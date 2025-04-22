Fujifilm Teases New Camera Promising ‘Half the Size, Twice the Story’

Fujifilm released a new video early this morning that teases a new camera. The new camera promises “half the size, twice the story.”

Details are incredibly scarce, and the 19-second video shows very little. The only angle of the upcoming mystery camera shown in the video is from behind, and most of the nitty-gritty details are obscured in shadow. Unfortunately, even adjusting levels has little consequence, as Fujifilm cleverly hides details at the pixel level in its new teaser.

However, there are a few details to be gleaned. Based on the strap lugs’ size, the camera is fairly small. Looking at the Fujifilm X100VI for comparison, the new camera’s lugs, which look to be the same style, occupy a relatively larger amount of the camera’s height, meaning that the new camera is presumably smaller than the already compact X100VI, which is 74.8 millimeters (2.9 inches) tall.

Further, like the X100VI, the new camera has a viewfinder near its top left corner, rather than near the center like Fujifilm’s X-T5 camera. Also like the X100VI, Fujifilm’s upcoming camera has at least one control near the top right corner, although it is unclear if there are smaller second (or third) dials tucked away in the shadows. The camera also appeared to have a hot shoe cover.

The final visible piece of the teaser is a big one: that screen. The display, which appears to be vertically oriented, shows “Provia,” suggesting that the camera is currently in the Provia Film Simulation mode. It’s not surprising that a new Fujifilm camera would have Film Simulations. Still, if this is a dedicated Film Simulation display screen on the camera’s rear, that would give Fujifilm’s popular feature a new level of prominence.

Last year’s popular X-M5, which is still challenging to purchase, added a dedicated Film Simulation dial. The new Fujifilm camera may take that even further.

This leaves the text: “Half the Size, Twice the Story.” Given that Fujifilm has seemingly put a vertical display on its new camera, is it a half-frame camera that captures vertical orientation images by default? A digital competitor to the Pentax 17 half frame film camera released last year? Maybe.

It is possible that “half the size” refers to something other than the camera itself, like its sensor. That said, the camera is clearly compact, maybe it truly is half the size of the Fujifilm GFX100RF.

As for the “twice the story” claim, if the new camera is digital, as expected, then a half-frame camera’s ability to capture twice as many shots on a single roll of film is essentially moot. Storage is not really a concern these days. “Twice the story” could just be clever marketing and have little to do with the camera’s design or features as well.

Photographers will likely not need to wait long to learn what Fujifilm has up its sleeve. When the company first teased the GFX100RF in March, the camera was announced just a couple of weeks later. A second teaser arrived a week before the announcement, too, which was more in line with the style of Fujifilm’s newest video teaser. In any event, Fujifilm’s second camera of 2025 is just around the corner.

Image credits: Fujifilm