Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM Review: Magnificence at a Hefty Price

Jeremy Gray

The Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 G Master lens is the first of its kind, not only for Sony but any lens manufacturer. It’s exciting for photographers whenever a company breaks new ground with a lens. In the case of the 50-150mm f/2, the excitement is taken up a notch (or two) because the lens is phenomenal.

This is Sony’s second ultra-fast f/2 zoom in the last six months or so, following the FE 28-70mm f/2 GM, which PetaPixel called “one of the best lenses ever made” before naming it the “best zoom lens” of 2024 in the annual PetaPixel Awards. Although this lens was unique within Sony’s system, it was not wholly new, as Canon released the RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM alongside the original Canon EOS R mirrorless camera in 2019.

A close-up of a large white telephoto camera lens with a prominent glass element, black grip rings, control switches, and a red "G" logo, mounted on a tripod collar against a black background.
The Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 G Master is Sony’s 80th E-Mount lens and its 59th full-frame lens.

On the other hand, the new Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM is entirely new. Its closest competitor, the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8, while a great lens, trades a stop of light-gathering for 15 extra millimeters of focal length on the wide end. Tamron’s lens is also around $1,700, whereas Sony’s new G Master zoom is $3,900, so that’s a major difference as well. The primary takeaway is that, like the Sony 28-70mm f/2 GM, the 50-150mm f/2 GM aims to replace a series of prime lenses with the versatility of a single zoom lens, and the 50-150mm f/2 GM targets focal lengths no other full-frame f/2 lens ever has. But does the lens do more than break new ground? Does it ultimately stand on its own merits, or is it only interesting because of its novelty, size, and price?

Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM Review: Design and Handling

Given that no other lens like the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM is on the market, it is difficult to say whether it is unusually large and heavy or impressively compact and lightweight. There is no benchmark, but given Sony’s prior products, it’s a safe bet the company’s engineers made the lens as small and light as possible.

However, in absolute terms, it is a rather beefy lens. It has a diameter of 102.8 millimeters (four inches) and accepts 95mm front filters. It’s pretty thick and over half an inch wider than the Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II. The 50-150mm f/2, at 1,340 grams (47.3 ounces), is heavier than the 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II (37 ounces) but lighter than the original 70-200mm f/2.8 GM (52.2 ounces).

A hand holding a large Sony camera lens with white and black detailing against a black background. The lens shows measurement markings and a Sony logo with "FE 400mm F2.8 GM OSS" label.

The 70-200mm f/2.8 reference is helpful, as there is some definite overlap in the target audience between the 50-150mm f/2 GM and 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II. Both appeal to photographers who prioritize the versatility of a zoom lens and want a fast, constant aperture. All else equal, a portrait, wedding, or sports photographer who cares most about a fast aperture may prefer the 50-150mm f/2, while those who prefer a lighter lens and longer focal length would rather have the 70-200mm f/2.8.

Close-up view of a camera lens with green reflections on the glass elements, set against a dark, blurred background. The detailed rings and buttons around the lens are also visible.
The Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM has a large front diameter and accepts 95mm filters.

The 50-150mm f/2 GM has a removable tripod foot but like other Sony lenses, it is not Arca Swiss compatible, much to my annoyance. The foot itself is fine, though, and is ruggedly built.

Close-up of a white camera lens mount with a bracket labeled "50-150" against a black background. The image shows detailed texture and mechanical parts of the mounting mechanism.
I like that the 50-150mm f/2 has a removable tripod foot. However, like Sony’s other lenses, it is not Arca Swiss-compatible, so photographers must add a tripod plate to the lens.

I genuinely like the overall build quality of the 50-150mm f/2 GM lens, including its impressive balance, good zoom and focus ring feel, and good aperture control ring. However, the tripod foot is not the only aspect of its design that frustrates me. The front filter thread of 95mm is big, and 95mm filters are expensive. The 50-150mm focal length is underrated for landscape photography — a 70-200mm f/2.8 is an underappreciated landscape lens — but landscape photographers like me often use filters, including polarizing and neutral density filters. The lens is already expensive, so needing to buy big new filters stings.

