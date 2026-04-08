The Coolest Lens in Every Mirrorless Mount | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, the team discusses not the best lens, not the best-selling lens, but the coolest lens available in every mirrorless mount.

Also: GoPro is really hyping up its next camera, and it might not just be an action camera; OM System bought majority stake in its company back from JIP; and The Artemis II mission is giving us some truly gorgeous views from space, but the team isn’t using a camera you might expect them to.

PetaPixel has partnered with the fine folks at Harper Finch to deliver a tight collection of limited edition merch, featuring new “Film on Location, You Cowards” and LoCA designs, the long-awaited arrival of BiLPH Hunter, and more!

The Harper Finch x PetaPixel drop is a limited-edition offering that won’t be around for long: just until May 15! Check it out today!

Now saving when you shop for your favorite gear at B&H Photo is even easier with the B&H Payboo Credit Card which lets you Save the Tax — you pay the tax, and B&H pays you back instantly! (Save the Tax on eligible purchases shipped to eligible states.) OR you can pay over time with our 6 & 12 month financing (on minimum purchases of $199 for 6 months, and $599 for 12 months). Terms apply, learn more at http://bhphoto.com/payboo. Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.

Payboo Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: