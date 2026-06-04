Light Lens Lab 75mm f/1.5 ‘Z21’ Prime Has An Entirely Original Optical Design

Jeremy Gray

A camera lens with a black body and silver focus rings is shown from above on a white background. The glass elements reflect light, and text around the lens edge reads “TYPE Z1 LIGHT LENS LAB.”.

Light Lens Lab has unveiled the 75mm f/1.5 “Z21,” a new manual focus mid-telephoto portrait prime lens for Leica M-Mount.

The new fast prime lens builds upon Light Lens Lab’s success with the 50mm f/1.5 “Z21” last year, a lens PetaPixel described as charming and full of beautiful character.

However, unlike the 50mm f/1.5 “Z21,” which accurately recreated a very rare, expensive P. Angenieux S21 50mm f/1.5 lens from the 1950s, the new 75mm f/1.5 “Z21” does not pay homage or accurately recreate an existing lens. This is an all-new optical design developed exclusively by Light Lens Lab, created through the company’s study of the “Z21” rendering signature and character.

“This lens represents an important milestone for Light Lens Lab,” Light Lens Lab says.

The lens has a fairly simple optical design comprising six elements across four groups. Although not directly inspired by existing lenses, the 75mm f/1.5 “Z21” features a Lanthanide-infused optical element, as does the 50mm f/1.5. Its focus range goes from one meter to infinity, and it has a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm.

A black and silver camera lens with focus and aperture rings, engraved distance and f-stop markings, and "LIGHT LENS LAB" text on the lower part, shown against a white background.

A camera lens with silver and black detailing is placed on a dark surface. Part of a white paper with partial text is visible in the lower right corner of the image.

The lens is approximately 71 millimeters (2.8 inches) long, accepts 55mm filters, and weighs 454 grams (16 ounces). It is built from an aluminum alloy and has a matte black paint finish.

Light Lens Lab notes that it has learned a lot from the development and community reaction to the 50mm f/1.5 “Z21.” In response to feedback, the company has prioritized several improvements for its new 75mm prime lens, including improved corner sharpness, superior edge-to-edge resolution, and an expanded image circle to ensure top-quality full-frame performance, including when adapted to non M-Mount cameras.

A black Leica camera with a silver and black lens is shown from two angles on a dark background. The camera displays dials, buttons, and the Leica logo in white text.

A black vintage camera with a large lens and a leather strap lies on a dark surface, next to an additional detachable camera lens.

Sample Images

Light Lens Lab shared many sample images ahead of today’s reveal. As the examples below clearly demonstrate, the 75mm f/1.5 “Z21” lens promises a lot of the same distinct character as its 50mm sibling, even without a real-life lens serving as its inspiration. The bokeh has a dramatic cat’s eye effect, and the lens has some relatively uncorrected aberrations.

A green glass bottle filled with water stands on a table next to a clear drinking glass, with a blurred background of people and warm lighting.

A bowl of Caesar salad topped with croutons and cheese sits on a table in a restaurant, with a green bottle and blurred people in the background.

Branches of a tree with pink blossoms are in focus, while the background is blurred, showing hints of buildings and blue sky. The overall scene evokes a sense of springtime.

A person with long hair wearing a striped shirt is standing outdoors and holding a camera up to their face, taking a photo. The background shows a building in soft focus.

A person outdoors holds a white paper in front of their face with "ƒ2.2 75mm" handwritten on it. The background is a sunlit, blurry forest path with green foliage.

A round woven basket filled with small, yellow-green and reddish fruits sits on a wooden surface in soft, diffused light.

A close-up of small white and yellow flowers blooming on a leafy green plant, with a blurred background of garden pots and greenery.

A young child with short black hair, wearing a white shirt and shorts, smiles while holding a stick towards the camera in an outdoor, tree-lined setting.

A row of parked scooters and motorcycles on a shaded sidewalk, with the focus on a rearview mirror and the background softly blurred.

Modern city skyline with tall buildings and a traditional pagoda tower in the center, set against a blue sky with clouds. Red flowers fill the foreground, and trees frame the sides of the image.

A warmly lit interior of an Asian restaurant features wooden dividers, frosted glass panels, and a colorful traditional painting of a figure holding a fish on the wall. A blurred table with items is visible in the foreground.

Close-up of a tree trunk with rough, textured bark. In the background, green leaves and sunlight create a blurred, bokeh effect, highlighting the sharp details of the tree’s surface. Some small leaves are growing on the trunk.

Pricing and Availability

The Light Lens Lab 75mm f/1.5 “Z21” lens is available to preorder now for $999. Light Lens Lab expects shipping to begin on June 30.

Image credits: Light Lens Lab

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