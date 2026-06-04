Capture One and Leica Are for Sale? Plus GoPro Is on ‘The Brink’ | The PetaPixel Podcast

Jaron Schneider

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, Chris, Jordan, and Jaron are in Atlanta, Georgia at the headquarters of KEH to hear what is popular on the pre-owned camera market, what cameras are the hardest to fix, and more. Plus, Capture One and Leica are both looking like they’re trying to find new owners, and GoPro is reportedly “on the brink” and might not last the year.

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