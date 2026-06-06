Light Lens Lab 35mm f/1.4 ASPH ‘11873’ Review: All the Joy for Way Less Money

Chris Niccolls

Amongst the plethora of different versions of the Leica M 35mm f/1.4 Summilux lenses, the “11873” model has garnered special attention. This double-aspherical design is famous for its lens character and classic glow at wider apertures. Of course, lens aficionados have driven the price of this original lens to astronomical values, which is where Light Lens Lab has stepped in.

Buy the Light Lens Lab 35mm f/1.4 ASPH “11873” new on B&HBuy the Light Lens Lab 35mm f/1.4 ASPH “11873” used on KEH.com

Light Lens Lab pays homage to classic lens designs while putting their own spin on the optical formulas to accommodate modern cameras. At $1,400, the Light Lens Lab 35mm f/1.4 “11873” lens is a fraction of the price of the original, but it doesn’t seek to be exactly the same.

I took the lens for a spin on a recent trip to Japan, and I soon realized there is a lot to talk about. For the sake of brevity, I will refer to this lens throughout as the 11873.

A black camera lens with white and yellow aperture and focus markings stands upright on an orange surface, against a matching orange background.
I love how closely the scrollwork and paint is to a classic Leica lens.

Light Lens Lab 35mm f/1.4 ‘11873’ Review: How It Feels

The build of the 11873 is almost exactly the same as the original Leica. If it weren’t for the Chinese characters on the bottom of the barrel and the writing inside the front of the lens, you would think it was made in Wetzlar, Germany. The machine work and paint are perfect, and the aperture ring and focusing barrel feel ideal in the hand. The lens did not obscure the viewfinder significantly, and the controls were all very easy to use. This lens brings an intuitive experience to a photo session, much the same way that Leica lenses do.

A black camera lens with white and yellow markings is standing upright on an orange surface, with a matching orange background.
The Light Lens Lab 35mm 11873 looks and feels almost exactly like the original.
A black camera lens with Chinese characters on it is standing upright against a solid orange background.
Small clues such as the Chinese characters on the back are the only giveaways.

The lens only weighs about 9.5 ounces (270 grams) and is very compact on the Leica M11P that I tested it with. There is also a slightly heavier and even more prestigious titanium version available. The aperture ring is indexed to half-stop increments and is a beautifully made 10-blade design. It’s important to note that the 11873 is not indexed for 6-bit coding, so no EXIF data will be transmitted.

A camera lens lying on its side with the rear glass element and metal mount facing forward, next to a detached lens cap, all on an orange background.
The lens will not transmit any focal length info to a Leica camera.
A close-up of a camera lens labeled "Light Lens Lab 1:1.2/35 ASPH EIRCIAL VI 070198" against a smooth peach-colored background. The lens is positioned upright, facing the viewer.
The glass inside the 11873 is lanthanide-infused just like the original.

Light Lens Lab has gone a different route beyond just mimicking the original formula. Although the 11873 uses lanthanide-infused glass, a double-aspherical lens design, and the same number of optical elements and groups, the lens is made to accommodate modern camera sensors and improve some optical characteristics found lacking in the original.

A black camera lens with the words "LIGHT LIGHT LENS LAB" printed on the front cap, placed on its side against a solid light orange background.
As usual, the machine work and attention to detail is superb.

Light Lens Lab 35mm f/1.4 ‘11873’ Review: How It Shoots

Vibrant flare is one of the first things that I noticed on the 11873 lens, with contrast well maintained, but with obvious ghosting and rainbow patterns in the shots. This is less pronounced than the original but still very obvious, and in many ways, quite interesting. There is a propensity for the lens to show large swathes of purple flare when the lens is stopped down. I also really like the subtle rainbow patterns that can form, and the flare characteristics are something you’ll want to experiment with, rather than avoid.

Two side-by-side photos of a city park show sunlight streaming through trees with a tall building in the background. The left image is labeled f/1.4, and the right is labeled f/16, showing differences in lighting and lens flare.
This lens flares at the drop of a hat. Either have fun with it, or avoid it altogether.
A man cooks skewers over an open grill in a dimly lit food stall, with smoke rising around him. He wears glasses and a black T-shirt with yellow writing, focusing intently on grilling the food.
There is a cool rainbow flare pattern that some angles will give off.

