The Month-Long Exposure Photography Festival Returns to Calgary on Feb 5

The Exposure Photography Festival is set to take place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada from February 5 until March 5, 2026, and includes numerous exhibitions, portfolio reviews, and artist talks.

Founded in 2004, the Exposure Photography Festival champions creative diversity, community engagement, and professional development within the photographic arts. The festival says its vision is to be an internationally recognized celebration of photography while nurturing new audiences and supporting photographers at all stages of their careers.

The Festival includes exhibitions at Contemporary Calgary that promise to showcase outstanding photographic work from both established and emerging photographers, including “NEXTDOOR,” a collaboration between Alberta’s Exposure Photography Festival and Montana’s Strata Editions, which contemplates what it means to exist on either side of the Canada-U.S. border.

“Here, Together” is another exhibition that will span six sites across downtown Calgary and presents the work of twelve artists who share life on Treaty 7 territory.

The Festival also includes a portfolio review, which takes place on February 28 and will offer photographers the opportunity to share their work in one-on-one sessions with professionals from across the photography community.

“Artists, curators, venues, and independent organizers across Alberta have registered over 30 exhibitions and related events, featuring more than 200 photographers. Artists talks including How to Begin… Again, an Artist Talk by Alec Soth, presented by The Camera Store, will take place in Calgary on February 28, 2026, at the Central Library,” the Festival organizers say.

Evelyn Drake, wife of PetaPixel‘s YouTube Director Jordan Drake, and Kai Niccolls, son of PetaPixel‘s YouTube host Chris Niccolls, are both exhibiting in The Camera Store’s Staff Exhibition, which is part of a larger four-floor gallery exhibition that is part of the festival.

“These pieces aim to capture the feeling of a dream you can almost remember—a moment that sits just past the point of clarity. Many of the images don’t center on obvious or eye-catching subjects, and that’s intentional,” Niccolls says of his works.

“Dreams rarely give you a neat focal point; they offer impressions instead. These photographs work the same way, allowing tone, shape, and atmosphere to hold as much importance as any subject might. What matters here is the sensation the image leaves behind, not a single point of attention.”

A full rundown of all events can be found on the Exposure Photography Festival website.

Image credits: Header photo by Alec Soth: “Carmen. Williams, Arizona”