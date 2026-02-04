Good Luck Getting Canon’s 30th Anniversary Edition PowerShot G7 X Mark III

Canon is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its PowerShot series in style with a limited edition version of its most popular PowerShot camera ever, the PowerShot G7 X Mark III.

Canon’s PowerShot series began in July 1996 with the PowerShot 600, which Cameralabs‘ Gordon Laing reviewed four years ago as part of his exceptional “Retro Review” series. The Canon PowerShot series has come a long way from its very first consumer-oriented digital camera, which features a 50mm equivalent fixed lens and a tiny 0.57-megapixel CCD sensor.

As of February 2026, Canon has released 200 different PowerShot models in the United States. And no, Laing hasn’t reviewed them all, but he has reviewed some of the most interesting and important ones.

Back to the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III 30th Anniversary Edition. On the inside, the new limited-edition camera is identical to the standard G7 X Mark III that Canon announced back in July 2019. The new version still has the same 20-megapixel Type 1 stacked CMOS image sensor, DIGIC 8 processor, and 4Kp30 video recording capabilities. It still sports the 24-100mm f/1.8-2.8 equivalent built-in zoom lens that helped set the G7 X Mark III apart from the competition nearly seven years ago.

The PowerShot G7 X Mark III 30th Anniversary Edition also oozes the same charm that has made the G7 X Mark III such a smash hit for Canon. Even today, thanks in large part to social media trends and influencers, the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III sells very well and is difficult to find in stores, at least at MSRP. The standard black and silver versions are sold out right now at B&H, for example. For what it’s worth, Canon recently promised when discussing its latest financial reports that it is ramping up compact camera production, but it’s unclear when G7 X III supply will be able to meet demand.

What sets the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III 30th Anniversary Edition apart from its standard siblings is its new graphite finish, an exclusive 30th Anniversary logo on top, and special-edition packaging. For photographers in the U.S., Canon U.S.A. is going above and beyond by including a limited-edition Peak Design Cuff Wrist Strap and a 32GB SD card in the kit.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III 30th Anniversary Edition will be available in April 2026 in extremely limited quantities. While Canon has stopped short of saying exactly how many units will be available, the company tells PetaPixel it will be a “very limited” release. The company is working now to devise strategies to deal with potential scalpers, which is a common problem with limited edition cameras and, frankly, even the regular G7 X Mark III right now. The special edition camera will set PowerShot fans back $1,299, a $419 premium over the standard black and silver PowerShot G7 X Mark III MSRP.

Image credits: Canon