If Prices Are Going Up Due to Tariffs, Canon Isn’t Ready to Reveal Details Yet

Canon recently revealed to investors that it does plan to raise prices (and lower its costs elsewhere) in order to make up for a new 15% tariff on imports into the United States. Unfortunately, the company isn’t ready to reveal exactly what those price increases will look like.

As seen by Fujifilm’s planned price increases that retailers were made aware of earlier this week, the 15% tariff rate — which is increasing from the existing 10% — coming into effect on August 1 doesn’t necessarily equate to just a simple 5% increase in final price. Most of Fujifilm’s G and X series products are increasing around 8% in price, while a select few products are increasing as much as 12.5%. With this in mind, PetaPixel reached out to Canon to ask what additional price US consumers can expect to see across its product line.

While the company responded, it didn’t provide specifics.

“Canon remains fully committed to providing exceptional value and service to our customers and channel partners. We are continually monitoring the impact of the federally imposed import tariffs on our business and pricing. Our customers are our most important stakeholders, and we do everything in our power to keep our prices as low as possible,” a Canon USA representative says.

“We have been in communication with our customers and distributors throughout the process as we continue to navigate the changes to federally imposed import tariffs. As a global leader in digital imaging solutions, Canon U.S.A. has an obligation to its customers and to the industries we serve, to provide the highest and most advanced level of technology that elevates what’s possible both today and for generations to come.”

That response would have left more questions than answers if Canon didn’t already provide more details in a statement to investors earlier this week.

“From August 1, if we apply the latest tariff rates, such as 15% on Japan and 20% on Vietnam, based on our current supply chain assumption, the impact of increased costs would roughly be between 15 and 16 billion yen at most. We are currently considering how to respond to this cost increase, including passing this on through price increases. Rather than applying price increases evenly, we will consider this on an individual product basis, taking into account product competitiveness,” Canon said in a Q&A session during its 2025 Q2 investor meeting.

“We have calculated the impact of tariffs on our performance this year using the new rates, but have not been able to calculate how this will impact us next year. We can assume that it will be double the impact from the six-month period of this year. However, we will make up for this by reducing costs and raising prices.”

With August 1 just two days away, Canon USA’s response today unfortunately says that photographers might not know exactly how Canon intends to deal with the increased tariff situation until it makes changes to pricing across its catalog.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.