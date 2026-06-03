Wendy’s is Giving Away Limited Edition Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III Cameras

Fast food chain Wendy’s is giving away free limited-edition Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III digital cameras today featuring a red design inspired by its menu.

According to a news release, Wendy’s will offer a limited number of customized Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III cameras to Wendy’s Rewards members beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 3.

The limited-edition camera features a red design inspired by Wendy’s branding and menu items. It includes illustrations of some of the chain’s best-known dishes, including its burgers, fries, nuggets, baked potatoes, and chili. The camera also features the famed Wendy’s logo, a stylized portrait of founder Dave Thomas’ daughter, Melinda Lou “Wendy” Thomas.

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III typically retails for $879.99 on Canon’s website. However, Wendy’s Rewards members across the U.S. will have the chance to claim one of the themed cameras for free as part of the company’s “Wendy’s Rewards Drops” promotion, which has taken place every Wednesday from May 13 through June 3.

“A first-of-its-kind series for the brand, Wendy’s Rewards Drops celebrate Wendy’s fandom with exclusive merch you can’t buy, you just need the app to win,” the fast food chain says in a news release.

The company adds: “For the final Wendy’s Rewards Drop, a limited number of Wendy’s–inspired Canon Powershot G7X Mark III Digital Cameras will be up for grabs, making for a picture-perfect ending to the series.”

How to Get a Limited-Edition Wendy’s Camera

To participate, individuals must download the Wendy’s app and create a Wendy’s Rewards account. Participants must also opt in to push notifications, email, or SMS alerts to receive updates ahead of each weekly drop. Before the giveaway begins, Wendy’s Rewards will send a notification containing a link to the entry page.

When the merchandise window opens in the app on the day of the drop, participants must tap the link and follow the on-screen instructions to claim the item while supplies last. The giveaway begins at 3 P.M. ET and will remain open while supplies last. Quantities are limited, and prizes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The weekly drops are live for one hour only.

The Wendy’s giveaway comes after Canon marked the 30th anniversary of its PowerShot series in April with a limited-edition version of the PowerShot G7 X Mark III.

Image credits: Header photo by Wendy’s.