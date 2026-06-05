Save Big on Sigma Lenses From Wide-Angle to Super Telephoto

Sigma has spent years building a reputation for producing lenses that often challenge first-party alternatives while remaining competitively priced. This week’s Sigma lens deals cover everything from ultra-wide APS-C zooms and fast Art-series primes to versatile travel lenses and professional super-telephoto glass.

Whether you’re shooting with Sony E, Canon RF (APS-C), Fujifilm X, Leica L, Canon EF, or Nikon F, there are savings available across Sigma’s Contemporary, Art, and Sports lineups. While some discounts are relatively modest, several lenses are seeing substantial price reductions, making them particularly attractive upgrades for photographers looking to expand their kits.

Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens (Sony E)

Designed for Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras, the Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 delivers an ultra-wide field of view in a compact and lightweight package. The constant f/2.8 aperture makes it particularly appealing for landscapes, architecture, interiors, travel photography, and content creation. Its small size also makes it easy to carry in a lightweight everyday kit. Currently priced at $679, it is available with a $50 discount.

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Lens (Sony E)

This fast ultra-wide prime is designed for photographers who want dramatic perspectives while maintaining excellent low-light performance. The bright f/1.4 aperture makes it particularly attractive for astrophotography, nightscapes, environmental portraits, and creative landscape work. At $579, it is currently $50 off.

Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens (Sony E)

Covering everything from wide-angle scenes to serious telephoto reach, the Sigma 16-300mm is designed as an all-in-one solution for APS-C photographers. Travel shooters, outdoor photographers, and anyone looking to minimize lens changes will appreciate the flexibility this enormous zoom range offers. It is currently available for $694, a $75 savings.

Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens (Sony E)

The Sigma 28mm f/1.4 Art combines a versatile wide-angle perspective with the bright aperture that many photographers rely on for low-light shooting and subject separation. It has become a popular option for street photography, documentary work, environmental portraits, and landscape photography. One of the largest discounts in this roundup drops the price to $599, saving photographers $280.

Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art Lens (Sony E)

One of Sigma’s most innovative lens designs, the 28-45mm f/1.8 delivers a constant f/1.8 aperture throughout the zoom range. This unique combination gives photographers and filmmakers much of the low-light capability and shallow depth of field typically associated with prime lenses while retaining the flexibility of a zoom. The lens is currently available for $1,414, 5% off.

Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens (Sony E)

For photographers looking for a compact standard zoom without sacrificing image quality, the Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 remains one of the company’s most popular options. It balances portability, versatility, and performance, making it suitable for travel, events, portraits, and general photography. Currently priced at $889, down from $989.

Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary Lens (Sony E)

The 100-400mm Contemporary provides substantial telephoto reach while remaining more affordable and manageable than many professional super-telephoto options. Wildlife, aviation, sports, and outdoor photographers will appreciate the balance between portability and reach. It is currently available for $999 after a $50 instant savings.

Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports Lens (Sony E)

Designed for demanding wildlife and sports photography, Sigma’s 300-600mm f/4 Sports lens sits at the very top of the company’s telephoto lineup. The constant f/4 aperture and professional-grade construction make it a serious tool for photographers who require exceptional reach and image quality. At $6,099, it receives the largest dollar discount in this roundup, $500 off.

Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens (Canon RF)

Canon RF APS-C users can also take advantage of Sigma’s compact ultra-wide zoom. The combination of a bright f/2.8 aperture and lightweight design makes it an attractive option for landscapes, architecture, travel photography, and video creation. It is currently discounted to $679.

Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens (Canon RF)

This versatile all-in-one zoom is designed for photographers who want to cover a wide range of shooting situations without changing lenses. From wide-angle scenes to distant subjects, the 16-300mm offers tremendous flexibility in a single package. It is currently available for $694, which is a $75 instant savings.

Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens (Fujifilm X)

For Fujifilm X shooters, the Sigma 10-18mm offers a lightweight, affordable ultra-wide zoom option. The lens is particularly useful for travel, architecture, landscapes, and video projects where wider framing is desirable. It is currently available for $50 off, bringing its price down to $679.

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Lens (Fujifilm X)

This bright ultra-wide prime gives Fujifilm photographers access to dramatic perspectives while maintaining excellent low-light capability. It is especially appealing for astrophotography and landscape work where the combination of width and speed can make a significant difference. The lens is currently priced at $579.

Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary Lens (Fujifilm X)

Sigma’s 16-300mm superzoom offers Fujifilm users exceptional versatility in a single lens. With an enormous focal range, it is ideal for travel photographers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone who prefers carrying a single lens rather than several. It is currently discounted to $694.

Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art Lens (Leica L)

The Leica L version of Sigma’s groundbreaking 28-45mm f/1.8 brings the same unique combination of zoom flexibility and exceptionally bright aperture to L-Mount users. It stands out as one of the most innovative standard zooms currently available, priced at $1,414 ($75 off).

Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens (Leica L)

Compact and lightweight for a full-frame f/2.8 zoom, the Sigma 28-70mm is designed for photographers who want professional image quality without having to carry a larger lens. Its versatility makes it well-suited for everyday photography, travel, and events. It is currently available for $889, a $100 savings.

Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art Lens (Leica L)

The Sigma 35mm f/1.2 Art remains one of the fastest autofocus 35mm lenses available, delivering exceptional low-light performance and the ability to create extremely shallow depth of field. Portrait, wedding, and event photographers may find it particularly appealing. The lens is currently discounted to $1,299, representing a substantial $350 savings.

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art Lens (Canon EF)

Despite the rise of mirrorless systems, many Canon DSLR photographers continue to rely on EF-mount glass. Sigma’s 24-70mm Art remains a versatile professional zoom that covers everything from weddings and portraits to events and everyday photography. It is currently available for $1,399, a relatively small $30 savings.

Sigma 24-105mm f/4 DG OS HSM Art Lens (Nikon F)

The Sigma 24-105mm Art remains one of the most practical all-purpose zooms for Nikon DSLR users. Its broad focal range and constant f/4 aperture make it suitable for travel, portraiture, events, and general photography. At $628, it receives one of the largest percentage discounts in this roundup, saving $361.

Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens (Nikon F)

The Nikon F version of Sigma’s 28mm Art offers the same combination of excellent image quality, wide-angle coverage, and bright f/1.4 aperture that has made the lens popular among photographers across multiple systems. It is currently discounted to $599, reflecting a sizable $280 savings.

Image credits: Sigma. Images created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.

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