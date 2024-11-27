Lomography’s New Lomourette Is a Cute $69 Half-Frame 35mm Camera

2024 has been an exciting year for film photography enthusiasts, and the thrill is not over. Lomography, well known for its analog cameras, unveiled the Lomourette Half Frame camera today. The 35mm camera can capture 72 images on a single roll of film.

Half-frame cameras have experienced a resurgence in recent years as enthusiasm for analog photography has ballooned, increasing the cost of film as a result. A half-frame camera is a compelling choice for photographers because it captures two images per single frame of 35mm film — two vertical 18 by 24-millimeter photos on a traditional 36 by 24-millimeter frame. Basically, photographers get a two-for-one deal on their roll of film.

Ricoh Imaging employed this approach with its brand-new Pentax 17 camera earlier this year, joining other recent new cameras like the Kodak Ektar H35 and H35N. The new Lomography Lomourette is more like Kodak’s offerings than the Pentax 17, opting for cheaper materials, a cuter style, and a more accessible price point.

The Lomourette’s price is one of its biggest selling points, actually, as the new film camera costs just $69, a relative steal for a brand-new film camera. However, this aggressive price point comes with some apparent compromises in terms of materials. The camera is plastic and includes a built-in 24mm f/8 lens, which can be stopped down to one additional aperture, f/11.

The camera, powered by a single AA battery, relies upon zone focus, does not include autofocus, and does not support ISO adjustment. The camera has two shutter speeds, 1/60s and “bulb,” enabling more manual exposure control. The Lomourette also works with Lomography’s Diana F+ flash, which is included with the camera and ships with colored gels.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times… With the Lomourette, each half frame captures a fragment of existence. Beginners and advanced photographers can use it to craft intriguing narratives through their diptych frames,” Lomography explains. “When shooting half-frame, a roll of film lasts ages! Photographers never need to stop shooting, using multiple exposures and long exposures to their heart’s content – there’s no limit to the Lomourette love affair.”

The target audience is clearly those who want to get their feet wet with film photography but don’t necessarily care to have complete control over the camera or break the bank by buying a lot of film. This is an affordable, accessible entry point to analog photography, much like many of Lomography’s other offerings.

Sample Photos

Pricing and Availability

And the Lomography Lomourette can be fairly described as accessible. The $69 camera comes in three variants, a standard one that is black and light blue, a “Picnic Edition” that is mint green and tan, and a Water Lilies Edition that is blue with lily graphics. Each comes with a color-matched flash and gel filters.

Image credits: Lomography