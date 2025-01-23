Sony Tops Canon, Nikon as Most Popular Mirrorless Cameras in Japan

Jeremy Gray

Three digital cameras are displayed on white cylindrical pedestals. From left to right: a Sony camera, a Canon camera, and a Nikon camera, each with a visible lens mount and positioned on varying pedestal heights against a neutral background.

The annual BCN Awards have arrived, detailing the most popular cameras and lenses at Japanese retailers in 2024.

While the BCN Awards only focus on the Japanese market, and even then, only 40-60% of annual sales in the country, it remains one of the best ways to see the relative performance of all the various camera manufacturers who play specific sales data notoriously close to the vest. BCN typically captures consumer data across more general retailers in Japa, too, so it does not always reflect the behavior of high-end professionals. That said, professionals do not make up a high percentage of all photography purchases.

When it comes to mirrorless camera sales, Sony is yet again the number one manufacturer, capturing 35.8% of the market. This is up from 34% last year. Canon remained in the second position, dropping from 28.3% to 26% market share. Nikon replaced OM System in the third position, capturing 14.5% of the market. For reference, OM System finished third in 2024 with a 12.5% market share.

A Sony Alpha camera with a large lens is placed on a wooden surface. The focus is on the lens, while the camera body features prominent branding. The background is dark, highlighting the camera's sleek design.
Sony a1 II

In the past five years, Sony has taken the top spot in the BCN Awards four times, with 2023 the lone defeat, at which time Canon finished first (31.7% share) and Sony was second with 29.4%.

As for DSLR cameras, Canon remains dominant. It finished first with a 69.4% market share, down from 77.1% in the 2024 BCN Awards and 76.8% the year prior. As has been the case every year dating back to 2012, Nikon finished second to Canon, this time with 20.9% market share, up slightly from the past two years. Ricoh Imaging, which continues to make DSLR cameras, finished third, as it has done so annually since 2014.

A Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR camera with a 24-105mm zoom lens is shown against a black background. The camera body is partially visible, displaying branding and controls.
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV | Credit: Canon

As PetaPixel has reported, compact cameras with built-in lenses experienced a resurgence in 2024. Canon and Kodak finished one-two in the category, and Fujifilm, which launched the extremely popular X100VI in February 2024, rounded out the top three. It’s the same top three and order as last year.

A smiling asian man holding a silver digital camera, focusing it towards the viewer, with trees and a blurred coastal background.
The Fujifilm X100VI has proven very popular with photographers.

The BCN Awards also look at lenses. In the BCN Awards 2025, Tamron finished first with a 17.5% market share, while Sigma (16.8%) and Sony (15%) finished second and third. While Sony was also third in last year’s BCN Awards, Tamron and Sigma swapped positions this time.

The complete BCN Awards breakdown, including the winners of digital video and action camera categories, is available on BCN’s website.

Image credits: Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.

, ,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
BCN Awards 2024 Sony is the Most Popular Camera Brand Among Average Japanese Users
Mirrorless Camera Sales Dropped by 50% in March, According to BCN Data
BCN Awards: Canon and Sony Enjoy Gains as Nikon Still Lags Behind
The Current State of the Mirrorless War
Discussion