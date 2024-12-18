Analog Photography in 2024: Film’s Best Year in Decades

Film has long been considered a dying art since the rise of digital photography, with what seemed like nothing but bad news for many years. 2024, though, saw a welcomed resurgence of this analog medium. It has been a busy and fantastic year for analog photography.

This past year was an exciting and promising one for film photography, personally and for the industry. I sent my Pentax K1000 with my husband on his work trip this summer (I needed my digital camera for work), and he threw himself in, even picking up a film camera (which turned into three) for himself. As a result, I started shooting film consistently for the first time in nearly a decade.

We aren’t alone in our renewed love of film, either. There’s been enough demand recently to spur the creation of the first entirely new 35mm film camera in 19 years (the Pentax 17). That was far from the only new camera to be announced, either. Plus, there were announcements of new film stocks, greater investment in film production, and new accessories specifically for film photography. Overall, 2024 was the best year for analog photography in a very long time, and we hope this wave of increased interest and resources continues.

Film Cameras

Companies announced a surprising number of cameras in 2024, coming in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and varieties. Many of the cameras below are currently available for purchase, and PetaPixel even reviewed quite a few. Some, of course, were simply announcements of development or crowdfunding projects. Even though I covered some of these, I was still surprised to see how long the list was when getting them all together in one place.

Pentax 17

Pentax announced the development of its new 35mm camera in 2022, but 2024 was the magical year of its release. While several disposable or cheap reusable cameras have been released over the past few years, none were truly novel. The Pentax 17, though, is the first truly new, mass-produced, manual winding, 35mm film camera in quite some time, which is why it’s such a big deal.

The Pentax 17 is a half-frame camera, meaning it takes vertically oriented photos that are half the size of a single 35mm frame (17mm x 24mm). It features a newly developed 25mm f/3.5 lens, equivalent to a 37mm lens (since it’s a half-frame camera). Additionally, what sets it apart from other film cameras released in recent years is that there are at least some manual controls, including a manual film winding mechanism, a manual film advance lever, exposure compensation, and ISO sensitivity adjustments. There are no full manual controls, as Pentax wanted to appeal to those relatively new to film photography, and it relies on a zone focusing system. Still, PetaPixel‘s Chris Niccolls thoroughly enjoyed the camera, and it is an exciting step for analog photography.

The Pentax 17 is available for purchase for $497.

Rollei 35AF

The Rollei 35 series of cameras are iconic. It was the camera of choice for photographer Stephen Shore and is still one of PetaPixel‘s top picks for a compact 35mm film camera.

Mint Camera revived this legendary little camera, even licensing the name and logo to create the Rollei 35AF. It looks like a classic Rollei, but it does away with the original manual focus distance settings in favor of autofocus. It also offers fully manual control, the ability to automatically read DX-coded film, and an integrated 35mm f/2.8 lens. Chris had the opportunity to shoot around with this pocketable camera and had mixed feelings about it, but for the right person, it’s a great analog camera.

The Rollei 35AF is available for purchase for $799.

Lomography Lomomatic 110

While the above cameras offer a more traditional, reliable analog photography experience, the Lomography Lomomatic 110 is a bit different. That’s true to form for Lomography, who makes off-the-wall film stocks for creative work. The Lomomatic 110 uses 110 format film, which, conveniently, is kept alive by Lomography. It embraces the trend of unpredictable, low-res, less-than-perfect results with a unique and decidedly retro-looking camera body.

Matt Growcoot found it a bit tricky to use, but for photographers looking for a fun analog camera, this could be it.

Lomography Lomourette

Lomography didn’t stop with the Lomomatic 110 this year. It just recently released the Lomography Lomourette, a cute little half-frame camera. The Lomourette falls more into the same camp as Kodak’s Ektar H35 and H35N half-frame cameras as opposed to the Pentax 17, with a very plastic, toy-like build and highly simplified controls. The only controls available are the zone focusing settings, a bulb or “normal” exposure mode, and an optional flash as big as the camera itself. It’s significantly more affordable (only $69) as a result. I’ve been testing one for about a week now, so the jury is still out on how this tiny device performs, but it’s been fun so far.

WideluxX

On the opposite side of the spectrum of half-frame cameras is the WideluxX. This camera is a passion project of Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges to revive the Widelux, his go-to film camera. The original Widelux uses a unique 26mm swing lens with a slit. The lens pivots during exposure, acting as the shutter and producing panoramic images twice the standard 35mm frame width.

