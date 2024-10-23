Lomography’s New Lomo’Instant Wide Glass Is ‘Best Instant Camera on Earth’

A vintage-style Lomo'Instant Wide Glass camera with a silver body, brown leather accents, and a prominent lens in the center is displayed against a plain white background.

Lomography announced the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass, what the company calls “the best instant camera on Earth.”

Featuring a 90mm multi-coated glass lens, the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass promises sharper prints on Fujifilm Instax Wide film than any other camera. It delivers vibrant, accurate colors with the expected instant photography charm and character.

A person holding a vintage-style instant camera with a developing photo on top, showing a person in a red room. The camera features a large lens and a leather body. The holder has a tattoo and wears multiple rings.

A person with curly hair is holding a vintage-style camera close to their face, positioning their fingers on the side of the camera. The camera lens is prominently visible in the foreground.

A hand holds a developed photo showing three people posing against a black background. The photo is surrounded by other blurred images and a vintage camera on a white surface.

“With a close focusing distance of just 0.3 meters (0.98 feet), [Lomo’Instant Wide Glass] captures even the finest details — down to the tiniest freckle on a model’s face — making every shot a masterpiece,” Lomography promises.

A person holds a glossy photograph showing a close-up of someone wearing large glasses. In the background, an old-fashioned camera and scattered photos can be seen on a white surface.

The reference to a model is no accident, as Lomography positions its new camera as designed for studio and fashion photography. The Lomo’Instant Wide Glass promises professional-quality results “in seconds.”

A retro-style instant camera with a brown and silver body. The camera features a large lens and a prominent viewfinder. The label reads "Lomo'Instant Wide Glass.

A vintage camera viewed from the back, featuring a brown leather-like texture and a rectangular viewfinder. It includes control buttons and a dial on the right side.

Close-up of a camera's silver lens and body, showing focus markings and textured surfaces. The lens is partially extended, revealing details like distance indicators. The camera body features a sleek, metallic finish.

The camera has a 90mm lens, similar to the 95mm lens on the new Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 instant film camera. The automatic aperture includes two f-stops, f/8 and f/22. The shutter speed ranges from eight seconds to 1/250s with an auto and f/22 mode, plus a fixed 1/30s shutter speed and a bulb mode. The camera supports unlimited multiple-exposure shooting and offers exposure compensation (+/- 1EV). The Lomo’Instant Wide Glass includes a built-in flash above the lens.

A hand holds a Polaroid photo of two people sitting closely, with their heads slightly bowed. Around the table, there are other blurry photos and an old camera in the background.

As for the glass lens, it is the star of the show. The lens has zone focusing (0.3, 0.6, and one to two meters, plus an infinity focusing position). The lens is compatible with Lomography’s Lomo’Instant Splitzer lens attachment and accepts 52mm screw-on filters.

A vintage-style instant wide glass camera with brown accents is displayed alongside a lens cap, a splitzer accessory, and four colorful lens filters in blue, yellow, red, and green.

A person with curly hair holds a large vintage-style instant camera close to their face, preparing to take a photo outdoors. The camera is labeled "Lomoinstant Wide Glass Splitzer," and blurred greenery is visible in the background.

“The close-up focusing ability of the lens gives me a way to fill that frame edge to edge in the most powerful way possible, and the ability to do so on-board without attachments is key for everyday function. Also, when that close up, you really maximize the glass, and it’s wonderful to reveal that level of detail in the very-sharp Instax format,” says Ben Fraternale of the YouTube instant photography channel In An Instant.

A person with curly hair is holding a camera remote control, pointing it toward the camera. The focus is on the remote, and a blurred camera lens is visible in the foreground. The background is dark and out of focus.

The Lomo’Instant Wide Glass is powered by four AA batteries (1.5V) and works alongside a supplied remote control, which is cleverly built into the lens cap. The remote control uses a single CR2025 (3V) battery. The new instant camera also supports external flash via a PC-sync socket, which makes it more practical in a studio or fashion photography environment.

Sample Images

A person with long dark hair and a red striped scarf stands on a city street. The background shows a car and buildings under a clear blue sky. The focus is on the person's face, capturing natural light and shadows.

A vintage orange Volkswagen Beetle with a roof rack is parked in front of a white house. The sky is clear and blue, and the scene captures a sunny day with palm trees and utility poles in the background.

A person wearing a white outfit performs a graceful dance move, arching back with one arm touching the floor. The minimalist setting features a plain, slightly shadowed wall, creating a serene and contemplative atmosphere.

A person with long hair sits against a dark background, illuminated by soft lighting. They have a calm, contemplative expression and are wearing a dark top.

Person with long hair and tattoos stands shirtless against a dark background, wearing gray pants. They have their arms crossed.

Person with short hair and a nose ring poses with arms crossed. They have a tattoo on their arm and are surrounded by abstract neon light patterns. The background is dark, highlighting the person and the glowing lights.

A person in bright pink pants and running shoes poses on an outdoor stair railing, surrounded by modern architecture with glass buildings and sculptures. The sun casts dramatic shadows across the scene.

A person with a neutral expression is in front of a vivid red and black abstract background. The lighting casts dramatic shadows, highlighting their facial features. They are wearing a dark shirt and looking slightly to the side.

A cat with wide eyes sits in a dimly lit area, surrounded by blurred green and red lights, creating a mysterious and surreal atmosphere.

Close-up portrait of a person with long dark hair and brown eyes, looking directly at the camera. The background is softly blurred, emphasizing the subject's facial features.

A double exposure image blending a woman's face with a forest scene, including trees and water. The combination creates a dreamy, ethereal effect, merging human features with natural elements.

A person in a double-breasted suit and tie stands against a textured, angled wall with bricks above it. The person has long, dark hair and a serious expression, with hands in pockets, creating a vintage, stylish look.

Close-up of vibrant pink and white flowers with yellow centers surrounded by dark green leaves, against a dark background. The contrast highlights the flowers' delicate petals and bright colors.

A woman with long black hair stands in a grassy area with a city skyline in the background. She is wearing a dark jacket and a pearl necklace. The sky is blue with some clouds, and a bridge is visible to the left.

Two people are sitting on grass in an open field with a city skyline in the background. They appear to be looking at a phone together, surrounded by green grass under a cloudy sky.

A creative photo of a woman with multiple overlapping exposures, showing her in different poses. She appears to be standing against a dark background, with soft warm lighting highlighting her features.

Pricing and Availability

The Lomo’Instant Wide Glass is available to order now directly from Lomography for $279.

A collage of various Polaroid photos featuring people, flowers, bright neon lights, and eclectic backgrounds. Some images are portraits, while others showcase artistic and colorful scenes.

As mentioned, the camera shoots on Fujifilm Instax Wide film, which starts at $18.99 for 20 exposures and comes in black and white-bordered variants.

Image credits: Lomography

