Godox’s New Inflatable Full-Color Light Sets Up In a Minute

Kate Garibaldi

A square Godox KNOWLED AM1800R LED light panel emits a bright blue glow downward, illuminating the area below in a dark environment.

Godox has announced the Knowled AM800R, a new 800-watt inflatable RGBWW LED mat light designed for film, television, and commercial productions. Featuring a 4 x 4-foot (1.2 x 1.2 meter) lighting surface, the fixture combines high-output soft lighting with an inflatable frame that can be deployed in about a minute.

The Knowled AM800R is built around Godox’s inflatable airframe design, replacing the rigid frames commonly found on large LED mats with a lightweight structure that can be inflated to create a large, evenly illuminated soft light source. Godox says the design is intended to simplify transportation and speed up setup while maintaining the durability needed for professional productions.

Three people dance on a colorful, illuminated stage in an industrial setting, with lighting equipment and various lighting effect icons shown below, emphasizing customizable color and light features.

Inflatable Design Built for Production

The Knowled AM800R inflates to approximately 8 PSI in about one minute and, according to Godox, can maintain its shape for up to 15 days without requiring additional air.

The inflatable frame is reinforced with a carbon fiber backplate and features a foldable U-bracket that provides up to 300 degrees of tilt adjustment. The fixture can be mounted on traditional light stands and boom arms or suspended without requiring a truss system. It can also be positioned directly on the ground for low-angle lighting setups.

Godox says the airframe is designed to provide a lightweight alternative to traditional large soft lights while making transportation and storage easier between locations.

800 Watts of Full-Color Output

The Knowled AM800R delivers up to 800 watts of RGBWW output and offers a color temperature range of 1,800K to 10,000K with green-magenta adjustment of ±100 GM for precise color matching.

The light also features newly developed microstructure diffusion fabrics that Godox says produce softer, more refined illumination while maintaining consistent output across the entire lighting surface.

Exploded view of a Godox KNOWLED AM800R 4x4 LED panel, showing three diffusion layers (AM800R D11-32, AM800R D11-32, AM800R D13-30+) and a 4x4 grid, all labeled on a dark background.

Built for Studio and Location Shoots

Designed for professional productions, the Knowled AM800R features an IP65 weather-resistance rating for outdoor use and supports a wide range of wired and wireless control options. The fixture is designed for cinematographers, commercial photographers, and production crews seeking a portable, high-output soft light that can be deployed quickly, both in the studio and on location.

Users can control the fixture via onboard controls, Bluetooth, the Godox Light app, DMX, CRMX, or Ethernet, enabling integration with existing studio and location lighting workflows.

Large rectangular Godox LED panel light stands vertically in a dim, industrial setting with tires, boxes, and graffiti in the background. The panel has nine square light sections visible.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox Knowled AM800R is available for pre-order at $3,990, with the company noting that due to differences in VAT and tax rates, prices may vary by region.

Godox Knowled AM800RBuy new on B&HGodox Knowled AM800RBuy used on KEH.com

Image creditsGodox

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