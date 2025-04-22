Did Joe Biden Photoshop Himself Into an Easter Family Photo?

Former President Joe Biden has been accused of editing himself into a family photo celebrating Easter. But did he really?

As soon as Biden posted the picture to his social media channels, users immediately began accusing the Democrat of chicanery. PetaPixel has broken down some of the clues.

The Hand

Many commenters online pointed to the peculiar hand behind one of the other sitters in the photo that apparently belongs to Biden. Instead of grasping the shoulder, the hand is instead in an unnatural “wave” position. It also appears to be missing the little finger.

The mystery hand can’t belong to anyone else in the photo. Looking at other photos of Biden’s left hand, it’s clear the president doesn’t have abnormally small digits, which begs the question: where is his little finger?

The Pose

Biden’s pose appears off-kilter with the rest of the family and it is not clear whether he is sitting, kneeling, or crouching. It’s obvious that the rest of the family are sitting on the steps and it makes little sense that Biden would be stooping down at the back.

If the photo is edited, then it looks like a photo of Biden standing up was composited into the photo.

The Clothes

While the rest of the family are all in casual clothes, Biden is in a full suit. The Scranton native usually opts for a more casual outfit when posing for a family photo in a residential setting, which suggests that a photo may have been taken of him separately somewhere else and added in.

A General Uncanniness

Much like an AI image that can just feel off, there is something uncanny about Biden’s presence in the image; something that has been picked up by eagle-eyed viewers online.

It is reminiscent of when the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton put out a Mother’s Day photo last year that was riddled with inconsistencies and editing mistakes. The Princess later admitted to editing the photo before it was revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer.