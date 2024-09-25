Intrepid Makes Large Format Photography More Accessible With New Shutter and Lens

British large format photography company Intrepid Camera, known for its handmade 4×5 cameras, has launched a new lens and electronic shutter system for large format cameras on Kickstarter.

The Intrepid Lens and Shutter Project, which has already shattered its Kickstarter funding target after a day, comprises the Intrepid 150mm f/6.3 lens and the Intrepid I-0 Shutter.

Starting with the lens, it features a compact and lightweight Cooke triplet design. The 150mm f/6.3 lens, given the vast image area of large format, delivers a depth of field similar to an f/1.8 lens on a full-frame camera. Intrepid notes the lens has a big enough image circle to support tilt and shift movement, “one of the unique selling points of large format.”

The lens promises “excellent sharpness” when stopped down to f/11 and beyond and “nice bokeh” when used wide open at f/6.3. Intrepid notes that the lens delivers beautiful color rendering.

“There are plenty of 150mm 4×5 lenses out there,” Intrepid acknowledges, “but one of the main barriers to entry we get from first time customers is how intimidating it is to find all the second-hand equipment needed to put together a 4×5 kit.”

With the film holders Intrepid launched last year, plus the new lens and shutter, Intrepid believes it has significantly reduced the barrier to entry for new customers.

Speaking of the Intrepid I-0 Shutter, the company says the shutter is “like a super smart cable release with a screen.” The electronic shutter is compatible with all Copal 0 size lenses and supports shutter speeds as long “as you want” to 1/125s. It also includes a self-timer function. “Just set your target aperture and ISO to get live EV readings so. You don’t have to keep going back to your light meter,” Intrepid explains.

The shutter includes a shutter-open warning, works with modern flash equipment via a 3.5mm jack, and can be controlled directly from a connected Mac or PC. The shutter mechanism has a rechargeable battery, which charges via USB-C. The shutter controller is enclosed within a weatherproof aluminum body and features a bright screen suitable for outdoor use.

Much like with the new 150mm f/6.3 lens, Intrepid is looking forward and considering new photographers with its electronic shutter.

“There are still a lot of second hand mechanical shutters out there, but they are not getting any younger and the skills required to repair them, as well as spare parts, are getting harder to come by. You don’t exactly get people starting a career in large format shutter repair anymore. So an alternative solution is quickly needed and we think we have it,” the company explains, noting that it has invested heavily into the design of this new shutter, which required 18 months of continuous work.

Pricing and Availability

The Intrepid 150mm f/6.3 lens is available to early backers for £189, which is just over $250. It is expected to ship in February 2025. The Intrepid I-0 Shutter starts as low as £289 (about $390) and includes the shutter mechanism itself and the shutter controller. The shutter is expected to begin shipping next March.

Photographers interested in diving headfirst into large format photography can pledge £729, or about $980, to get the 150mm f/6.3 lens, Intrepid I-O shutter, and Intrepid 4×5 camera in a bundle. This, like the shutter itself, will ship in March 2025. A complete breakdown of all available backer options is available on Kickstarter.

While all Kickstarter campaigns must come with the usual disclaimer below, it is worth noting that this is Intrepid Camera’s fifth Kickstarter campaign. While occasionally met with delays, the prior four have been successful and culminated in complete, shipped products.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

Image credits: Intrepid Camera