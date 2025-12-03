Grading Every Camera Maker: 2025 Final Review | The PetaPixel Podcast

In July, The PetaPixel Podcast team was joined by Camera Labs’ Gordon Laing to give mid-term grades to every major camera and lens manufacturer. Now that the year has ended, it’s time for them all to get graded on their finals in this annual tradition!

Once again, the team provides their grades, from A through F (except in one case where Chris and Gordon give out an “L”) to each major camera maker (and some lens makers) and provide their reasons for each. While you’ll have to listen to the podcast to get their explanations, below are all of the mid-term grades from Chris, Jordan, Gordon, and myself.

Canon

Jordan: B+

Chris: B

Gordon: A

Jaron: A-

Nikon

Jordan: B+

Chris: B+

Gordon: N/A

Jaron: A-

Sony

Jordan: B+

Chris: B+

Gordon: B+

Jaron: A-

Panasonic Lumix

Jordan: A-

Chris: B-

Gordon: B+

Jaron: B

Fujifilm

Jordan: B-

Chris: B-

Gordon: A

Jaron: A

Hasselblad

Jordan: A-

Chris: B-

Gordon: B-

Jaron: B

OM System

Jordan: C+

Chris: C+

Gordon: B-

Jaron: C+

Leica

Jordan: C

Chris: L

Gordon: L

Jaron: C

Sigma

Jordan: A+

Chris: A

Gordon: A+

Jaron: A

Tamron

Jordan: C-

Chris: D+

Gordon: N/A

Jaron: C-