Of course, the original camera is hard to find, so Bridges teamed up with his wife, photographer Susan Geston, SilvergrainClassics’ editor-in-chief, Marwan El Mozayen, and Charys Schuler to form SilverBridges. The German company is currently working on the development of the WideluxX, and limited details are available thus far. SilverBridges has said that the new camera will combine the iconic rotating lens with more modern technology to deliver panoramic images with “vintage charm and contemporary durability.” Its goal is to have the camera available sometime in 2025, so hopefully, that pans out (pun intended).

Kodak Super 8 Camera

Still film photography wasn’t the only analog process to see new tools this year. After nearly a decade of talking about it, Kodak released a new Super 8 video camera. It uses Super 8 film for that classic retro look but also features a digital LCD to assist with framing shots, unlike Super 8 cameras available on the used market. There’s also an SD card slot that the camera can use to record audio for easy syncing. It uses a C-Mount for swapping lenses and comes with a nice Ricoh 6mm f/1.2 lens. As Jordan Drake found, it’s an interesting device with plentiful limitations. But it also provides a uniquely fun shooting experience.

Dua Lipa Radical Optimism Camera

The Dua Lipa Radical Optimism Camera is more in line with typical film camera releases over the past few years. It’s a plastic, fixed-focus, reusable 35mm camera with zero manual controls beyond the manual film advance system. Dua Lipa released the camera to celebrate the tour for her latest album, Radical Optimism. It comes with a detachable waterproof shell, which allows photographers to use the camera down to three meters (9.8 feet).

The point-and-shoot camera features a 28mm f/9 “Picture Taking Lens” and Radical Optimism album graphics on the camera’s body. At just $40, it’s an approachable film camera, and though it doesn’t allow for any deep dives, the waterproof case makes it more versatile for the adventurous types.

Yes!Star S1

Chinese company Yes!Star has had a big year. In June, Fujifilm tapped the company to restart Fujifilm film production in China. Then, in July, Yes!Star announced the release of its own film camera. The Yes!Star S1 is a point-and-shoot 35mm film camera with a fixed 31mm f/11 lens and built-in flash. There are zero controls, so it’s ideal for those who don’t want to fuss with settings while using a film camera. However, Unlike most modern point-and-shoot film cameras, the S1 is metal-built, providing a more durable, substantial feel.

It is currently available for purchase for $150, which is substantially more affordable than the Pentax 17 or Rollei 35AF.

Chroma Camera CubeFF

Earlier this year, modular medium format camera manufacturer Chroma Camera announced the CubeFF. This cool little camera is a full-frame (24×36) pinhole camera. It relies on a 0.2-millimeter laser-drilled pinhole plate for a lens, which provides a 30mm focal length and an effective aperture of f/150. Unlike the company’s first pinhole camera, the Baby Cube, the CubeFF uses a magnetic open/close shutter for more consistent exposures. There’s also a newly added click-stopped frame reminder on the bottom and a 49mm filter thread on the lens.

Retrospekt

Milwaukee-based Retrospekt has been passionately selling analog photo gear for years, and releases new cameras of its own with some regularity, including branded collaborative projects like some Hello Kitty film cameras and Barbie-themed gear.

Although Retrospekt also makes instant cameras, more on that in a sec, the company’s simple-use point-and-shoot film cameras are very popular and often adorable.

Instant Cameras

Those who don’t want to wait for the film development and scanning process aren’t left out of the new camera fun this year, either. Instant photography giants Fujifilm and Lomography released new instant cameras to satisfy that instant gratification itch.

Fujifilm Instax Wide 400

The Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 came out in 2014, so it was a decade-long wait for a new model. But the Instax Wide 400 finally arrived in June this year. This chunky camera produces 3.4 x 4.25-inch instant prints, which provides a nicer viewing experience compared to the much smaller format of the popular Instax Mini lineup.

Like most instant cameras, controls are minimal, with only two zone focusing options and fully automatic exposure and automatic flash control. A selfie mirror on the front helps frame selfies, though Chris found framing through the viewfinder to be entirely inaccurate. Overall, there’s not much new about the Instax Wide 400. However, it is still a fun tool for people new to instant photography, photography in general, or anyone wanting a break from highly technical devices.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 99

Also coming from Fujifilm this year was the Instax Mini 99. Historically, Instax cameras were strictly automatic, without the ability to control if or when the flash fires. The Mini 99 marked a turning point, bringing some manual controls to the mini format. The new camera offers a Color Effect Dial, Brightness Control dial, Shooting Modes, a Vignette Switch, and three focus modes. These different settings give photographers more control over the look of their images, either by adding color effects, changing the shutter speed, or creating double exposures. Chris reported having a lot of fun with the camera, and his results show just how true that is.