Close-up of a camera lens with a white and black finish, labeled "ALC-SH183" near the top. The lens features a textured focus ring and a small red alignment dot below a rectangular panel.
If you have 95mm filters, you can rotate them through a sliding door on the 50-150mm f/2 GM’s surprisingly stout hood.

The other frustrating aspect of the lens’s design is its incompatibility with teleconverters. So a 50-150mm f/2 GM is great in and of itself, and the fast aperture is awesome. However, what if a photographer wants to have their cake and eat it too by throwing a 1.4x teleconverter on the lens to turn it into a 70-210mm f/2.8? Then you can have the best of both worlds, where those worlds are the 50-150mm f/2 and 70-200mm f/2.8. Unfortunately, no such luck, as Sony, prioritizing as compact of a design as possible, put the 50-150mm f/2’s elements super close to the rear lens mount, preventing the use of a teleconverter.

Close-up of the rear element and electronic contacts of a camera lens, with a metallic mount and glass optics visible, set against a dark background.
There’s not enough space on the rear mount for Sony’s teleconverters to fit.

My complaint about the tripod foot is relatively minor — it isn’t that big of a deal to put a tripod plate onto the foot — but the humongous filter thread and lack of teleconverter compatibility are genuine disappointments that, if they had been avoided, would have made the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM more appealing to someone like me. That said, these shortcomings may be of little consequence for someone looking to use the 50-150mm f/2 GM for portraits, weddings, and indoor sports.

Close-up of a Sony camera lens with a metallic label reading "SONY FE 2/50-150 GM" and a focus or aperture scale above it, set against a black background.

Close-up of a camera lens featuring a red "G" badge on a light gray ring, with a circular button below, and textured black focus and zoom rings on either side.

Close-up of a camera lens showing switches for autofocus/manual focus (AF/MF) and full-time direct manual focus (DMF) with ON and OFF positions, set against a black background.

All that said, the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM remains an engineering achievement. The weather-sealed lens feels great in the hands and has professional-oriented controls.

Sony 50-150mm f/2 G Master Review: Shooting Experience

The Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 G Master lens delivers an exceptional all-around shooting experience thanks to excellent image quality, swift autofocus performance, and a unique focal length and aperture combination.

A small, smooth, abstract sculpture of a figure holding a large hammer and another tool, standing on a flat surface with a blurred background.
106mm, f/2, 1/2500s, ISO 100

We will look at image quality in more detail in the next section, but a note worth making here is that the 50-150mm f/2 GM excels in nearly every conceivable situation. When shooting wide open, the lens is sharp at all focal lengths, although it is better at the long end than the short end at f/2 when you start pixel peeping. It is also very good at handling backlit situations and stray light.

A tall, ornate Gothic-style bell tower rises above a stone university building with leafless trees and lamp posts in the foreground under a cloudy sky.
60mm, f/2, 1/4000s, ISO 100

Thanks to its optical quality, the 50-150mm f/2 GM provides you with the confidence you need for any situation. Go ahead, take that shot: it’ll be sharp. This is also thanks in large part to the superb autofocus performance. Sony says the 50-150mm f/2 GM has its “best” autofocus system to date, and the lens touts a whopping four powerful Linear XD Motors. There are a lot of elements to move inside the lens, and the Linear XD Motors precisely positions them very rapidly. Changes in focus position, even large ones from near to far, are nearly instantaneous.

