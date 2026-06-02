China Lucky’s New Color C200 Film Has Arrived in the US and Looks Great

Jeremy Gray

The image is split in half: on the left are two rolls of 35mm film, one unbranded and one with a colorful label in Chinese; on the right, a person stands on a sidewalk in front of a house on a sunny day.

China Lucky Film’s highly anticipated all-new color emulsion, Lucky Color 200, is finally available in the United States.

It has been a while since PetaPixel last reported on Lucky’s all-new color film, and a lot has changed in the months since. As Salt Lake City-based The Find Lab recently wrote on Instagram, it is selling Lucky Color C200 in 35mm and 120 formats now for $11.99. The Find Lab is not alone, as it is also in stock in 35mm and 120 formats at Dirt Cheap Film in Pennsylvania for $12.95, and major retailer Midwest Photo for $14.99. It is also available to American customers through China-based Reflx Lab for $9.99 plus shipping.

“ Luckycolor C200 is red-based, which makes reds pop in particular, but the overall look of this film is neutral,” The Find Lab writes. “Average saturation, contrast, and grain, which puts it in the lineup with films like Kodak Gold and Fuji 200.”

A two-story house with blue siding, white trim, and a gray shingled roof is pictured under a partly cloudy sky. A brick chimney and large windows are visible, with trees framing the home.

Close-up of a gray shingled roof with white gutters against a blue sky with clouds. Three black power lines run diagonally across the upper part of the image.
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However, while the exciting new color emulsion is now available through U.S.-based retailers, some things have not changed at all since last year. In early 2025, PetaPixel reported about distribution controversy surrounding Lucky Color 200, then described as a new, original C-41 color negative film stock slated to arrive in late 2025. Numerous distributors both claimed to be official North American distributors, including LuckyFilm.net and Lucky Film Photography.

It is a bizarre story well worth reading in detail, but the primary takeaway is that there was a dispute over North American distribution of China Lucky’s new color film before it even had a name. That dispute appears unresolved, as neither LuckyFilm.net nor Lucky Film Photography appears to be distributing China Lucky’s new Color 200 film.

A black sports car with green rims and racing decals, including "70MF," is parked on the street in front of two houses with porches and stairs, on a sunny day.

A beige sedan is parked in a driveway beside greenery, with a wooden fence and another silver car in the background on a sunny day. Trees with green leaves overhang the scene.

A wooden rocking chair sits on a small porch of a brick house, partially shaded by the roof. Green bushes line the front yard under bright sunlight.

A wooden chair with a dark cushion sits behind a metal railing on a sunlit balcony or porch, next to a matching wooden table.
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PetaPixel called The Find Lab, Dirt Cheap Film, and Midwest Photo to ask where each had sourced the new color film. The Find Lab and Dirt Cheap Film both declined to go on the record with specific sources, although they said they purchased the film from China.

Midwest Photo, on the other hand, noted that it is itself a distributor of China Lucky Color 200 film through its wholesale distribution arm, MPEX Distribution, which sells a wide range of photographic products, including film, to many specialty retailers.

While Midwest Photo, and by extension, MPEX Distribution, does not want to publicly divulge its source for Lucky Color 200 due to the time and energy that goes into building reliable, secure relationships with fellow distributors, PetaPixel can confirm it is a legitimate and secure chain.

“MPEX Distribution, a sister company of Midwest Photo, is very fortunate to be able to procure Lucky film and make it available to our retail customers and our distribution customers,” Midwest Photo tells PetaPixel.

A small gray house with a covered porch, a wooden swing hanging by the door, green grass, and leafy trees casting shadows in the sunlight.

Pink flowers and green shrubs line concrete steps leading to a house. A black metal handrail runs up the steps, and sunlight casts shadows over the lawn and the front of the house.

A young woman with curly hair, wearing a gray crop top and dark pants, stands on a sunny sidewalk in front of houses with green lawns and trees.

A small white pickup truck parked on a sunlit street in front of a wooden fence and a house, with various items loaded in its bed. Lush green trees and bushes surround the area.

A pile of dismantled blue and wooden panels lies in the back of a white pickup truck parked in front of a weathered wooden fence.
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Midwest Photo adds that photographers have been very interested in China Lucky’s new Lucky Color 200 film since it was first teased way more than a year ago, and that it has worked diligently since to ensure it could sell it to customers and distributors. The photo retailer says that Lucky Color 200 and its other China Lucky films, including black-and-white emulsions, have proven very popular with all its customers, wholesale and end users alike.

There are many online places where American photographers can get their hands on China Lucky Color 200 film at a wide variety of prices. That said, Midwest Photo is by far the largest and most well-known photography retailer selling China Lucky’s latest film in the U.S., and it is itself distributing the film to wholesale and specialty retailers.

Image credits: China Lucky Film. Sample photos by Shawn Daniel (@shawnlikemykell) of Midwest Photo.

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