Grading Every Camera Maker: 2025 Mid-Year Review | The PetaPixel Podcast

In what is quickly becoming a bi-annual tradition, the PetaPixel Podcast team welcomes Camera Labs’ Gordon Laing back onto the pod to play proctor! It’s time for the midterms: how is every camera maker doing so far in 2025? Well, that is, if they decided to show up and take the test.

Once again, the team provides their grades, from A through F (except in one case where Chris gives an “L”) to each major camera maker (and some lens makers) and provide their reasons for each. While you’ll have to listen to the podcast to get their explanations, below are all of the mid-term grades from Chris, Jordan, Gordon, and myself. The four of us will be back in November to give our final 2025 grades, but many of these brands are already poised to take high marks regardless of how they finish out the year. Others… have some work to do.

Canon

Jordan: C

Chris: C+

Gordon: B

Jaron: B-

Nikon

Jordan: B+

Chris: A

Gordon: N/A

Jaron: A-

Sony

Jordan: B-

Chris: C-

Gordon: C+

Jaron: B

Panasonic Lumix

Jordan: A-

Chris: A-

Gordon: A-

Jaron: A

Fujifilm

Jordan: B

Chris: A

Gordon: A

Jaron: A

OM System

Jordan: C+

Chris: C+

Gordon: C

Jaron: C

Leica

Jordan: D

Chris: L

Gordon: N/A

Jaron: D+

Sigma

Jordan: A+

Chris: A

Gordon: A

Jaron: A

Tamron

Jordan: C+

Chris: C

Gordon C

Jaron C-

