The Keks KF-01 is a Simple, Compact Flash Designed for Film Photographers

Keks announced the KF-01 hot-shoe flash, a simple and compact on-camera strobe that it says is a “perfect blend of timeless design and simplicity” that is “designed for the film photographer.”

Perhaps best known for its compact shoe-mount light meters, Keks manufactures a small number of film-focused products for the modern analog photographer such as a rapid-winder and multiple styles of the aforementioned light meter. That product line expanded this week with the announcement of the KF-01.

Inspired by the Contax TLA140, Keks says the new shoe-mount flash is meant to stand out thanks to its sleek, premium design. Featuring an aluminum body, the company advertises it as having a high-level of durability that also sports an easy-to-read exposure table on the back to make operating the flash simple and straightforward.

“The KF-01 combines a sleek, modern aesthetic, the rectangle shape of the KF-01 is inspired by the Contax TLA140, its body is about the same size as a credit card, making it very portable to carry around,” Keks says. “The minimalist design also keeps a subtle and unobtrusive look on your camera.”

The KF-01 works with any camera that has a PC sync port or hot shoe and features a guide number of 12 to deliver an “adequate” amount of light for “most” photography scenarios. As a recap, guide number is calculated by multiplying the flash-to-subject distance by the aperture required for a properly exposed photo (Canon provides an example where a subject is 7.5 meters away and the camera is set to f/8 and ISO 100, which would measure to a guide number of 60). A guide number of 12, therefore, isn’t particularly powerful, so photographers would have to plan accordingly.

The KF-01 is powered by two AAA batteries which can power about 300 strobes before they need to be replaced (Keks does not specify at what level of power this number was calculated from). Depending out output, the flash has a recycle time of between 1.5 seconds and eight seconds depending on if it is set to full power, half power, or one third power — those are the only three options.

The Keks KF-01 is available in two colors (satin black or satin chrome), is protected by a 12-month warranty, and is available for $80 (slightly discounted to $75 during the initial launch period). Keks plans to deliver KF-01 strobes to buyers starting in mid-December.