A man in a long coat and boots walks down a snowy, urban street. It's overcast, and patches of snow are scattered on the sidewalk. Bare trees and buildings line the street in the background. The image is in black and white.
150mm, f/2.8, 1/3200, ISO 100 | Photo by Chris Niccolls

Autofocus is also impressively quiet, and as we note in our view review at the top of this article, the lens has essentially no focus breathing at all. Sony’s lens will be as at home in a video project as a photo one, which could make it especially appealing to the increasing number of photographers who do video work as part of their professional offerings. Sony makes a lot of lenses that are comfortable in a hybrid workflow, and you can safely add the 50-150mm f/2 GM to that growing list.

Five sparrows forage on a snowy ground, pecking at leaves and seeds. One sparrow is in mid-flight, wings spread wide above the group. Patches of snow surround the birds, contrasting with the brown soil and scattered greenery.
150mm, f/8 | If you can happen to get close enough to wildlife with the 50-150mm f/2 GM lens — which is very challenging — the autofocus is up to the task. Photo by Chris Niccolls.

Strong sharpness and swift autofocus performance are outstanding, but these factors mean little if the lens is not enjoyable to use. Fortunately, the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM is a joy in that regard despite being a fairly large lens. I love the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8, and the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM scratches much of that same itch while being a stop faster throughout most of its range, notably better optically, and delivering better autofocus performance. Granted, it does all that at nearly $2,000 more, which I’ll discuss later.

A multi-story red brick building with decorative stone trim rises behind a beige stone structure, both set against a clear blue sky. The brick building features tall windows and ornate architectural details.
150mm, f/4, 1/1000s, ISO 100 | The Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM is surprisingly great as a walkaround lens. Although it is reasonably large and heavy, it doesn’t feel heavy thanks to great balance.

The 50-150mm focal length is a surprising one. On paper, it feels like you’re losing something at both ends — no wide-angle or long telephoto shots here — but in reality, it doesn’t feel like a compromise or sacrifice. Instead, it feels like you’re gaining the ability to shoot with many popular prime lenses without constantly switching lenses.

Sure, a 50mm f/1.2 or f/1.4 is faster, as is an 85mm f/1.4 and 135mm f/1.8. However, they aren’t that much faster, and none of those excellent Sony primes can change their focal length on a whim. For photographers who don’t have the luxury of swapping between different prime lenses or don’t want to, the 50-150mm f/2 GM delivers nearly the same imaging performance as three heavy-hitter prime lenses, plus it has all the coverage in between.

A person with short hair smiles warmly at the camera, wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and small stud earrings. The background is softly blurred, keeping the focus on their face.
121mm, f/2, 1/1000s, ISO 100 | The 50-150mm f/2 GM is pretty close to being a bunch of fast prime lenses in a zoom lens package. It’s not quite as fast as Sony’s GM primes, but it’s not far off the pace.

The 50 to 150mm range is pretty darn good for a wide range of situations. While I occasionally wished I could zoom out more or punch in a bit closer when using the 50-150mm f/2 GM, it gave more than it took away. I imagine it offers a dedicated portrait or wedding photographer even that much more. From a purely photographic perspective, the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM is an incredible achievement and one that is a blast to use.

A tall, ornate stone church tower rises above a gothic-style building under a cloudy sky, with bare tree branches visible to the right. The scene is in black and white, evoking a dramatic, historic atmosphere.
50mm, f/2, 1/6400s, ISO 100 | I would have liked to zoom out just a little more here.

Sony 50-150mm f/2 G Master Review: A Closer Look at Image Quality

With a whopping 19 elements arranged across 17 groups, the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM has a lot of glass in its light-gray, pro-built body. More than that, it features an incredible nine highly specialized optics, really living up to its “G Master” billing, the series where Sony pulls out all the engineering stops. The lens features three ED, two Super ED, two aspherical, and two XA elements, all of which promise impeccable resolving power, strong control over chromatic aberrations, and minimal flare and ghosting.

