Zeiss’ All-New Anamorphic Lenses Have Motors and Swappable ‘Looks’

Jeremy Gray

Three Zeiss camera lenses are displayed on a white background, two standing upright and one lying on its side, all featuring digital display screens and marked with focal lengths of 21, 35, and 50 millimeters.

Zeiss has launched the next chapter in its storied history of cinema lenses. Zeiss’ brand-new Horizon anamorphic lenses for full-frame cameras deliver a 2x squeeze factor, pronounced oval bokeh, and a fully motorized design. The seven Horizon anamorphic primes cover focal lengths from 35mm to 200mm.

The Zeiss Horizon Anamorphic series lenses mean serious business and are designed for extremely high-end, professional filmmaking applications. To that end, the lenses feature all-new technology that integrates focus and iris motors directly into the lenses, eliminating the need for external motors. Zeiss says the new lenses integrate directly into existing, industry-standard lens control systems.

A ZEISS Horizon Anamorphic 50mm 2x lens is shown in side view, featuring a digital display with control buttons and a metallic lens mount against a white background.

The Horizon Anamorphic lenses also feature an interchangeable look tuning back element, enabling cinematographers to fine-tune their rendering. By adjusting the elements, filmmakers can soften contrast, adjust sharpness, and alter the overall character of the lenses. Zeiss says the Horizon lenses start from a neutral, sharp, clean position and that changing the look of the lenses does not affect scale accuracy or calibration.

A Zeiss Horizon Anamorphic 75mm 2x camera lens is shown horizontally, featuring a digital display and branding on a sleek black body.

The Horizon lenses also look very different from Zeiss’ typical, more traditional cinema primes. The lenses feature dual displays and touch panels, providing direct access and control over live focus and iris values. The screens display current focus distance and t-stop values and allow camera operators to navigate lens settings menus.

The encoding systems are factory-calibrated, and all lens scales are stored directly in the lens, ensuring consistent, unified metadata. As Zeiss notes, the Horizon Anamorphic lenses do not require re-mapping scales or re-rigging any motors.

A close-up of a hand adjusting a camera lens with a digital display showing focus distance set to 3 feet 7 inches and the f-stop value at 9.9.

A person holds a ZEISS 50mm Horizon Anamorphic lens next to a professional cinema camera with a digital display and cables, against a blurred brick wall background.

A close-up of a hand adjusting a focus control on a device, with a Zeiss Horizon Anamorphic 50mm camera lens and a digital focus display screen in the background.

Despite the integrated motors and expanded on-barrel controls, Zeiss says the Horizon lenses remain “remarkably lightweight.” They are about the same weight as comparable Zeiss Master Anamorphic 2x prime lenses, for example, despite their larger 114mm front diameter. All seven Horizon Anamorphic lenses share this same 114mm diameter, while their lengths range from 199 millimeters (7.8 inches) to 262 millimeters (10.3 inches).

The Horizon Anamorphic 35mm T2.3, 40mm T2.3, 50mm T2.3, and 75mm T2.3 are all 199 millimeters long, while the Horizon Anamorphic 110mm T2.3, 150mm T2.3, and 200mm T2.9 are each 262 millimeters long. Weights range from 2.42 to 3.25 kilograms (5.34 to 7.17 pounds).

Zeiss did not announce pricing for its new Horizon Anamorphic lenses, and filmmakers can expect them to cost a pretty penny. The 40mm, 50mm, and 75mm lenses are expected to start shipping this fall, while the 35mm, 100mm, 150mm, and 200mm lenses are due to arrive later this year or in 2027.

Buy the Zeiss Horizon Anamorphic new on B&HBuy the Zeiss Horizon Anamorphic used on KEH.com

Image credits: Zeiss

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