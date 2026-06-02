The Camp Snap 2 Has More Photo Accessories and is Smaller Than Ever

Matt Growcoot
Two views of a compact camera: on the left, a digital rendering of the camera, and on the right, the camera is partially tucked into the front pocket of a person wearing jeans.
The Camp Snap 2 will slip right into any pocket.

Camp Snap has followed up on its popular point-and-shoot camera with the Camp Snap 2, which is slimmer and more pocketable than the previous version.

Just like the Camp Snap 1, the camera comes with no screen, which is very much part of its appeal, allowing people to unplug from the digital world.

A hand holding up a black and white vintage-style film camera labeled "Camp Snap" against a plain, light beige background.

A black digital camera is positioned upright on a light beige background, shown from the back with its screen and buttons visible. The camera casts a shadow to the left.

And while it may look like a classic 35mm camera, it is very much digital. It comes with the same 8-megapixel sensor as the first generation and is pre-installed with a 4GB microSD card that can hold up to 2,000 photos.

It comes with a 26mm equivalent lens, f/11.5 aperture, a built-in dual-tone LED flash, and an 800mAh battery that can shoot roughly 500 photos on a single charge.

A retro-style black and white digital camera with "Camp Snap" written on it, positioned on a light beige background with a shadow cast to the left.

The Camp Snap 2 also comes with a USB-C cable that allows photographers to view their images by simply plugging it in and going to the ‘Import’ tab on the Photos app — no dedicated app required.

Example Shots

A person wearing a jean jacket, patterned sneakers, and a bucket hat sits on a black beanbag, holding a vintage landline phone and a red drink, with a blue stool and a soft, patterned rug nearby.

A wooden dock with white lanterns runs alongside a waterfront house, bordered by flowers and shrubs, with calm water and boats visible in the background under a clear sky at sunset.

Two people pose together under a colorful rainbow arch with clouds at an outdoor festival. Other festival-goers and trees are visible in the background under a clear blue sky.

A mailbox labeled "Mjolnir" stands in front of a quaint building with Nordic-themed decorations, including flags and painted cutouts, on a neatly kept lawn bordered by a wooden fence.

A person with long dark hair and glasses sits on the edge of a brightly lit arcade basketball game, surrounded by glowing orange lights and basketballs, with digital screens in the background.

A classic black Chevrolet Corvette is parked at a car show with its rear window and hood visible; other vintage cars and palm trees are in the background under a sunny sky.

A seal sits on a rock ledge beside a clear blue pool surrounded by rocky walls. Colorful buoys float in the water, and another seal can be seen swimming below the surface.

What’s New?

While the technical specs have stayed largely the same, it’s the form factor that will immediately grab people. The Camp Snap 2 is 15 percent slimmer, making it lighter and easier to carry around.

One of the most requested features for the Camp Snap 2 was the ability to change filters without needing to plug the camera into a computer. Camp Snap has delivered on that with a dedicated filter button on the back of the camera that cycles through Standard, Vintage 1-3, Analog, and Black & White.

It’s also added a 30.5mm filter thread for using widely available third-party screw-in lens filters. “Experiment with wide-angle, macro, dreamy diffusion, star filters, color effects, and other image-altering awesomeness,” Camp Snap says. A standard 1/4″-20 tripod thread has also been added to the bottom.

Five colorful, transparent plastic cameras—pink, green, orange, blue, and teal—float against a gradient black background, arranged in a loose circle with varied orientations.
The Camp Snap 2 comes in nine different colorways.

A green transparent cassette tape and a black-and-white camera float against a dark gradient background, casting a soft shadow below.

The shutter has undergone a redesign; it now has a faster response time and comes with a “super satisfying” click. Shooters can also leave the camera on and allow it to fall asleep. It won’t draw from the battery, but photographers can quickly wake it by pressing the shutter button and get an image that much faster.

Kids are going to be interested in this easy-to-use camera, so it does come with some features with that in mind. The filter button can be locked so that little ones don’t accidentally change the setting. The memory card is also secured with a screw in the new pull-tab door design so that it can’t be pulled out. The screw can be removed permanently if so desired.

Image credits: Camp Snap

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