A person with short hair and a serious expression stands outdoors, wearing a dark jacket. Out-of-focus string lights create a bokeh effect in the background.
150mm, f/2, 1/800s, ISO 100 | This bokeh is so good.
Close-up of the left side of a person's face, focusing on their eye, eyebrow, forehead, and ear. The person is wearing a gold earring with a pearl and a branch-like design. Their skin texture and hairline are visible.
And the lens is ridiculously sharp wide open, as seen in this 100% crop.

Unfortunately, this section is going to be a bit “boring” because everything Sony promises, the lens delivers. There’s no major catch, no “gotcha” moment, and no drama. The Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM is sharp at all focal lengths and apertures.

A detailed TV test pattern with grayscale gradients, color bars, geometric shapes, resolution patterns, concentric circles, and images of Canadian currency and a portrait, used for calibrating image quality.
150mm f/2
A black and white circular pattern with alternating thick and thin radial lines emanating from the center, resembling a test target, set against a gray background with intersecting straight lines.
100% center — 150mm, f/2
A black and white radial test pattern with concentric lines forms a large circle in the center. A red rectangle is on the left, with smaller geometric patterns and text in the corners.
100% top right corner — 150mm, f/2

If you’re desperate for something to dissect, it would be the sharpness at 50mm f/2. The lens is softer than at 100mm and 150mm wide open, but not by much, and the performance is still excellent overall. The lens is very flat, meaning when it is in focus in the corners, it is in focus in the center, and there is no distortion to speak of.

A television test pattern with color bars, grayscale blocks, various geometric shapes, resolution charts, and sections showing Canadian currency and a black-and-white photo of a woman.
50mm f/2
Black and white geometric pattern with a central circle radiating black and white stripes, creating a hypnotic, starburst effect, surrounded by a grid and concentric rings.
100% center — 50mm, f/2
A circular pattern of alternating black and white radial lines resembles a test chart, with a red rectangle to the left and geometric shapes and text in the background.
100% top right corner — 50mm, f/2
A black and white circular test pattern with radiating spokes, resembling a sunburst, centered within a square background marked by straight lines intersecting at the edges.
100% center — 50mm, f/4
A test chart featuring a large black-and-white radial starburst pattern in the center, bordered by geometric shapes and lines, including a red rectangle on the left and smaller patterns around the edges.
100% top right corner — 50mm, f/4

Impressively, Sony achieves these results by relying heavily upon the physical optical design of the lens. While every modern Sony lens employs some level of digital correction — which doesn’t bother me at all, by the way — Sony worked hard to ensure that the 50-150mm’s optics did the majority of the heavy lifting.

Black and white photo of an Art Deco skyscraper with ornate stonework, symmetrical windows, and stepped design rising above lower wings, set against a dark sky.
53mm, f/4, 1/2000s, ISO 100

One other minor quibble with optical performance: sharpness at very close-focusing distances. To be clear, the 50-150mm f/2 GM is not a macro lens. It can only focus as close as 0.4 meters (1.3 feet) at 50mm and 0.74 meters (2.4 feet), which is around 0.2x maximum magnification across the board. Technically, the lens produces “better” close-ups at 50mm than 150mm, but I prefer the working distance at 150mm and the better background separation. It’s much easier to get a silky smooth background at 150mm.

A close-up of a delicate pink flower blooming on a thin, bare branch, with a soft-focus background of more branches and grey sky.
150mm, f/2, 1/2000s, ISO 100 | The Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 G Master does not have crazy close-up focusing abilities. It can do in a pinch, but you lose a bit of sharpness at super close distances.
A close-up of a thin branch with clusters of small, closed pink buds, set against a blurred brownish background. The delicate buds suggest early spring growth.
150mm, f/2, 1/2000s, ISO 100

Close-up of green plants with clusters of small buds on long stems, set against a blurred background of foliage and soil. The focus is on the central flower cluster, while others appear out of focus.
127mm, f/2, 1/800s< ISO 100[/caption] The in-focus area is slightly less sharp when up close than when shooting something somewhat farther away. There is also some loss of contrast, as you can see in the crop below. [caption id="attachment_790540" align="aligncenter" width="800"]A close-up of delicate pink cherry blossoms blooming on a branch, with a soft, blurred background in shades of gray and pink. 150mm, f/2, 1/800s, ISO 100

Close-up of delicate light pink cherry blossoms with yellow stamens on a branch, set against a soft blurred gray background.
Optical performance at close-focusing distances is good, but not great.

