for both beginners and pros alike.

A person with a polka dot umbrella walks towards a brightly lit Japanese restaurant entrance at night. Red lanterns hang above the entrance, and an illuminated sign features Japanese text. Wet pavement and traffic cones are visible in the foreground.
I love nighttime in Tokyo and despite the older sensor, the image quality is perfectly acceptable.

Nikon Z50 II: It’s All in the Picture Control

Nikon is following the current market trend to expand its user base by offering customizable color controls and presets. Panasonic notably did something similar with its Lumix Lab app-based LUTs which debuted on the S9. This camera is firmly aimed at the same target audience as the Nikon Z50 II and the LUTs are now expanding to more advanced cameras in the Panasonic lineup. Nikon has done something similar by offering Picture Controls which go beyond the standard color profiles offered previously. These profiles will be available in two forms: There will be a cloud-based series called “image recipes” that are offered by professional Nikon creators, and “flexible picture controls” that can be created by the user within NX studio. Both can be downloaded to the camera and further tweaked within the UI to allow the creative freedom to play and experiment with color.

Traditional Japanese wooden building under a large tree. The structure features sliding doors, a tiled roof, and is surrounded by a peaceful garden setting. Sunlight filters through the leaves, casting dappled shadows on the ground.
I tried out the LENO FILM POP image recipe and the results are interesting. Not my cup of green tea though.

I tried some of the image recipes and found some of them to be quite nice and others to be too heavily stylized for my taste. Regardless, it can be fun to try different looks and create dynamic photos that you might prefer to the traditional color profiles normally included. To be fair though, I found myself gravitating back to good ol’ Nikon Deep Tone Monochrome quite often. All these color profiles can also be used for video, and there is definitely a lot to talk about there.

A man in a dark jacket is standing against a textured wall, looking down at his smartphone. The black and white image highlights the contrast between his clothing and the background.
I like Nikon’s standard black and white picture control mode. I used it quite a bit.

Nikon Z50 II: A True Hybrid Camera

Jordan Drake here to discuss video and while the basic specs of the Z50 II may look the same on paper as previous cameras, this is a dramatically better video camera than any other Nikon APS-C body. Due to using the older 21MP sensor, full-width 4K is only available up to 30p. 4K/60p is available but with an additional 1.5x crop and reduced resolution. However, it is now capable of capturing 10-bit video and N-Log internally, allowing for a much wider dynamic range and flexibility in post. This is also compatible with Nikon’s new RED LUTs when editing, and I far prefer those to standard N-Log LUTs. Also, the 3D tracking and subject detection AF is available in video mode and hugely increases reliability.

Camera display showing video file type options: H.265 10-bit (MOV) highlighted with SDR, H.265 8-bit (MOV), and H.264 8-bit (MP4). A message advises that the format is for editing on a high-performance computer. Tone mode button visible.
The Z50 II unlocks 10-bit H265 video formats and Nikon N-Log recording. The sensor still isn’t ideal for 4K 60P, however.

The other upgrades make the experience of shooting video far more pleasant. The weird Front-Facing-But-From-Underneath design of the Z50 has been replaced with a more conventional fully articulating display, which allows you to still see the screen if you use a shoe-mounted microphone. The interface has also been revised to make it far easier to adjust camera settings using only the touch screen. A microphone jack and headphone jack are now included, making the Z50 II a much more capable primary camera when recording audio.

Close-up view of a Nikon camera showing the side ports. The lens is visible on the left, and the HDMI and microphone ports are uncovered, with a strap attached to the camera body.
We get both a headphone jack and mic jack as well as a tally lamp and waveforms. Well equipped indeed.

Two features did catch me off guard for this class of camera, however. First is the inclusion of waveforms for monitoring exposure. This is a much more effective way of metering a shot, and it is rarely found on cameras at this price. The other great addition is the tally lamp, which lets Chris know if I’m rolling, or if I have accidentally double-tapped the record button.

