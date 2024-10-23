Lomography’s New Lomo’Instant Wide Glass Is ‘Best Instant Camera on Earth’

Lomography announced the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass, what the company calls “the best instant camera on Earth.”

Featuring a 90mm multi-coated glass lens, the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass promises sharper prints on Fujifilm Instax Wide film than any other camera. It delivers vibrant, accurate colors with the expected instant photography charm and character.

“With a close focusing distance of just 0.3 meters (0.98 feet), [Lomo’Instant Wide Glass] captures even the finest details — down to the tiniest freckle on a model’s face — making every shot a masterpiece,” Lomography promises.

The reference to a model is no accident, as Lomography positions its new camera as designed for studio and fashion photography. The Lomo’Instant Wide Glass promises professional-quality results “in seconds.”

The camera has a 90mm lens, similar to the 95mm lens on the new Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 instant film camera. The automatic aperture includes two f-stops, f/8 and f/22. The shutter speed ranges from eight seconds to 1/250s with an auto and f/22 mode, plus a fixed 1/30s shutter speed and a bulb mode. The camera supports unlimited multiple-exposure shooting and offers exposure compensation (+/- 1EV). The Lomo’Instant Wide Glass includes a built-in flash above the lens.

As for the glass lens, it is the star of the show. The lens has zone focusing (0.3, 0.6, and one to two meters, plus an infinity focusing position). The lens is compatible with Lomography’s Lomo’Instant Splitzer lens attachment and accepts 52mm screw-on filters.

“The close-up focusing ability of the lens gives me a way to fill that frame edge to edge in the most powerful way possible, and the ability to do so on-board without attachments is key for everyday function. Also, when that close up, you really maximize the glass, and it’s wonderful to reveal that level of detail in the very-sharp Instax format,” says Ben Fraternale of the YouTube instant photography channel In An Instant.

The Lomo’Instant Wide Glass is powered by four AA batteries (1.5V) and works alongside a supplied remote control, which is cleverly built into the lens cap. The remote control uses a single CR2025 (3V) battery. The new instant camera also supports external flash via a PC-sync socket, which makes it more practical in a studio or fashion photography environment.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Lomo’Instant Wide Glass is available to order now directly from Lomography for $279.

As mentioned, the camera shoots on Fujifilm Instax Wide film, which starts at $18.99 for 20 exposures and comes in black and white-bordered variants.