One thing that is great all the time is bokeh. The Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM features a new 11-bladed circular aperture design that promises “smooth, creamy bokeh.” Thanks to the XA lens elements inside the lens, the bokeh is not just “smooth” and “creamy,” like my preferred peanut butter, but it is also squeaky clean. There are no issues with unsightly onion rings or soap bubbles. The bokeh has a cat’s eye effect in the corners when at f/2, which Chris likes and I don’t have strong feelings about either way.

Out-of-focus string lights hang above a pathway lined with leafless trees, creating a dreamy, blurred effect against a gray sky.
Bokeh — 50mm, f/2
Out-of-focus image of string lights hanging above a pathway lined with leafless trees, creating a soft, glowing effect against a gray sky.
Bokeh — 50mm, f/2.8
Out-of-focus string lights hang between leafless trees along a pathway, creating a dreamy, soft atmosphere against a cloudy sky.
Bokeh — 50mm, f/4
Out-of-focus string lights hang among leafless, twisted tree branches against a gray sky, creating a dreamy, abstract scene with soft, glowing orbs.
Bokeh — 150mm, f/2
Out-of-focus strings of warm yellow lights hang between bare tree branches against a cloudy sky, creating a soft, dreamy atmosphere.
Bokeh — 150mm, f/2.8
Out-of-focus string lights hang between leafless tree branches, creating a soft, glowing effect against a grayish sky.
Bokeh — 150mm, f/4

Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM Review: A Remarkable Lens at an Eye-Watering Price

The Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM is not the perfect lens for me, but it is an incredible option for quite a few photographers. For portrait and wedding photographers, in particular, the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM is a welcome addition to Sony’s lineup. The company’s 80th E-mount lens (59th full-frame one) is among its most exciting for those who love the versatility of a zoom but don’t want to sacrifice a fast aperture. Following last fall’s 28-70mm f/2 GM, Sony shooters after silky bokeh are eating good these days.

A man with short hair and a goatee looks into the distance. The background is blurred with colorful bokeh lights, creating a warm and vibrant atmosphere. The man is wearing a dark jacket.
74mm, f/2, 1/250, ISO 640 | Photo by Chris Niccolls
Smiling person with a beard in a black shirt, surrounded by colorful, blurred lights in the background, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere.
82mm, f/2, 1/250, ISO 400 | Photo by Chris Niccolls
Close-up of bright red berries surrounded by snow-covered green foliage. The snow is fresh, creating a stark contrast with the colorful berries and leaves, evoking a wintry, festive atmosphere.
150mm, f/4, 1/800, ISO 100 | Photo by Chris Niccolls
An elderly person wearing a bright red beret and beige coat stands at a black fence, with warm bokeh lights and a brick building softly blurred in the background.
150mm, f/2, 1/640, ISO 100 | Photo by Chris Niccolls
Reflection of bare tree branches and cloudy sky in a puddle on asphalt. A blurry part of a car with a red taillight is visible in the water. Ripples disturb the puddle's surface.
118mm, f/2, 1/1600, ISO 100 | Photo by Chris Niccolls

However, this versatility and performance come at a steep cost: $3,900. If you consider the prime lenses that the 50-150mm f/2 GM replaces, the price is not so unpalatable, but it remains a lot of money to spend on a single lens. It enables a new kind of shooting, and that has value. Whether it has enough value will depend on the photographer.

