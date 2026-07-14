Photographers Just Keep Buying Old Canon PowerShot Point-and-Shoot Cameras

Jeremy Gray

Three digital cameras are displayed against a red diagonal gradient background, including a Sony Alpha mirrorless camera in the center and two compact cameras flanking it on either side.

After a brief, one-month hiatus, the Sony a7 V is back on top of Map Camera’s sales charts.

In May, the Sony a7 V finally relinquished its crown to the Fujifilm X100VI, which, over two years after its release, remains highly coveted and often sold out. The X100VI fell to third place.

The a7 V had been Map Camera’s best-selling new digital camera every month since its December release, an impressive feat. It didn’t take long for Sony’s all-around camera to reclaim its top spot.

Sony a7 VBuy new on B&HSony a7 VBuy used on KEH.com

As Map Camera explains, the a7 V had a “significant lead” over the second-place finisher, the new Sony a7R VI.

Speaking of the a7R VI, it was released in Japan on June 5. Map Camera notes that it received “many preorders” for the new high-resolution camera, but it couldn’t topple its more affordable sibling, the a7 V.

Sony a7R VIBuy new on B&HSony a7R VIBuy used on KEH.com

It’s always impressive for a relatively expensive camera like the a7R VI to do well, but that speaks to the popularity of Sony’s high-resolution camera and also its exceptional capabilities.

Next up are the Sony a7C II and Fujifilm X-M5, which Map Camera says tied for fourth place.

Rounding out the top 10 are the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS, Sony a6700, Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III, Fujifilm X-E5, and the Ricoh GR IV. The Ricoh GR IV would surely have finished higher on the list if there hadn’t been continued supply issues.

The two Canon models are particularly interesting inclusions, as both are classic point-and-shoot models. The SX740 HS was originally released in 2018 and features a 40x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the PowerShot G7X III launched just a year later.

To see two cameras of this age still consistently featured on sales charts speaks to the sheer popularity of compact cameras. On B&H, both Canon cameras are sold out in all colors, and the retailer says the SX740 HS could be back in three to five weeks. There is no word on when the PowerShot G7X III will be available again.

Canon PowerShot SX740 HSBuy new on B&HCanon PowerShot SX740 HSBuy used on KEH.com
Canon PowerShot G7X IIIBuy new on B&HCanon PowerShot G7X IIIBuy used on KEH.com

Despite the compact camera boom, Canon recently told PetaPixel it is approaching developing new models very cautiously, unsure if it’s a sustained demand growth or perhaps more of a trendy flash in the pan.

So far this year, CIPA data shows that the compact camera surge is still growing. It’ll continue to be interesting to see how companies react.

Image creditsSony, Fujifilm, and Canon. Header photo created using an image licensed via Depositphotos.com.

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