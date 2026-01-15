Chris Really Likes the Instax Mini Evo Cinema | The PetaPixel Podcast
This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, Chris Niccolls, Jordan Drake, and Jaron Schneider are joined by Sarah Teng to talk about the Instax Mini Evo Cinema. And, in a weird bizzaro world twist, it’s Chris who has to convince Sarah that it’s great. She’s not sold, but Chris absolutely loves this weirdo video/printer/instant camera hybrid.
Also, the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome finally has a price and release date, but it’s a lot more expensive than the base model. Apple launched a new suite of creative apps called the Creator Studio, Adorama was literally giving X half cameras away, and you can get a GoPro-branded laptop for some reason.
In This Episode:
- 00:00 – Intro, and Sarah Teng is back!
- 12:11 – The Ricoh GR Monochrome costs $700 more than the base model
- 16:32 – Fujifilm is releasing an all-white X half in China
- 17:52 – Meanwhile, Adorama is literally giving X halfs away
- 20:33 – Pentax isn’t sure how to make the DSLR popular again
- 26:43 – You can get a GoPro laptop, if you’re into that
- 30:56 – Nikon’s 24-105mm f/4-7.1 is a new kit zoom for the Z5 II
- 32:57 – The OM-D E-M10 Mark IV isn’t being discontinued
- 36:20 – Apple Creator Studio is the long-awaited competitor to Adobe Creative Cloud
- 44:15 – Is the Mini Evo Cinema the best Instax camera ever?
- 1:03:54 – What have you been up to?
- 1:10:10 – Tech support
- 1:16:28 – Feel good story of the week: Don’t ever change, Radio Shack