Canon USA Increases Prices In Response to Trump’s Tariffs

Canon has joined many of its peers in increasing prices in the United States, with many products now costing several hundred dollars more than before.

In April, Canon said customers should “expect virtually no impact” to pricing due to then-high Chinese tariffs. However, the company admitted in late April that prices would still increase due to other tariffs.

“We have notified major dealers that we will raise prices and are in the process of estimating the timing and amount of the increase. Since tariffs are borne against the cost of goods, the higher the cost ratio is, the higher the price rate increases,” Canon said in late April. “We will conduct a detailed analysis, including the cost of each product and where it is produced, and will determine the rate of price increase for each product.”

However, Canon did not warn consumers when prices would, in fact, increase. Both Nikon and Sigma issued public statements regarding impending tariffs and in Nikon’s case, gave customers a specific date of when to expect those changes. Conversely, Canon’s price changes came suddenly and without warning — similar to Sony’s approach.

While Canon declined to provide PetaPixel with a comprehensive list of all price changes, many cameras, and lenses listed on the official Canon USA store have been adjusted. However, determining precise price changes is complicated by numerous Canon promotions expiring and the company refusing to outline all its price changes to non-retail partners.

“We remain in close contact with our partners to navigate any and all changes to reflect market conditions,” Canon U.S.A. tells PetaPixel.

For example, the R6 Mark II was available for $1,999 earlier this month but is now $2,199 — a price hike explained by the expiration of a $200 instant savings. This “new” price is still less than the camera’s launch price in 2022 of $2,499.

Another example is the R5 Mark II, which is currently $4,299. This was its “original” price earlier this month, too, but a $200 instant savings knocked it down to $4,099.

One of the most significant changes arrives with the Canon EOS R3. This camera was previously listed at $4,999 but was on a deep discount that brought its price down to $3,999. The camera is now $5,399.

Canon’s flagship mirrorless camera, the R1, is $6,799, $500 more than its price earlier this month.

While that is not an exhaustive list of cameras, it is worth looking at lenses, too. The RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM is $1,399, just $100 more than it was earlier this month. The RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM, one of Canon’s pricier lenses, is $2,999, up from $2,799 but $400 more than the lens’s recent promotional price of $2,599.

The Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM, a popular wildlife lens for enthusiasts, is $699, $50 more than before. Another popular wildlife lens, the RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM, is $3,099, up from $2,899 ($2,799 with a promotional discount).

What about one of Canon’s most expensive lenses, the RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM? That lens is now $10,199 — $700 more than its launch price of $9,499. In many cases, including this one, the price increases are less than the current 10% tariff that is in effect on most Japanese imports.

Unfortunately, the tariff situation is not expected to improve anytime soon, as current tariffs are set to expire next month, with many slated to revert to the higher levels that President Trump announced this spring.

There is no telling what will happen with economic policy, although a Federal appeals court is currently considering a case that could significantly limit Trump’s ability to levy and enforce his wide-ranging tariffs.

“Canon remains fully committed to providing exceptional value and service to our customers and channel partners. We are continually monitoring the impact of the federally imposed import tariffs on our business and pricing. Our customers are our most important stakeholders, and we do everything in our power to keep our prices as low as possible,” Canon U.S.A. tells PetaPixel in an emailed statement.

“We have been in communication with our customers and distributors throughout the process as we continue to navigate the changes to federally imposed import tariffs. As a global leader in digital imaging solutions, Canon U.S.A. has an obligation to its customers and to the industries we serve, to provide the highest and most advanced level of technology that elevates what’s possible both today and for generations to come.”

