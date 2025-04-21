Mysterious Symbols Spotted in Remote Desert by ISS Camera

A camera onboard the International Space Station (ISS) recently caught sight of curious markings stretching across the Tunisian desert — symbols so distinct that they resemble writing carved into the sand.

The footage, captured on April 15, comes from “SpaceTV-1,” one of three high-definition cameras live streaming company Sen operates aboard the ISS. These cameras stream 4K video of Earth’s surface while attached to the station as it orbits 250 miles overhead at 17,000 mph.

“This caught our attention,” says Charles Black, founder of Sen, in an interview with Mashable when asked about the strange markings.

Sen’s recent video (below) shows the patterns in stark contrast against Tunisia’s barren plains. While the shapes suggest something cryptic at first glance, the company explains they have a more practical origin.

“While it may seem like a cryptic message, it’s actually a striking view of agricultural patterns in the desert landscape,” reads the caption accompanying the video on Sen’s YouTube channel.

Black adds that the goal isn’t always to immediately identify the scenes their cameras record. “We want the audience to be engaged,” he explains to Mashable. “It’s promoting debate, discussion, and interest. We’ll label the location, but we want the viewers to decide, discuss, and make comments.”

Sen, founded in 2007 and based in the UK, focuses on making space data accessible to the public, from real-time Earth observation to insights on space events. Their cameras are mounted on a European Space Agency (ESA) module aboard an Airbus platform, which supplies both power and access to NASA’s communication channels. Installing cameras on the ISS isn’t straightforward: Sen’s system had to pass rigorous Electromagnetic Interference testing and clear three NASA safety reviews before going live.

The Tunisian desert isn’t the only place where Sen’s cameras have caught eye-catching phenomena. Recent videos include smoke plumes from wildfires in Kansas and Veracruz, as well as fishing boats around the Falkland Islands, where bright LED arrays create an eerie glow visible from orbit.

For Black, the appeal of the livestream is the unpredictability. “Whenever you log on, you can see something different,” he says. “You never know what you might see.”

You can check out Sen’s livestream camera on its website.

Image credits: SEN