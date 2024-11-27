Lomography’s New Lomourette Is a Cute $69 Half-Frame 35mm Camera

Three vintage-style cameras with flash attachments are displayed against a blue background. The cameras are colored dark blue, light mint, and black, each featuring a retro design with textured exteriors and prominent lenses.

2024 has been an exciting year for film photography enthusiasts, and the thrill is not over. Lomography, well known for its analog cameras, unveiled the Lomourette Half Frame camera today. The 35mm camera can capture 72 images on a single roll of film.

Half-frame cameras have experienced a resurgence in recent years as enthusiasm for analog photography has ballooned, increasing the cost of film as a result. A half-frame camera is a compelling choice for photographers because it captures two images per single frame of 35mm film — two vertical 18 by 24-millimeter photos on a traditional 36 by 24-millimeter frame. Basically, photographers get a two-for-one deal on their roll of film.

A vintage-style camera with a flash is placed on a white surface, next to two rolls of exposed film. The camera has a black body and a blue flash unit, adding a retro aesthetic to the scene.
Lomography Lomourette (Classic colorway)

Ricoh Imaging employed this approach with its brand-new Pentax 17 camera earlier this year, joining other recent new cameras like the Kodak Ektar H35 and H35N. The new Lomography Lomourette is more like Kodak’s offerings than the Pentax 17, opting for cheaper materials, a cuter style, and a more accessible price point.

Two people are closely examining a vintage camera with a bright turquoise exterior and flash attachment. They both have long hair, and visible tattoos and rings adorn their hands.

The Lomourette’s price is one of its biggest selling points, actually, as the new film camera costs just $69, a relative steal for a brand-new film camera. However, this aggressive price point comes with some apparent compromises in terms of materials. The camera is plastic and includes a built-in 24mm f/8 lens, which can be stopped down to one additional aperture, f/11.

The camera, powered by a single AA battery, relies upon zone focus, does not include autofocus, and does not support ISO adjustment. The camera has two shutter speeds, 1/60s and “bulb,” enabling more manual exposure control. The Lomourette also works with Lomography’s Diana F+ flash, which is included with the camera and ships with colored gels.

A person sits on a white surface with a ginger cat. Three vintage cameras with flash attachments are in focus. Film strips are scattered around, adding a nostalgic feel to the scene.
Lomography Lomourette in all three colorways, Classic (bottom left), Water Lillies (top), and Picnic Edition (bottom right)

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times… With the Lomourette, each half frame captures a fragment of existence. Beginners and advanced photographers can use it to craft intriguing narratives through their diptych frames,” Lomography explains. “When shooting half-frame, a roll of film lasts ages! Photographers never need to stop shooting, using multiple exposures and long exposures to their heart’s content – there’s no limit to the Lomourette love affair.”

A person holds a vintage green camera with a silver flash attachment. Nearby, several strips of film negatives are spread out on a white cloth. In the background, partially visible plant leaves and blurred text can be seen.

The target audience is clearly those who want to get their feet wet with film photography but don’t necessarily care to have complete control over the camera or break the bank by buying a lot of film. This is an affordable, accessible entry point to analog photography, much like many of Lomography’s other offerings.

A person holding a vintage camera with a flash, wearing a black top and rings on their fingers. The background is softly lit, giving a warm ambiance.

Sample Photos

Two images of a person in a school uniform with long black hair in braids, standing on stairs next to a bush with white flowers. In the first image, the person looks upward smiling, and in the second, they raise a hand in greeting.

Two-panel image: Left shows people gathered on a sunny dock by the water, with a large ship in the background. Right features a clear blue sky filled with birds above an urban cityscape of buildings with varied architecture.

A woman with long brown hair checks her phone while standing in a crowd, holding a black bag. Beside her, a striped cat with white paws rests on a cushion under signs with Turkish text.

A bearded man in a striped shirt holds a camera while sitting next to a woman with long blonde hair, wearing sunglasses and a dark outfit. They are seated outdoors against a wooden backdrop.

On the left, a vintage car with a "VE" license plate is parked on a cobblestone street near a crowd by a church. On the right, two people with short dark hair and sunglasses are sitting and smiling.

A split image: on the left, a vibrant field of blooming tulips under sunlight; on the right, an architectural structure with a domed roof and a cross, set against an orange-tinted cloudy sky.

A vintage white car parked on a narrow street beside a wall and a scooter. To the right, a partial view of a classical building against a clear blue sky.

A two-panel image: the first panel shows a fluffy white cat on a wooden floor looking at the camera; the second panel features a woman in a blue dress holding the same cat, smiling while indoors near a couch and plants.

Two women browse through vinyl records in crates on the left side, while on the right, a person holds up a record with a winter scene. The image is in black and white, capturing a vintage, nostalgic atmosphere.

On the left, a jacket reads "GIGOLO LATINO 500$". On the right, a man with a mustache wearing a green sweater stands in profile, smiling in a dimly lit setting.

A woman blows out candles on a cake inside a dimly lit room, while the adjacent image shows a bright blue and yellow row of houses under a clear sky.

Pricing and Availability

And the Lomography Lomourette can be fairly described as accessible. The $69 camera comes in three variants, a standard one that is black and light blue, a “Picnic Edition” that is mint green and tan, and a Water Lilies Edition that is blue with lily graphics. Each comes with a color-matched flash and gel filters.

Image credits: Lomography

