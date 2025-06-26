Photographer Spends Four Years Capturing Extremely Rare Shots of Wild Sumatran Tigers

Matt Growcoot
A black and brown Sumatran serow stands on the left, while an orange and black striped Sumatran tiger walks through a dense, dark forest on the right. Both animals are surrounded by trees and foliage.
Vladimir Cech Jr battled impossible conditions in the Indonesian jungle to capture photos not only of Sumatran tigers, but other rare species too.

A photographer has captured high-quality images of the majestic Sumatran tiger in its natural habitat of the Indonesian jungle after four years of back and forth to Southeast Asia.

The Sumatran tiger is critically endangered; less than 400 individuals are estimated to still roam the island of Sumatra. Both the Bali and Javan tigers, neighboring Indonesian islands, have gone extinct.

“These pictures are the results of long-term work that I started in Sumatra between 2019 and 2020,” Vladimir Cech Jr tells PetaPixel. “From 2020 until the spring of 2025 I installed six homemade DSLR camera traps — I changed them several times but in the end, I succeeded with two camera traps.”

For the first few years of the project, Cech toiled without a result. But when he finally captured his first Sumatran tiger on camera in 2024 he was overcome with joy.

“Crazy… those first years of the project were extremely difficult (including the Covid period) and practically without a positive result,” he says. “When I saw a tiger eye-to-eye on the display of one of my cameras in the fall of 2024, I thought I was dreaming!”

A tiger with orange and black stripes walks through a dark, dense forest at night, passing by large trees and leafy plants, with the forest floor covered in leaves and debris.

A tiger walks through a dense forest, stepping over tree roots and fallen leaves, with tall trees and dappled sunlight in the background.

There are very few quality photographs of the Sumatran tiger, partly because of the natural hazards of the jungle — including the weather and other animals. In 2006, a Sumatran tiger ripped a camera trap to pieces placed by a WWF photographer. Most photographs of Sumatran tigers are taken when they are in captivity.

“I learn a lot,” he tells PetaPixel. “About the forest, animals, people that share the island with them, and about myself as well. About patience…to never give up!”

A sun bear with a shiny black coat and pale muzzle walks on leaf-covered ground beneath large tree roots in a dense, shadowy forest.
Cech’s camera traps also captured other endangered animals such as this Sumatran sun bear.
A monkey with brown fur stands alert on the leaf-covered ground in a dense, sunlit forest, near the base of a large tree with exposed roots. Lush green foliage surrounds the scene.
Southern pig-tailed macaque
A black-and-white monkey stands on leaf-covered ground at the base of a large tree with expansive roots in a dense, sunlit forest.
Black Sumatran langur
A large tree trunk in a dark forest with a banded civet walking on the forest floor, illuminated by light, surrounded by fallen leaves and dense vegetation.
Banded linsang
A dark-coated, deer-like animal with pale markings on its face stands on a forest floor, surrounded by large tree roots and dense foliage in a tropical rainforest.
Sumatran serow

Cech collaborated with the non-profit Justice For Nature for what he calls Project Harimau. Zuzana Koloušková, vice chairman of Justice for Nature, tells the BBC that the Sumatran tiger faces threats from illegal logging, palm oil plantations, and poaching.

“The real threats to Sumatran tigers today are not only deforestation or poaching but also corruption within state authorities,” Koloušková says. “The devastating process caused by massive deforestation for oil palm plantations is drastic, and corruption within government institutions contributes to it.”

“Based on my many years of direct experience in the region, I can say that Indonesia is unable to confront the threats to its environment and biodiversity,” he continues. “But the greatest threat to tigers remains traditional Asian medicine, specifically the demand for tiger bones and other parts of their bodies.”

A tiger with orange fur and black stripes walks through a dark, dense forest at night, its gaze directed toward the camera. The ground is covered with leaves and roots, and mist lingers among the trees.

A tiger walks close to the camera in a dense, leafy forest, with its body partially obscured and its face in the foreground. Tall trees and scattered fallen leaves surround the scene.

A man wearing camouflage clothing and a green headband crouches beside the massive roots of a large tree in a dense, leafy forest.
Photographer Vladimir Cech.
A lush, green tropical rainforest stretches across rolling hills under a partly cloudy sky, with mountains visible in the distant background. Tall trees and dense foliage dominate the foreground.
The dense Sumatran jungle.

Despite the multiple threats to its survival, Cech hopes that his work will raise awareness about the Sumatran tiger’s plight. His camera traps captured other wildlife species that also face the threat of extinction; including the Sumatran sun bear, Sumatran serow, and the banded linsang.

Earlier this year, PetaPixel reported on Will Burrard-Lucas’s 12 months operating remote cameras deep in the Congo rainforest to reveal some of the region’s most elusive species in breathtaking detail.

For more information on Cech’s project, head to his website. More of his work can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Vladimir Cech Jr