Ultimately, what excites me the most is that the Sony 50-150mm f/2 G Master offers something no Sony lens has ever offered. It is a wholly unique lens that builds upon Sony’s rich legacy of incredible G Master lenses. The Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM is not perfect in every possible way, but it gets very close. Sony has crafted an optical delight for its users, and those who can afford it are in for a treat.

A close-up of a weathered bronze statue of an elderly bearded man, with a deeply lined face and hand outstretched toward the viewer. The background is blurred, emphasizing the statue’s detailed expression.
66mm, f/2, 1/1600s, ISO 100
A downtown street scene shows historic buildings, including a tall clock tower, under a blue sky. Traffic lights hang above the intersection with cars stopped in front of colorful storefronts and brick façades.
50mm, f/5.6, 1/800s, ISO 100
A tall, ornate brown building with Art Deco details stands next to a white marble obelisk monument against a clear blue sky.
59mm, f/5.6, 1/1000s, ISO 100

Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM Review: Are There Alternatives?

Yes and no. The most obvious alternative is the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8, which as mentioned, gets a bit wider but is also a full stop slower throughout nearly the entire range. It’s only an f/2 at the wide end and becomes an f/2.8 zoom around the 40mm mark. But it’s over $2,000 cheaper, so how much is that stop worth?

There’s another zoom lens that is a reasonably close competitor to the 50-150mm f/2 GM, both in terms of what it offers optically and its general size and weight: the Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II. The 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II is a bit smaller, a bit lighter, $1,100 cheaper, a stop slower, and a bit longer. It also works with teleconverters. For photographers struggling to choose between the two, the deciding factor should be, “What is the extra stop worth to you, and what are you willing to give up to get it?”

A tall, red-brick building with many windows reaches toward a partly cloudy blue sky. The architecture features decorative stone trim near the rooftop.
77mm, f/6.3, 1/250s, ISO 100

I want to take a brief detour here to discuss the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM in the context of indoor sports photography. While I’m not a sports photographer, I have spoken to many over the years who have stuck with certain non-Sony camera systems in part because of the availability of a 200mm f/2 prime lens. While the 50-150mm f/2 GM is decidedly not a 200mm lens, 150mm f/2 with a bit of a crop, which is easily achieved on today’s modern high-res cameras, gets you there. The 50-150mm f/2 GM has stellar autofocus that is well up to the task of handling fast-paced action, so there might be a sports niche that gravitates toward Sony’s new lens. It could be an excellent option for basketball, volleyball, and even ice hockey.

String lights with glowing bulbs are hanging outdoors against a blurred background of leafless tree branches and a twilight sky, creating a cozy and warm atmosphere.
136mm, f/2, 1/2500s, ISO 100

Getting back on track, what the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM primarily competes against is not another zoom lens, but a selection of f/1.4-f/1.8 prime lenses. Much like photographers must decide if the extra stop compared to an f/2.8 zoom makes the 50-150mm f/2 GM worthwhile, they must also choose if its flexibility makes it more appealing than a faster prime lens. There is a lot of value in being able to quickly zoom in and out rather than swap lenses or physically move toward or away from a subject. In a fast-paced scenario or situations like weddings when you can’t necessarily be in the perfect position all the time, being able to zoom while maintaining a bright f/2 aperture is a game changer. $3,900 is expensive, but so are three or four Sony G Master prime lenses.

A bronze sculpture of a stylized, seated figure with a square body, large feet, and a small round head topped with a cube, sitting with knees drawn up on a textured pedestal; colorful blurred background.
150mm, f/2, 1/2500s, ISO 100 | Hey bud, whatcha thinking about? Where to get $3,500?

Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM Review: Should You Buy It?

Yes. It is expensive and has some limitations, but the Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 G Master lens delivers exceptional optical performance, swift and reliable autofocus performance, professional build quality, and, most importantly, an altogether novel photographic experience in an age where getting something new and unique is quite rare. The Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM brings something new, and photographers have every right to be excited about it.

Image credits: Photos by Jeremy Gray and Chris Niccolls

