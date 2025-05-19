Those Rumored Sony Price Increases Appear To Be Real

Last week, an un-cited report alleged that Sony was about to initiate price increases across a range of its photo products, including accessories, compact cameras, and lenses. The supposed increases varied between 10% and 35%, but Sony declined to comment on the veracity of the report.

Photographers didn’t have to wait long, however, as May 19 was the day prices were supposed to increase — today. It happened, and some of the price hikes are substantial. As reported last week, some of the more notable affected products are the RX100 VII and the RX0 II — two compact cameras — and a host of lenses that include the 40mm f/2.5 G, the 18-105mm f/4 G, the 35mm f/1.8, the 15mm f/1.4 G, and the 24mm f/2.8. On the list of supposedly affected lenses, of which there are many, most are low- and mid-tier compact primes and zooms, although there are exceptions. Sony’s 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G and the PZ 28-135mm f/4 G OSS are also listed.

Today, PetaPixel confirmed that these price increases did happen. B&H is now listing the 28-135mm f/4 for $2,998, the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G is now listed for $3,298, and the 16-55mm f/2.8 G is now $1,698 — all up from $2,499, $2,899, and $1,399, respectively. This is the case for a long list of other lenses and cameras.

It isn’t an increase across all of Sony’s product portfolio, however. North star products like the a7R V camera remain the same price they were at launch, which is $3,898. It’s really unclear what about these products in particular made them subject to a price increase. It’s possible that they are made in China, either in part or in whole, which would subject them to increased tariffs in the U.S. That said, most of Sony’s factories are now based in Thailand, where a 10% blanket tariff is all that currently applies.

It is worth noting that just because a tariff is set for 10% doesn’t mean that consumers should expect only a 10% increase in final list price. There are a host of possible factors that lead to price increases, including a company’s choice to raise prices on other products to cover lost margins on others. All of that may explain why Sony’s price increases today vary so wildly. It’s impossible to say for sure until Sony speaks publicly on the matter. It has thus far declined to comment on any tariff or pricing-related inquiry, however.

Image credits: Sony