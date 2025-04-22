Did Joe Biden Photoshop Himself Into an Easter Family Photo?

Matt Growcoot
A group of thirteen people, including men, women, and a baby, pose together on the steps of a house with white railings and a wooden door, smiling for the camera.
Joe Biden shared this photo yesterday (Easter Monday) but not everyone is convinced he was really there.

Former President Joe Biden has been accused of editing himself into a family photo celebrating Easter. But did he really?

As soon as Biden posted the picture to his social media channels, users immediately began accusing the Democrat of chicanery. PetaPixel has broken down some of the clues.

The Hand

Many commenters online pointed to the peculiar hand behind one of the other sitters in the photo that apparently belongs to Biden. Instead of grasping the shoulder, the hand is instead in an unnatural “wave” position. It also appears to be missing the little finger.

A group of people poses on steps for a photo. An older man in a blue suit stands near the center, smiling. One man in the back is partially obscured and circled in red. Others are gathered around, also smiling.

The mystery hand can’t belong to anyone else in the photo. Looking at other photos of Biden’s left hand, it’s clear the president doesn’t have abnormally small digits, which begs the question: where is his little finger?

The Pose

Biden’s pose appears off-kilter with the rest of the family and it is not clear whether he is sitting, kneeling, or crouching. It’s obvious that the rest of the family are sitting on the steps and it makes little sense that Biden would be stooping down at the back.

A group of people, including an older man in a suit and woman in a blazer, pose together on outdoor steps in front of a wooden door. Some are seated, some standing, and one person holds a baby. All are smiling at the camera.

If the photo is edited, then it looks like a photo of Biden standing up was composited into the photo.

The Clothes

While the rest of the family are all in casual clothes, Biden is in a full suit. The Scranton native usually opts for a more casual outfit when posing for a family photo in a residential setting, which suggests that a photo may have been taken of him separately somewhere else and added in.

An older man with short white hair, wearing a blue suit, light blue shirt, and blue striped tie, stands smiling outdoors.

A General Uncanniness

Much like an AI image that can just feel off, there is something uncanny about Biden’s presence in the image; something that has been picked up by eagle-eyed viewers online.

A social media comment section with one user jokingly saying "Ol photo shop Joe 😂" and another asking "why he look photoshopped in😭". Both comments have several likes and replies.

Instagram comment from user "rightonnews" that says, "Photoshop skills could use some work." The comment has 180 likes and was posted one day ago.

A social media comment reads: "Why does he looked photoshopped in 😭" by user jessemayo13, with 94 likes and a crying emoji.

A group of people, including Joe Biden, smile for a photo on a porch. Biden appears taller and awkwardly positioned behind others, as if not standing naturally with the group.

A tweet from @xRubicon questions a photo's arrangement, wondering why Joe isn’t taller than others if only he’s standing and everyone else is sitting. The tweet finds the situation bizarre and confusing.

It is reminiscent of when the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton put out a Mother’s Day photo last year that was riddled with inconsistencies and editing mistakes. The Princess later admitted to editing the photo before it was revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Donald Trump and Kate Middleton Trump Says Kate Middleton Doctoring Her Photo ‘Shouldn’t Be a Big Deal’
A man in a navy suit speaks at a podium with microphones. The podium displays the United States presidential seal. A blue background and teleprompters are visible. Biden ‘Opted for Photo Shoot With Annie Leibovitz Rather Than Critical Meeting’
Photographer Captures Biden Holding ‘Cheat Sheet’ During Press Conference
biden President Biden Uses BeReal to Encourage People to Get Vaccines
Discussion