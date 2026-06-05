7-Eleven and New Balance Team for a Limited-Edition Camera Crossover

Jeremy Gray

A woman holds a small pink camera up to her face. Next to her, hands display four colorful miniature cameras with keychains, each featuring the New Balance logo and unique designs. 7-Eleven and New Balance logos are at the top.

Another day, another Kodak Charmera knockoff. Although, at least this time, it looks fun.

We’ve seen plenty of Kodak Charmera ripoffs, including some marketed with hideous generative AI. Now there’s another Kodak Charmera knockoff, but at least this one has a cool factor.

The unlikely duo of 7-Eleven and New Balance have teamed up in Hong Kong to celebrate the convenience store chain’s 45th anniversary in the region, and are doing so with a variety of branded knickknacks. The crossover drop includes blind-box retro cassette players preloaded with a 7-Eleven theme song, sports bags, and even New Balance-branded cameras.

A young woman sits on concrete steps, holding up vintage cameras toward the viewer. She wears a black and white jacket, denim shorts, white socks, sneakers, and headphones. 7-Eleven and New Balance logos are visible in the corner.

A person in jeans clips a transparent green portable cassette player with New Balance branding to their waistband, holding a matching cassette tape. The 7-Eleven and New Balance logos appear in the upper left corner.

These little cameras look a lot like the Kodak Charmera, which really means that they look a lot like the cameras that look like the Charmera that have popped up everywhere online since the Charmera’s smashing success.

New Balance is plenty popular in North America, working with world-famous athletes like up-and-coming NBA star Cooper Flagg, track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, tennis champ Coco Gauff, and arguably the most famous baseball player in the world, Shohei Ohtani. But in Hong Kong, the brand is super trendy. It is as much a lifestyle and fashion brand as it is a sportswear one.

A young woman and man pose playfully at a skate park, each holding up a card and camera with colorful New Balance branding. Logos for 7-Eleven and New Balance appear in the upper left corner.

Given New Balance’s appeal to a younger generation, it is little surprise that 7-Eleven wanted to team up on its new collectible retro-styled products.

The four “Mini Cameras” specifically come in four different designs. As with the actual Kodak Charmera, these arrive in blind boxes, so collectors don’t know which one they have until they open it. There’s a classic grey-and-orange one, a pink one, a purple camera with a New Balance sneaker on it, and finally an olive green version.

Four colorful, rectangular keychain cameras with different New Balance designs: one black and red, one pink with a swirl pattern, one green with wavy lines, and one purple with a mountain graphic. Each has a key ring and clip.

“The Mini Camera shoots photos, records video and captures audio — three functions in one compact device,” 7-Eleven says. “Additional features include adjustable pixel settings, 25 built-in filters usable across both photo and video modes, and motion detection in video mode: the camera starts recording automatically when movement is detected and stops after 10 seconds of stillness to save storage.”

It’s a 1.6-megapixel camera that works with microSD cards up to 128GB. It has a built-in battery that recharges via USB-C. It weighs just 24 grams and has a keychain attachment.

7-Eleven customers in Hong Kong can receive a “FunStamp” online or a physical stamp in store after spending at least HK$20 in a single transaction from now until June 30. That’s about $2.55 at current exchange rates. Each additional HK$10 is worth a stamp, so spending HK$30 in a transaction nets the buyer two stamps, HK$40 three stamps, and so on. The Mini Camera costs four FunStamps plus HK$168 ($21.44). Complete details are available on 7-Eleven’s Hong Kong website.

It’s certainly an unusual limited-edition camera crossover, but one that will undoubtedly prove popular.

Image credits: 7-Eleven, New Balance

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.

Love PetaPixel? Go Premium.

PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Become a PetaPixel Member now and support our mission to bring you regular, high-quality reviews, features, news, and more.

  • Remove banner ads
  • Gain access to full-resolution RAW and JPEG Sample Galleries
  • Get 5% off orders from KEH.com
  • Get a $15 coupon to spend at Moment
  • Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott
  • Get 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine

Related Articles
Two views of a small, red rectangular digital camera with "THUMB CAMERA" printed on it, featuring a lens, buttons, a screen, and a keychain attachment. This Kodak Charmera Knockoff Steals Everything But the Charm
Split image: the left side shows three colorful toy cameras stacked together, one displaying a small photo. On the right, a smiling girl holds a red toy camera up to her eye as if taking a picture. Kodak Charmera Knockoffs Are Somehow Getting Even Dumber
A blue Kodak Charmera keychain digital camera is placed on top of its colorful yellow and red box, which features bold "1987" text and graphics inspired by retro Kodak film packaging. The Kodak Charmera is a Tiny Digital Keychain Camera Sold in Blind Boxes
A person holds a tiny blue Kodak toy camera in their palm, with a wood surface in the background. The Kodak Charmera Blind Boxes Sold Out in Just 24 Hours
Discussion