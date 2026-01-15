Chris Really Likes the Instax Mini Evo Cinema | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, Chris Niccolls, Jordan Drake, and Jaron Schneider are joined by Sarah Teng to talk about the Instax Mini Evo Cinema. And, in a weird bizzaro world twist, it’s Chris who has to convince Sarah that it’s great. She’s not sold, but Chris absolutely loves this weirdo video/printer/instant camera hybrid.

Also, the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome finally has a price and release date, but it’s a lot more expensive than the base model. Apple launched a new suite of creative apps called the Creator Studio, Adorama was literally giving X half cameras away, and you can get a GoPro-branded laptop for some reason.

