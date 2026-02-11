Are Lenses Actually More Expensive Now? | The PetaPixel Podcast

A few weeks ago, Jordan Drake challenged Chris Niccolls and Jaron Schneider’s historical camera pricing knowledge with a test: are cameras actually more expensive now than they were 10 or more years ago? The answer was mostly no, but it got them thinking… was the same the case for lenses?

This week, Jordan returns with a list of historically important focal lengths available today that harken back decades and challenges Chris and Jaron to again figure out if prices have really gotten out of control or if that’s just perception.

Tether Tools makes the entire tethering workflow easy. From cables to accessories, everything is designed to work together right out of the box. But they also make workstations. Their new AeroTrac is a compact, lightweight workstation you can customize with accessories for your specific workflow. Built for photographers, it works just as well for audio, video, and podcasting setups.

Check it out at tethertools.com/aerotrac

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: