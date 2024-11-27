Grading Every Camera Maker: 2024 Final Review | The PetaPixel Podcast

In July, The PetaPixel Podcast team was joined by Camera Labs‘ Gordon Laing to give mid-term grades to every major camera and lens manufacturer. Now that the year has ended, it’s time for them all to get graded on their finals.

As requested from the mid-term review, below are the team’s grades for each camera and lens maker this year. However, for a detailed explanation of why these companies got the grades they did, you’ll have to tune in to the podcast.

Canon

    Gordon: B+
    Chris: B
    Jordan: B-

Fujifilm

    Gordon: A-
    Chris: B-
    Jordan: B+

Leica

    Gordon: N/A
    Chris: C-
    Jordan: B-

Nikon

    Gordon: N/A
    Chris: B+
    Jordan: A

OM System

    Gordon: F
    Chris: D
    Jordan: D

Panasonic

    Gordon: C
    Chris: B-
    Jordan: C+

Ricoh/Pentax

    Gordon: N/A
    Chris: C-
    Jordan: B-

Sigma

    Gordon: A+
    Chris: A+
    Jordan: A-

Sony

    Gordon: B+
    Chris:
    Jordan: B+

Tamron

    Gordon: N/A
    Chris: B-
    Jordan: C+

