China Lucky’s New Color C200 Film Has Arrived in the US and Looks Great

China Lucky Film’s highly anticipated all-new color emulsion, Lucky Color 200, is finally available in the United States.

It has been a while since PetaPixel last reported on Lucky’s all-new color film, and a lot has changed in the months since. As Salt Lake City-based The Find Lab recently wrote on Instagram, it is selling Lucky Color C200 in 35mm and 120 formats now for $11.99. The Find Lab is not alone, as it is also in stock in 35mm and 120 formats at Dirt Cheap Film in Pennsylvania for $12.95, and major retailer Midwest Photo for $14.99. It is also available to American customers through China-based Reflx Lab for $9.99 plus shipping.

“ Luckycolor C200 is red-based, which makes reds pop in particular, but the overall look of this film is neutral,” The Find Lab writes. “Average saturation, contrast, and grain, which puts it in the lineup with films like Kodak Gold and Fuji 200.”

However, while the exciting new color emulsion is now available through U.S.-based retailers, some things have not changed at all since last year. In early 2025, PetaPixel reported about distribution controversy surrounding Lucky Color 200, then described as a new, original C-41 color negative film stock slated to arrive in late 2025. Numerous distributors both claimed to be official North American distributors, including LuckyFilm.net and Lucky Film Photography.

It is a bizarre story well worth reading in detail, but the primary takeaway is that there was a dispute over North American distribution of China Lucky’s new color film before it even had a name. That dispute appears unresolved, as neither LuckyFilm.net nor Lucky Film Photography appears to be distributing China Lucky’s new Color 200 film.

PetaPixel called The Find Lab, Dirt Cheap Film, and Midwest Photo to ask where each had sourced the new color film. The Find Lab and Dirt Cheap Film both declined to go on the record with specific sources, although they said they purchased the film from China.

Midwest Photo, on the other hand, noted that it is itself a distributor of China Lucky Color 200 film through its wholesale distribution arm, MPEX Distribution, which sells a wide range of photographic products, including film, to many specialty retailers.

While Midwest Photo, and by extension, MPEX Distribution, does not want to publicly divulge its source for Lucky Color 200 due to the time and energy that goes into building reliable, secure relationships with fellow distributors, PetaPixel can confirm it is a legitimate and secure chain.

“MPEX Distribution, a sister company of Midwest Photo, is very fortunate to be able to procure Lucky film and make it available to our retail customers and our distribution customers,” Midwest Photo tells PetaPixel.

Midwest Photo adds that photographers have been very interested in China Lucky’s new Lucky Color 200 film since it was first teased way more than a year ago, and that it has worked diligently since to ensure it could sell it to customers and distributors. The photo retailer says that Lucky Color 200 and its other China Lucky films, including black-and-white emulsions, have proven very popular with all its customers, wholesale and end users alike.

There are many online places where American photographers can get their hands on China Lucky Color 200 film at a wide variety of prices. That said, Midwest Photo is by far the largest and most well-known photography retailer selling China Lucky’s latest film in the U.S., and it is itself distributing the film to wholesale and specialty retailers.

Image credits: China Lucky Film. Sample photos by Shawn Daniel (@shawnlikemykell) of Midwest Photo.