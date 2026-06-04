Light Lens Lab 75mm f/1.5 ‘Z21’ Prime Has An Entirely Original Optical Design

Light Lens Lab has unveiled the 75mm f/1.5 “Z21,” a new manual focus mid-telephoto portrait prime lens for Leica M-Mount.

The new fast prime lens builds upon Light Lens Lab’s success with the 50mm f/1.5 “Z21” last year, a lens PetaPixel described as charming and full of beautiful character.

However, unlike the 50mm f/1.5 “Z21,” which accurately recreated a very rare, expensive P. Angenieux S21 50mm f/1.5 lens from the 1950s, the new 75mm f/1.5 “Z21” does not pay homage or accurately recreate an existing lens. This is an all-new optical design developed exclusively by Light Lens Lab, created through the company’s study of the “Z21” rendering signature and character.

“This lens represents an important milestone for Light Lens Lab,” Light Lens Lab says.

The lens has a fairly simple optical design comprising six elements across four groups. Although not directly inspired by existing lenses, the 75mm f/1.5 “Z21” features a Lanthanide-infused optical element, as does the 50mm f/1.5. Its focus range goes from one meter to infinity, and it has a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm.

The lens is approximately 71 millimeters (2.8 inches) long, accepts 55mm filters, and weighs 454 grams (16 ounces). It is built from an aluminum alloy and has a matte black paint finish.

Light Lens Lab notes that it has learned a lot from the development and community reaction to the 50mm f/1.5 “Z21.” In response to feedback, the company has prioritized several improvements for its new 75mm prime lens, including improved corner sharpness, superior edge-to-edge resolution, and an expanded image circle to ensure top-quality full-frame performance, including when adapted to non M-Mount cameras.

Sample Images

Light Lens Lab shared many sample images ahead of today’s reveal. As the examples below clearly demonstrate, the 75mm f/1.5 “Z21” lens promises a lot of the same distinct character as its 50mm sibling, even without a real-life lens serving as its inspiration. The bokeh has a dramatic cat’s eye effect, and the lens has some relatively uncorrected aberrations.

Pricing and Availability

The Light Lens Lab 75mm f/1.5 “Z21” lens is available to preorder now for $999. Light Lens Lab expects shipping to begin on June 30.

Image credits: Light Lens Lab