Three street musicians perform in front of a closed shop shutter with a "Keio" sign. One plays guitar and sings, another plays melodica, and the third sings into a mic. A sign reading "Bubble Post" is displayed in front of them.

Sharpness exhibits noticeably low contrast at f/1.4 in the center of the image, with heavy vignetting present in the corners. Stopping the lens down helps in a big way, bringing about excellent detail and reducing the light loss in the corners. The sharpness in the corners of the image is still quite poor at f/1.4, and although vignetting gets better, the corners still have a blurred look at f/2.8.

Side-by-side comparison of two camera test charts labeled f/1.4 (left) and f/2.8 (right), with measurement patterns, color bars, and images of a woman's face and currency.
The LLL 11873 glows with low contrast at f/1.4. Contrast boosts a little with tighter apertures.
Two test charts with geometric shapes and text are compared side by side. A Canadian one dollar bill is placed at the top of the left chart. The left side is labeled "f/1.4" and the right side "f/2.8.
Corners never quite get sharp, and the vignetting is strong at f/1.4.

A person lies curled up on the grass in a sunlit park, next to a large, abstract stone sculpture. Tall trees cast dappled shade and sunlight across the scene.

A person sits alone on the sidewalk against a closed shop’s metal shutter at night, looking at their phone. The street is empty and dimly lit, with Japanese signs visible on a pole.

Sun stars are interesting on this lens. At f/9, the aperture blades form a distinct star shape, but I didn’t always get impressive stars out of it. With large light sources, I was unimpressed with the rendering. However, with very small pinpoints of light, the sunstars can be dramatic and what is even more interesting is that it gives sun stars even at wider apertures. This is a lens that wants to be used at night on the streets of a major city with traffic and street lights all creating a field of stars.

A black and white night view of a busy city street in Japan, illuminated by bright signs and headlights, with Japanese characters painted on the road and tall buildings lining both sides.
The tiny headlights and street lights can make dramatic sunstars at wider apertures. Larger light sources tend to look vague though.

A person with a guitar case on their back stands in a narrow, dimly lit city street at night. Japanese signs and bright storefronts line the alley, and a few people walk in the background. The photo is in black and white.

Four women walking on outdoor steps in an urban area; three descend, one holds an umbrella, while another woman in a dress ascends, lit by sunlight. The scene is in black and white.

Reflection of a person riding a bicycle with two children, captured on the dark, tiled surface of a building along a city street in black and white.

Bokeh is going to be full of character with the 11873, with specular highlights showing lots of onion rings and a strong soap bubble effect. At f/1.4, expect to see a lot of optical vignetting at the corners, creating a pleasant cat’s-eye look. This also tends to create swirly-looking corners that can draw the eye into the center of the frame. However, the bokeh does tend to have a distinct look which might not appeal to everyone. Backgrounds can often take on a double-image blurred effect, which is very noticeable.

There is a definite harshness to the overall look, too, but this is part of the appeal of this lens. The original was famous for a strong-rounded look to background highlights, and you’ll notice a similar look with the 11873 lens too. It will not look like many other optics on the market, and it is eye-catching.

Side-by-side images show four out-of-focus lights. The left (labeled f/1.4) has more oval and softer bokeh, while the right (labeled f/4) displays more round and defined shapes. Both have a black background.
Bokeh is a little messy and a little harsh, but that is part of the fun.

Close-up of white flowering plants surrounded by green leaves, with sunlight highlighting the blooms and a blurred forest background under a blue sky.

A person in a white shirt and black pants sits on a wooden bench in a park, looking at their phone. A small dog sits beside them, and colorful flowers and greenery surround the area.

A red Saitama Rescue truck is parked outside, seen from a dark tunnel. Two people stand near the truck in the daylight, while bicycles are silhouetted against the light.

