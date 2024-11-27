Grading Every Camera Maker: 2024 Final Review | The PetaPixel Podcast

In July, The PetaPixel Podcast team was joined by Camera Labs‘ Gordon Laing to give mid-term grades to every major camera and lens manufacturer. Now that the year has ended, it’s time for them all to get graded on their finals.

As requested from the mid-term review, below are the team’s grades for each camera and lens maker this year. However, for a detailed explanation of why these companies got the grades they did, you’ll have to tune in to the podcast.

Canon

Gordon: B+

Chris: B

Jordan: B-

Fujifilm

Gordon: A-

Chris: B-

Jordan: B+

Leica

Gordon: N/A

Chris: C-

Jordan: B-

Nikon

Gordon: N/A

Chris: B+

Jordan: A

OM System

Gordon: F

Chris: D

Jordan: D

Panasonic

Gordon: C

Chris: B-

Jordan: C+

Ricoh/Pentax

Gordon: N/A

Chris: C-

Jordan: B-

Sigma

Gordon: A+

Chris: A+

Jordan: A-

Sony

Gordon: B+

Chris:

Jordan: B+

Tamron

Gordon: N/A

Chris: B-

Jordan: C+

