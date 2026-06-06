Artist Farms World’s Largest Living Photograph That’s Visible Only From the Sky

Fly over a field near Toulouse, France, look down, and right now you will see a giant eye looking back at you. The ambitious art installation is called Farming Photographs and is the work of British-Spanish artist Almudena Romero.

The project occupies 11,000 square meters of cultivated land and is believed to be the largest photographic artwork ever made since the entire field is transformed into a living photographic image, produced through the growth of plants, photosynthesis, and chromatic variation.

Sown between October 30 and 31, 2025, the work uses living crops as a photographic medium. Rather than being printed, projected, or chemically fixed, the image is cultivated.

From the ground, the work appears as grasses of different colors, textures, and densities. Because of its scale, the full photographic composition cannot be perceived from a single terrestrial viewpoint. The image becomes legible from above, through drone footage and aerial vision, revealing a monumental human eye cultivated into the landscape.

The project has suffered from the weather: January 2026 was around 73% wetter than the 1991 to 2020 average, and February was around 206% wetter. The field flooded, and for several weeks it was unclear whether the grasses would grow as planned or whether the image would appear at all.

This is the third year of the project, and the second attempt to bring it into being. In the first attempt, the work did not even reach the sowing stage: persistent rain meant that the narrow agricultural window for sowing winter grasses was missed. In this second attempt, the work was successfully sown, but then nearly undone by the very climatic instability the project seeks to address.

“To spend years developing a work only to see it mirror so precisely the environmental reality it addresses, to the point of possibly not happening at all, has been devastating. And revealing,” says Romero. “This is agriculture today: crops fail year after year because of climate change. In Farming Photographs, the vulnerability of the image is also the vulnerability of the field.”

Farming Photographs reconsiders the etymology of photo-graphos, or light writing, by proposing that this act can be performed by plants through photosynthesis.

“Coming from a family of sustainable orange farmers in Valencia, I have always been aware of the importance of how we do things as much as what we do, particularly in the context of the current environmental crisis,” says Romero. “With Farming Photographs, I feel I have come full circle, making my photographic practice more sustainable by allowing images to emerge through light and plant growth.”

Image credits: Courtesy Almudena Romero