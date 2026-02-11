Are Lenses Actually More Expensive Now? | The PetaPixel Podcast
A few weeks ago, Jordan Drake challenged Chris Niccolls and Jaron Schneider’s historical camera pricing knowledge with a test: are cameras actually more expensive now than they were 10 or more years ago? The answer was mostly no, but it got them thinking… was the same the case for lenses?
This week, Jordan returns with a list of historically important focal lengths available today that harken back decades and challenges Chris and Jaron to again figure out if prices have really gotten out of control or if that’s just perception.
In This Episode:
- 00:00 – A very jetlagged intro
- 14:52 – Despite Nikon’s lawsuit, Viltrox says it isn’t adjusting its product roadmap plans
- 17:12 – OM System’s new camera is an astro-focused OM-3
- 21:43 – Zeiss Aatma T1.5 primes are small, fast, and extremely expensive
- 25:29 – Nikon posts huge losses
- 27:59 – Fujifilm had record-high profits and Canon’s camera business grew, too
- 30:46 – Viltrox’s first L-mount lens is the 16mm f/1.8
- 31:57 – Canon announced two new wide-angle lenses
- 37:20 – Canon’s new limited edition G7 X mark III looks great, but you’ll probably never own one
- 40:15 – Ricoh Pentax is releasing a limited edition camera strap made from recycled train seats
- 42:59 – Are lenses actually more expensive now?
- 1:03:50 – What have you been up to?
- 1:08:30 – Check out the Exposure Festival in Calgary
- 1:11:07 – Tech Support
- 1:32:23 – Feel Good story of the week