Italian Photographer Makes Pinhole Camera Out of Fresh Pasta

Berlin-based Italian photographer Paride Ambrogi recently combined two of his loves, photography and pasta, in a brilliant, possibly tasty way. Ambrogi made the Ravihole Camera, a working pinhole camera made entirely from fresh pasta dough.

Ambrogi made the Ravihole as part of a workshop on fresh-filled pasta in Hamburg, Germany. Alongside the pasta workshop, Ambrogi and his fellow Italian friends who live in Berlin installed a small exhibition dedicated to pasta culture, where Ambrogi brought the Ravihole to share.

“Some friends and I, all Italian and living in Berlin, were asked to organize an event. The venue, called Studio 45 in Hamburg, is usually an exhibition space,” Ambrogi tells PetaPixel. “Our idea was to combine a fresh pasta workshop with a related exhibition, which we called ‘TUTTAPASTA?'”

Ambrogi admits his initial idea for the exhibition was to take black-and-white photos of a friend during the Christmas holidays while making pizzoccheri, a traditional pasta from Valtellina in northern Italy. However, Ambrogi and his friend “drank too many glasses of wine,” and it never happened.

So after returning to Berlin after the holidays, Ambrogi had to come up with another idea.

“My friend Giacomo Baldelli, who was also part of the exhibition, told me he was planning to create sculptures made of fresh pasta. That’s when something clicked,” Ambrogi explains. “I started thinking about a pinhole camera made entirely out of fresh pasta dough. I knew it might be possible, so I began experimenting with the material.”

“The funny name came later, while I was describing the project to another friend.”

Making pinhole cameras can be challenging even with purpose-built materials, let alone when crafting one from fresh pasta dough. Ambrogi says the biggest challenge was making the camera light-tight.

“After a few prototypes to test the material, I discovered that carbon based black pasta worked quite well,” the pasta-making photographer says. “Even so, I had several issues with light leaks. Some of the first photographs came out very gray and lacking contrast. With the final prototype, the one shown in the pictures, I finally achieved some solid results.”

The photos Ambrogi is talking about are featured throughout this story, and the results, as he says, are good.

“I’ve always liked pinhole photography and have been fascinated by how people can make working cameras out of almost anything. Before this project, though, I had only used beer cans for solargraphy. In fact I usually do more street photography and I really enjoy shooting on film. I have a darkroom and I genuinely appreciate the often frustrating process of working in it. Like cooking, it requires patience and care,” Ambrogi says.

“For me, a good print is sometimes just as satisfying as making a good plate of pasta. It feels rewarding,” the photographer concludes.

Ambrogi says he will likely try to build an even larger pasta pinhole camera down the road and maybe even experiment with different shapes.

Paride Ambrogi was kind enough to share his list of materials and step-by-step instructions so that other photographers can make a Ravihole Camera, too. He admits he didn’t take many photos during the building process because he didn’t initially plan to make a guide. Nonetheless, the instructions are very detailed. They are included in full below:

Building a Ravihole Camera of Your Own

Raw Materials

Wheat flour (1 kg total)

Eggs (approx. 10 medium eggs)

Vegetable carbon tablets (about 20 total)

Water (small amount, for sealing)

Tools and Objects

Mixing bowls

Rolling pin or pasta machine

Plastic wrap

Sharp cutter/razor blade/scalpel/sharp knife

Bowl (used as mold and cutting guide)

Beer-can pinhole (metal pinhole)

Small brush or fingers for applying water

Darkroom (or portable darkroom)

Photographic paper

Optional: flour for dusting

Wooden board

Tripod mount

Needle or pin

Step-by-Step Instructions