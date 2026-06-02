Photographer Hoses Down His Dirty Cameras in Wild Video

After a hard day’s shoot on safari, cameras get dirty from the dust, grit, and sand. Much like a dirty dog, these cameras need to be hosed down… Wait, what?

While the idea of intentionally getting a camera wet is beyond the pale for most photographers, Indian snapper Nikhil Devasar recently shared his eye-widening method of cleaning his gear, which does indeed involve a garden hose.

“The dust of the Indian scrub is relentless,” Devasar writes on Instagram. “After a day on the tracks trailing a tiger, every crevice of the gear — from the tactile dials to the lens barrel — is coated in a fine layer of grit.”

Devasar says that while other photographers will grab a gentle brush and an air blower, he prefers a more direct approach. “The ritual of washing away the day’s grime under a running pipe is the only way to truly get it clean,” he adds.

Predictably, photographers commenting on the viral video were horrified. “Don’t forget the sensors,” jokes photographer Michael Hickey. “[You] may have to use soap and a stiff brush.”

“Don’t forget to put everything in the microwave to dry it all off,” adds photographer Zach Tarrant. “You don’t want any water spots!”

A Camera Made for the Elements

Devasar is using OM System OM-1 Mark II cameras that have an IP53 rating, which promises protection from “limited dust ingress,” as well as protection from “water spray less than 60 degrees from vertical.” He’s also using M.Zuiko Pro optics, which are also IP53 rated.

Devasar’s cleaning might be a little beyond just water spraying. But he says he treats his OM-1 Mark II the same way as a pair of field boots. It’s worth noting that, much like field boots, OM-1 Mark IIs can’t be used underwater.

“When you trust your tools,” he says. “The focus remains where it should be: on the stripes in the tall grass, not on the dust on the camera gear.”

The OM-1 Mark II holds one of the highest weatherproof ratings on the market. A few years ago, PetaPixel was given an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at just how intense the company’s torture testing is.