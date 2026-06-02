The Camp Snap 2 Has More Photo Accessories and is Smaller Than Ever

Camp Snap has followed up on its popular point-and-shoot camera with the Camp Snap 2, which is slimmer and more pocketable than the previous version.

Just like the Camp Snap 1, the camera comes with no screen, which is very much part of its appeal, allowing people to unplug from the digital world.

And while it may look like a classic 35mm camera, it is very much digital. It comes with the same 8-megapixel sensor as the first generation and is pre-installed with a 4GB microSD card that can hold up to 2,000 photos.

It comes with a 26mm equivalent lens, f/11.5 aperture, a built-in dual-tone LED flash, and an 800mAh battery that can shoot roughly 500 photos on a single charge.

The Camp Snap 2 also comes with a USB-C cable that allows photographers to view their images by simply plugging it in and going to the ‘Import’ tab on the Photos app — no dedicated app required.

Example Shots

What’s New?

While the technical specs have stayed largely the same, it’s the form factor that will immediately grab people. The Camp Snap 2 is 15 percent slimmer, making it lighter and easier to carry around.

One of the most requested features for the Camp Snap 2 was the ability to change filters without needing to plug the camera into a computer. Camp Snap has delivered on that with a dedicated filter button on the back of the camera that cycles through Standard, Vintage 1-3, Analog, and Black & White.

It’s also added a 30.5mm filter thread for using widely available third-party screw-in lens filters. “Experiment with wide-angle, macro, dreamy diffusion, star filters, color effects, and other image-altering awesomeness,” Camp Snap says. A standard 1/4″-20 tripod thread has also been added to the bottom.

The shutter has undergone a redesign; it now has a faster response time and comes with a “super satisfying” click. Shooters can also leave the camera on and allow it to fall asleep. It won’t draw from the battery, but photographers can quickly wake it by pressing the shutter button and get an image that much faster.

Kids are going to be interested in this easy-to-use camera, so it does come with some features with that in mind. The filter button can be locked so that little ones don’t accidentally change the setting. The memory card is also secured with a screw in the new pull-tab door design so that it can’t be pulled out. The screw can be removed permanently if so desired.

Image credits: Camp Snap