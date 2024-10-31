Valoi easy120 Can Digitize a Medium Format Film Roll in Two Minutes

The Valoi easy120 film scanner for scanning and digitizing medium-format film is now available to order.

Valoi, well known for its home scanning solutions like the easy35 for 35mm format film, has been teasing its 120-format solution for a bit but details have been scarce. Now officially unveiled, analog photographers know precisely what the kit will include, how much it costs, and when they can get their hands on it.

Like the easy35, the easy120 is designed to be straightforward to set up and use. It’s a plug-and-play solution that utilizes the user’s existing camera, whether a DSLR or mirrorless model and a lens that can focus closely, like a macro lens. Valoi notes that because of the system’s design and the large nature of 120 films, photographers must use a focal length (or full-frame focal length equivalent) shorter than 105mm.

The easy120 is a compact film digitization solution, taking up roughly the same amount of real estate on a desk or table as a typical computer keyboard. The system is easy to collapse and store. It’s also fast, promising to scan an entire roll of medium-format film in just a minute or two.

The easy120 comprises a film holder with a built-in backlight and a light-sealed connector that goes between the user’s lens and the film holder. Users can swap out the film holder in a matter of seconds to scan different film formats, and the system works with “most common macro lenses,” including those with filter threads up to 77mm.

As for the included light source, the CS-LITE Camera Scanning Light Source, it promises 95-plus CRI (color rendering index), meaning that it’s consistent and color accurate. The light is bright so that photographers can use faster shutter speeds when scanning, which not only leads to more consistent results with less shake but also makes the workflow swifter.

Pricing and Availability

The Valoi easy120 is scheduled to begin shipping in December and is available directly from Valoi and through CineStill in the United States. The entire Valoi easy120 system is $544 for preorders but will cost $610 at retail. Additional accessories, like the easy120 Advancer Attachment, easy120 Duster, and 35mm slide holder for the easy120 are available from Valoi.

Image credits: Valoi