Correction: Fujifilm’s Price Increase Is Its First and Based on Initial Tariffs

Earlier this week, PetaPixel reported that official Fujifilm dealers were sent a list of increasing prices set to take effect August 1. While the price increase is now in effect, it wasn’t due to the new 15% tariff “deal” the US struck with Japan recently, but is instead the company’s response to the first 10% tariff introduced earlier this year.

Unlike Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Sigma, Fujifilm did not increase prices across its product catalog when the 10% tariff went into effect back in April. Most camera brands held out as long as early summer, but PetaPixel has learned that Fujifilm waited even longer. Fujifilm appears to have done as much as possible to not increase the price of its products for as long as possible, even going so far as to move production out of a higher tariff region — China — back to Japan. In doing so, it attempted to prevent having to raise the price on four popular X-series cameras: the X-T5, X-T50, X-M5, and X100VI.

This information explains why most of the price increases sit between 8% and 9%, with a select few seeing a slightly higher increase. The timing of August 1 was determined before the higher 15% tariff rate was agreed upon with Japan and the U.S. and is entirely coincidental.

Late yesterday, Moment — who was the first to inform customers that a price increase was coming — published a blog post that explains how prices on X-series and GFX products are increasing for all U.S. retailers.

“It’s no surprise that Fujifilm needed to increase prices this year due to increases in US-imposed tariffs and increase in production and supply chain costs. They’re not alone in this; many other camera brands also increased their prices this year with likely more to come,” Moment explains.

Fujifilm did as much as it could to avoid raising prices for as long as possible, however there is only so much the company could do for so long. There was long speculation that products released since the tariffs were instituted were proactively adjusted, and while that has never been confirmed, the X half and X-E5 are absent from the list of price increases.

“With Fujifilm being one of the most popular camera brand right now, many customers are still waiting for their open backorders. Per Fujifilm, all open backorders containing these affected products will be subject to the price increase,” Moment continues.

However, Moment won’t charge customers more if they have been waiting on a backordered product.

“Here at Moment, we’re honoring the purchase price of any open Fujifilm backorder and paying the difference in price. We’re unsure what other retailers will do with their open backorders and waitlists but these price changes do hurt retailers as much as everyone else.”

Fujifilm’s intention seems to the opposite of what sentiments looked like earlier this week: it doesn’t want to increase prices if it doesn’t absolutely have to.

“Fujifilm is doing their best to navigate the current market dynamics that have lately been changing weekly,” Moment concludes.