Like most new entry-level cameras, Nikon has a mode for demonstrating objects to the camera, which they call “Product Review.” Like Sony’s Product Showcase or Fujifilm’s Product Priority Mode, and whatever else is coming from other manufacturers, it focuses on a presenter’s face until an object is held up to the camera, which it will then focus on instead so you can live your best influencer life.

Close-up of a large Buddha statue in black and white, taken through a camera viewfinder. Various camera settings and options, such as "C-4" and "FC-1," are visible, along with text that reads "EuroFil mBW_Vincent.
There are plenty of fun color profiles that can be downloaded from the cloud. You can also make your own and have some fun experimenting.

Unfortunately, like all Nikon APS-C cameras, there is no IBIS, but this is par for the course in APS-C cameras at this price range. Digital stabilization has been improved, but still incurs a significant crop and looks wonky at slower shutter speeds. Fortunately, all of Nikon’s APS-C zooms feature vibration reduction but if you like primes or third-party lenses, stability will be an issue.

A man walks down a path in a wooded area, surrounded by dense green foliage. The image is divided; the left side appears vibrant, while the right side is desaturated, creating a stark contrast between the two halves.
The N-Log format allows for more dynamic range and you can now use the latest RED LUTs from Nikon as well.

The new Picture Controls can be applied to video as well as stills for a unique look. Remember that unlike when shooting RAW and JPEG for stills, if you use a Picture Control for video, the look is baked in and it will be far less flexible in post than N-Log footage.

With the release of the Sony ZV-E10 II, Fujifilm X-M5, and now the Nikon Z50 II, there are a lot of outstanding hybrid cameras in this price range. However, if like me you prefer a camera with an EVF for video, the Z50 II clearly outperforms the Sony a6400 and Canon R50 for hybrid shooters and is a major step forward for Nikon APS-C.

A branch of maple tree with green and orange leaves is set against a backdrop of a blue sky with scattered clouds. The sunlight highlights the leaves, showcasing their vibrant colors and delicate shape.
This image recipe is called HIDAMARI HARUKA and has a lively and punchy, analog-looking color rendition that I enjoyed using.

Nikon Z50 II: Same Sensor But More Serious

For an entry-level camera aimed at new users, I was more impressed by just how serious the Z50 II is. Everything from the more professional body design to the enhanced video features and autofocus modes makes this version far more capable than its predecessor. It’s nice to play with a camera that isn’t “dumbed down” for the audience but instead gives plenty of room to grow while also being simple and intuitive to learn on. The main weaknesses are going to be down to the older sensor, rudimentary displays, and lack of IBIS. I wish the Z50 II could have a little more in the way of up-scaled tech but then the price would go higher, too.

The image shows a large bronze statue of Buddha, seated outdoors against a backdrop of trees. There is a stone plaque with inscriptions in front of the statue. The scene conveys a calm and serene atmosphere.
Dai-Butsu was quite the sight to behold in Kamakura. I liked the way the Golden Hour image recipe gave it an autumnal feel.

I found myself enjoying the Z50 II everywhere, from the rainy streets of Tokyo to quiet strolls at 4 AM to hidden temples, and then to a long sightseeing trip to Kamakura. The Z50 II had enough control for me to enjoy as a more advanced user but also made for a fairly compact camera to travel with and walk for endless miles.

A black and white image of a narrow stone path leading through a serene bamboo forest. Three people in traditional attire walk along the path, with towering bamboo on either side. Light filters softly through the trees above.
The EURO FILM BW image recipe is another one that can be downloaded from the cloud and I liked its softer tones and gentler contrast.

There are about five fairly standard APS-C lenses that Nikon offers and I would love to see this number rise but other manufacturers are now making glass for the Z-mount and this proves to be excellent timing for the Z50 II. The image quality may not have changed but I think new users will get some joy out of the new flexible picture controls. There is plenty to love about the latest Nikon APS-C camera, and at a body-only price of $959.95, the Nikon Z50 II is available for almost everyone to enjoy.

