SmallRig’s New Camera Backpack Has an Anti-Drop Divider System

SmallRig has announced the Professional Outdoor Backpack (25L) 6521, a camera backpack that stands out with an innovative interior divider system designed to better protect camera gear while hiking, traveling, and shooting on location. Rather than relying solely on traditional padded dividers, the backpack incorporates anti-drop baffle flaps that help keep cameras, lenses, and other equipment securely in place, even when the bag is opened or tilted.

Designed for photographers, filmmakers, and solo content creators, the 25-liter backpack combines customizable modular storage, weather-resistant construction, and a ventilated carrying system intended to make transporting camera gear more comfortable during long outdoor shoots.

Innovative Anti-Drop Interior

The Professional Outdoor Backpack is built around a customizable interior divider system that uses hook-and-loop dividers alongside fold-over anti-drop baffle flaps. While the adjustable dividers allow photographers to configure the layout for different camera kits, the integrated flaps help prevent cameras, lenses, drones, and accessories from shifting or falling out when the backpack is opened on uneven terrain.

SmallRig says the design offers greater security than traditional divider-only camera bags while making it easy to reconfigure the interior for different photography or video assignments.

The backpack includes three removable accessory pouches in small, medium, and large sizes for organizing cables, spare batteries, memory cards, and action camera accessories. The pouches can be stored inside the backpack, mounted externally using the included straps, or attached to the removable waist belt for quick access while shooting.

A dedicated padded compartment also accommodates laptops up to 16 inches (40.6 centimeters).

Designed for Comfortable Outdoor Carrying

SmallRig designed the backpack with extended outdoor use in mind, incorporating a breathable harness system with 3D raised ventilation channels and contoured lumbar support to improve airflow and reduce fatigue.

The removable waist belt transfers weight from the shoulders to the hips for greater comfort and provides mounting points for accessory pouches, a tripod, or a gimbal. A zippered pocket on the waist belt offers quick access to small accessories.

The shoulder straps include an adjustable sternum strap for added stability and a mesh pocket that fits smartphones up to the size of an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Quick Access and Modular Gear Carrying

The Professional Outdoor Backpack includes several features intended to speed up access to equipment in the field.

A side-opening access panel allows photographers to reach their camera gear without opening the entire backpack. At the same time, the front compartment uses a magnetic closure for quickly storing items such as a gimbal, jacket, or other frequently used accessories.

External attachment points allow users to secure a lightweight tripod or gimbal using the side and bottom straps, while a dedicated side mount supports selfie sticks up to 25 millimeters (1 inch) in diameter for hands-free recording.

Weather Protection and Travel Features

The backpack is constructed from weather-resistant polyester and nylon and uses YKK water-resistant zippers with an anti-theft design to help protect equipment in changing conditions.

Additional travel-focused features include a hidden compartment for an optional Apple AirTag, an included rain cover for heavy weather, three carry handles, a trolley sleeve for attaching the backpack to rolling luggage, and a side pocket for carrying a water bottle.

Pricing and Availability

The SmallRig Professional Outdoor Backpack (25L) 6521 is available to pre-order for $200.

Image creditsSmallRig