Lomography Lomo’Instant Wide Glass

Lomography claims it created “the best instant camera on Earth” this year. That’s a bold claim, but the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass features a 90mm multi-coated glass lens, which should indeed provide sharper prints than any other instant camera. The camera’s automatic aperture offers two stops, f/8 and f/22. The shutter speed ranges from eight seconds to 1/250s with an auto and f/22 mode. There’s also a fixed 1/30s shutter speed and a bulb mode. The camera also supports unlimited multiple-exposure shooting and provides exposure compensation settings (+/- 1EV).

PetaPixel is working on its review of this camera, which will arrive in written and video form before the end of the year. Something else to look forward to in 2024 for analog photography enthusiasts.

Retrospekt Instant Cameras

Alongside simple-use 35mm film cameras, Retrospekt also specializes in instant cameras. Beyond refurbishing old ones, the company also makes new ones and released some in 2024, like the limited-edition Polaroid 600 below.

Film Stocks

A film camera isn’t much good without film, of course. Multiple companies announced new film stocks this year, while some of the old standbys announced renewed film production efforts.

Lomography LomoChrome Color ’92 Sun-kissed

Lomography announced a new limited edition film in June. The aptly timed release, dubbed LomoChrome Color ’92 Sun-kissed, is meant to “capture the essence of a golden-hour glow,” providing warm orange and yellow hues. It’s intended to be a versatile film, with Lomography promising radiant skin tones in direct sunlight, cooler tones in the shade, and “cinematic blues and oranges” under bright skies. LomoChrome Color ’92 Sun-kissed is available in 35mm, 110mm, and 120mm and uses standard C-41 processing.

It is a limited edition film, so it won’t be around forever, but Lomography didn’t say just how long to expect this film to be around.

Shanghai Shenguang 400

In May this year, the Chinese company Shanghai released a new film stock, though one Reddit user speculates it’s repackaged Wolfen NC400. Repackaging film is a common practice, so this isn’t something nefarious. The new (or repackaged) film, Shenguang 400, is a color-negative 35mm film. It promises accurate color reproduction, high saturation and resolution, and wide exposure latitude. Shenguang 400 is competitively priced at $12.99 for a single roll or $120.99 for a 10-pack.

Adox Color Mission Helios

German film company Adox is no stranger to making film, having released its first color negative offering in 1956. This year, it released Color Mission Helios, an ultra-low-ISO color film stock. Adox designed the film with a nominal sensitivity of only ISO 3 and a usable sensitivity of ISO 1.5. The extremely low ISO makes the film ideal for long exposures, even in the middle of the day, though with a fast enough lens, you could still handhold the camera in bright conditions. It also offers superfine grain and a unique color profile.

Adox was still working on production of the film in January and said it hoped to offer 35mm and sheet film “next season.” There hasn’t been an update, and it still isn’t available for purchase at the time of writing.

Film Ferrania P33

Italian film producer Film Ferrania is also an experienced film manufacturer with over 100 years of experience. The company added a new black-and-white film to its lineup this year with its P33 160 ISO film. It says it built the film from the ground up to produce a more versatile experience. It offers fine grain and defined contrast with versatility that works well for seasoned pros and new analog shooters alike.

Improved Polaroid B&W 600 Chemistry

I love my Polaroid cameras, but modern film stock has been tricky to work with. Polaroid unveiled updated chemistry for its black-and-white 600 film this year, promising an improved experience. The company says it will offer improved clarity and lighter contrast. It should also provide more nuance in black-and-white images. The B&W 600 film works in Polaroid 600, Polaroid I-2, Polaroid Now, Polaroid Now+, Polaroid Lab, OneStep 2, and OneStep+ cameras.

Cinestill 400D in 4×5 format

Although not a new film stock, Cinestill expanded its format offerings for its popular 400D film. CineStill 400D is known for its versatility, vibrant colors, and wide exposure latitude. It also provides very fine grain and superb detail. Those features make it especially ideal for large-format film, which shows off even more details. Cinestill 400D 4×5 comes in boxes with 25 sheets for $109.99.

Analog Industry News

Fujifilm Restarted Production in China

In June this year, Fujifilm announced it would restart its C200 and C400 color negative film production through production partner Yes!Star. Unfortunately, this announcement came with some asterisks. Photos posted to Reddit appeared to show that the company is simply finishing the film, not coating the emulsion. That’s led to speculation that the film is repackaged Kodak films, not original Fujifilm stock. This film will also only be available in the Chinese market. Despite all of that, I take any increase in film production as good news.

