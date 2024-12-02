Saddle Up, Partner: Latest Retrospekt x Hello Kitty Collab Goes Western

Milwaukee-based Retrospekt reignited its relationship with Sanrio for a new Hello Kitty collaboration. This time, Retrospekt and Sanrio are back in the saddle for the Hello Kitty “Howdy Partner” collection, comprising a trio of new analog photography products, including a 35mm film camera.

Like the adorable Hello Kitty “Strawberry Kawaii” collection Retrospekt launched last year and the tomatoes-themed (yes, tomatoes) Hello Kitty mashup that debuted in June, the Howdy Partner collection includes an FC-11 35mm film camera.

The FC-11, this time adorned in Hello Kitty in a cowgirl costume, horses, and lassos, is a simple-use analog camera. It sports a built-in fixed-focus 31mm f/9 pancake lens and works with ISO 200 and 400 film. The camera’s shutter speed is locked to a relatively versatile 1/120 of a second. It is a rather straightforward point-and-shoot film camera, albeit an especially cute one. Retrospekt describes the Howdy Partner FC-11 as “prairie-chic.”

Joining the camera is a new roll of themed 35mm film. What sets this ISO 400 film, which comes in 24-exposure rolls, apart from typical film is that each frame comes with a pre-exposed border featuring Hello Kitty and her friends, Keroppi, Chococat, Cinnamorroll, My Melody, and Kuromi, all donning western-themed gear to fit the collection’s motif.

Rounding out the three-product series is a new Howdy Partner camera bag. Like the FC-11 and the new 35mm film, the camera bag embraces all things cute and western. The red and pink camera bag features white fringe and snap buttons.

Pricing and Availability

The Retrospekt x Hello Kitty “Howdy Partner” collection is a limited-edition offering available starting today from both Sanrio’s website and Retrospekt’s online store. The FC-11 camera is available for $59, while a 24-shot roll of the custom film is $18. The new camera bag is available in all its fringed glory for $29.

Image credits: Sanrio Co. Ltd. / Retrospekt