Fujifilm Posts Record-High Revenue and Profits

Despite the impacts of U.S. tariff policy and unfavorable exchange rates, Fujifilm posted record-high performance in its third quarter, with revenue increasing 4.4% year-over-year and operating income increasing by 11.3% over the same period. The company cites strong performance in its electronics and imaging segments.

Looking at Q3 FY2025, Fujifilm’s overall revenue, operating income, and net income all reached record high values. For FY2025 overall so far, the same is true across the board. Unsurprisingly, Fujifilm forecasts that Q4 FY2025 will continue this trend, and FY2025 will be the company’s best year ever. On a dividend basis, barring a shocking turn of events, FY2025 will mark the 16th straight year with annual dividend increases.

Looking specifically at imaging, Fujifilm describes “strong demand” for its instant photo systems (Instax) and digital cameras, which increased segment revenue by 14.6% year over year. Imaging business operating income increased by 12.9%, reaching 55.1 billion yen, or nearly $351 million.

In investor relations documents, Fujifilm describes very strong sales in its consumer imaging sector, which includes all Instax cameras and instant film. Specifically, Fujifilm says it experienced strong sales of the Instax mini12, mini Evo, and new mini41. Further, the Instax Wide 400 and Instax Wide Evo also proved successful.

In fact, during the last fiscal quarter, Fujifilm Instax instant photo systems reached an impressive milestone. Instax crossed the cumulative 100 million units sold threshold. The Instax series shows no signs of slowing down. Fujifilm recently announced yet another Instax camera, the Instax Mini Evo Cinema, which introduces video features and a neat “generations” dial.

Fujifilm also said in December that it would spend nearly $32 million to expand its Instax film production, increasing Instax production capacity by about 10%.

“We will continue to expand the world of instax, enabling people to enjoy instant photo printing and further enhancing the value and joy of photography,” Fujifilm said in its investor presentation.

In the professional imaging side, which includes Fujifilm X Series and GFX cameras and lenses, Fujifilm specifically calls out four new products that had “strong sales” following their respective launches: the Fujifilm GFX100RF, X half, X-E5, and X-T30 III.

A lot of camera companies are doing fairly well right now despite very challenging conditions, but arguably none is doing better than Fujifilm. The company is on a tear and shows no signs of slowing.