The 11873 has a classic-looking glow to the images at the widest apertures and is well-corrected against lateral chromatic aberrations, especially compared to the original optic. What it does have is LoCA, or longitudinal chromatic aberration, and this color fringing is quite noticeable. Unfortunately, this is a little tricky to remove in post. I shot a lot of black and white imagery, which does mitigate this issue, but I liked that my color shots were free of errant color casts in contrasty areas, and that a slightly stopped-down aperture could reduce the LoCA when needed.

Close-up of several bicycles parked together, focusing on the handlebars and basket of one bike in the foreground. The background is blurred, showing more overlapping bikes, creating a busy, urban scene.
LoCA is strong at wider apertures. You can see a very strong effect here.

Three people walking on a checkered sidewalk, with their shadows cast on the ground. The image is black and white, focusing on their legs and feet, and strong contrast creates dramatic shadows.

A person cleans a glass storefront at night, holding a cloth and spray bottle, while another stands nearby holding shopping bags. Reflections and store signs are visible in the black-and-white photo.

A person wearing dark clothing and a beanie waits on a bicycle at a city crosswalk at night. Bright lights, cars, and buildings fill the busy urban background. The scene is in black and white.

A black and white photo of people lying and sitting on a large, curved patch of grass in an urban plaza, with others walking nearby and tall buildings in the background.

The Light Lens Lab 35mm f/1.4 ‘11873’ Feels Like an Old Optic

Light Lens Lab has done a great job of recreating the fun and faults of the original Leica double aspherical design, while adding sharpness and chromatic aberration correction for modern sensors. I also like that you get to have the experience of handling a Leica lens without paying the extra cost. The rich character preserved in this design will not appeal to everyone, but I found it quirky and fun to shoot with, always wondering how things might turn out.

A person walks alone across a paved courtyard with empty metal tables and chairs on one side, stairs and neatly trimmed bushes on the other, in a high-contrast black-and-white urban scene.

A crowd raises their hands in front of an outdoor stage with a large yellow "Okinawa Milafete" banner and Japanese flag, during a festival under a sunny sky.

A red train speeds through a railway crossing, with barriers down and warning signs posted. A “no entry” sign is visible, and shadows are cast on the pavement in the foreground.

A black-and-white photo of a street underpass with shadows from a railing on the road. A person with a bicycle is visible through a barred window in the wall, which is marked with graffiti.

I understand that some will feel that copying an existing design is a little irreverent, but considering that Light Lens Lab is offering an experience that effectively no photographer will be able to find or afford, I think the act is justified. With the additional improvements that take this lens beyond what the original Leica 11873 delivered, I think that the Light Lens Lab version is worth a look. If you feel that mimicry is the sincerest form of flattery, you should give it a try.

Four people play basketball on an outdoor court surrounded by trees, with tall apartment buildings in the background. Sunlight and shadows create contrast across the scene.

A concrete sidewalk with tactile dots and faded white paint markings, partially in shadow. A circular manhole cover is visible near the top of the image.

A single pigeon walks on a sunlit concrete sidewalk near two drains, beside a modern building with a no smoking sign and a small window above. The image is in black and white.

Black and white photo of two men sitting inside a parked truck on a city street. One man is leaning back and relaxing, while the other sits upright. Urban buildings and pedestrians are visible in the background.

A rusty corrugated metal fence with sections of blue, white, and brown panels, partially covered with climbing green vines, stands beside a narrow stone path in sunlight.

Are There Alternatives?

Of course, finding the original Leica lens would provide a similar experience, but the cost and rarity are extremely prohibitive. Although not a 35mm lens, the Omnar Bertele 5cm lens would provide a similar kind of characterful experience. The Voigtlander Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 SC II, would be an affordable alternative with its own unique look.

Buy the Omnar Bertele 5cm f/2 MC FLB new on B&HBuy the Omnar Bertele 5cm f/2 MC FLB used on KEH.com
Buy the Voigtlander Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 SC II new on B&HBuy the Voigtlander Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 SC II used on KEH.com

Should You Buy It?

Yes. If you want a well-made lens that captures the vintage Leica experience without the exorbitant price, give the Light Lens Lab 11873 a go.

Buy the Light Lens Lab 35mm f/1.4 ASPH “11873” new on B&HBuy the Light Lens Lab 35mm f/1.4 ASPH “11873” used on KEH.com
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