Sigma Will Increase Prices in the US on June 2 Because of Tariffs

Sigma America announced that it will increase prices in the United States beginning June 2 due to tariffs.

“Thank you for your continued support and trust in Sigma. We are are sorry to inform you of an upcoming pricing adjustment to our products, effective June 2, 2025,” writes Mark Amir-Hamzeh, Sigma America President. “Due to the recent implementation of government-imposed tariffs, our costs at Sigma America have increased substantially. We have made every effort to absorb these added expenses, but the sustained impact of the tariffs now necessitates a price increase to ensure we can continue delivering the quality and service you expect.”

Any American photographers who have been eyeing a Sigma lens or maybe even the beautiful new Sigma BF camera may want to make their decision sooner rather than later, as Amir-Hamzeh explains that all orders placed “and fulfilled” by May 31 will be subject to current pricing.

The new, higher prices will be implemented on Monday, June 2, and will apply to all new orders, plus any unfulfilled items in existing orders.

“We understand this is difficult news to hear, and please know this decision was not made lightly,” Sigma America’s President continues. “We have always prided ourselves on delivering unmatched value to our customers, and we are doing everything we can to continue to do that while providing the same service and product excellence.”

“We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued partnership,” Amir-Hamzeh concludes.

It remains to be seen precisely how much Sigma will increase its prices in the United States and if all products will be equally impacted.

While this is undoubtedly bad news for Sigma America and photographers in general, as nobody likes price hikes, Sigma has a benefit that many companies don’t. Apart from “a handful of processes,” Sigma manufactures all its products at a single factory in Aizu, Japan. While many photo companies, including Japanese ones, make some of their products in foreign countries such as China, Sigma does not. This means that its products should be subject to relatively lower tariffs than some other photo products, such as Leica’s D-Lux 8 camera that is now 90% more expensive than it was at launch.

Image credits: Sigma