Harman Makes its Largest Investment in Film Since the 1990s

A more exciting film production announcement came from the U.K. company Harman. It announced a “multi-million-pound” investment into its film manufacturing process. As a result of this investment, it claims it is now one of the largest and “most active” film production, research, and development businesses on the planet. Given that it invested in two new converting machines, which haven’t been produced since before the year 2000, that seems like it could be an accurate statement. The investment came after the massive success of Harman Phoenix 200, which was the first-ever color film made entirely from emulsion-to-cassette. Harman says it will craft both color and black-and-white film.

Lenses and Accessories

Finally, there were also some exciting developments in the lens and accessory analog photography world. New products on the market aim to make metering, scanning, and large-format photography more straightforward and approachable, even for new analog photographers.

Intrepid Lens and Shutter Project

Large-format photography is typically fairly inaccessible because of the steep costs and learning curve. To improve accessibility, British large-format photography company Intrepid Camera launched a new lens and electronic shutter system for large format cameras on Kickstarter in May of this year. The lens is a 150mm f/6.3 offering, which provides a depth of field similar to an f/1.8 lens on a full-frame camera. Intrepid says it provides a large enough image circle to support tilt and shift movement and promises lots of sharpness when stopped down to f/11. The lens saves photographers from sifting through the used market to create a usable 4×5 kit.

The second piece of the Kickstarter is the Intrepid I-0 Shutter. Intrepid describes the shutter as “a super smart cable release with a screen.” The electronic shutter is compatible with Copal 0 size lenses and supports shutter speeds from bulb mode (as long as you want ) to 1/125s. It’s rechargeable via USB-C, provides a shutter-open warning, works with modern flash equipment via a 3.5mm jack, and can be controlled directly from a connected Mac or PC.

The Kickstarter is over for the lens and shutter, and they still aren’t available for purchase yet. It’s an intriguing set, though, and I look forward to seeing availability in the future.

AstrHori XH-2 Light Meter

For many film photographers, an external light meter is a must. The AstrHori XH-2 Light Meter, announced in June, is an update on the AH-M1 meter released last year. It features a 0.66-inch OLED that displays real-time exposure parameters, a metering hole with an anti-reflective design, an adjustment dial, and an on/off switch. The bottom offers a cold shoe mount, so photographers can place it directly on compatible cameras. It supports shutter speed from one second to 1/8,000s, aperture values from f/1 to f/32, and ISO values from 5 up to 6,400. It’s available in black or silver for $79.

Keks KF-01 Flash

There’s no shortage of lights and flashes on the market, but most these days are specific to digital photography. Keks, though, released an on-camera flash that is “designed for the film photographer.” It is inspired by the Contax TLA140 and offers a sleek, minimal look with an aluminum body for greater durability. The KF-01 works with any camera with a PC sync port or hot shoe. It also features a guide number of 12 to deliver an “adequate” amount of light for “most” photography scenarios. It’s available for purchase now for $80.

Valoi Advancer V2

Valoi created its Advancer product to allow film photographers to scan their negatives with their digital camera. The company released a V2 model this year, bringing worthy updates in response to user feedback. These changes make for a more secure, stable hold on film, resulting in more reliable scans. Photographers can buy the Advancer V2 for $194. While Valoi originally offered a backward compatible kit for $99, that has since sold out.

Valoi easy120 Film Scanner

Valoi had a busy year in 2024, also releasing its easy120 Film Scanner. This offering aims to make it easier to digitize medium-format film. It’s a simple plug-and-play solution that uses a digital camera, a close-focusing lens (like a macro lens), and the easy120 Film Scanner kit. The system is small, and photographers can even swap out the film holder in seconds, making it possible to scan other film formats without much fuss.

The easy120 Film Scanner is available for purchase through Valoi and Cinestill, though it is currently on backorder at Cinestill.

Kodak Chemicals Are Back

Those who enjoy developing their own film are in luck this year as well, as Kodak Professional brought back its photo chemicals. The chemicals use the same formulas as the original chemicals but with a new look. Some of the company’s most popular offerings, including XTOL, T-MAX, and D-76, are among the available options, along with Rapid Selenium Toner, Photo-Flo, HC-110 developer, Hypo Clearing Agent Powder, Dektol Paper Developer Powder, Kodak’s stop bath concentrate. Unfortunately, these are only available in Europe for the time being, but it’s still welcome news.

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.