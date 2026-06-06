Twenty Years, One City: What Tokyo Taught Me About Patience and Glass

Most photographers I know are in constant motion. New cities, new continents, new visual problems to solve. There’s truth in it. Unfamiliarity forces you to look. Familiarity gives you permission to stop. But there’s another, less-discussed school of practice that works in the opposite direction: stay. Return. Go back to the same streets until the strangeness burns away and something else appears in its place.

I’ve been shooting Tokyo for twenty years with vintage Nikkor glass. The same city. Largely the same lenses. What those two decades have given me isn’t mastery — Tokyo resists mastery — it’s something closer to relationship. And the longer that relationship holds, the clearer it becomes that the glass I chose to work with and the patience that sustained practice demands are not separate questions. They’re the same question.

Shibuya

Most photographers come to Shibuya for the scramble. After twenty years, what I still return for is the moment before it — that suspended interval when the intersection empties and the crowd presses against invisible edges, thousands of people arresting their motion at exactly the same instant. It lasts three seconds. It is completely unremarkable to anyone who has only seen it once.

Then I turn my back on it and walk into the side streets, and Shibuya becomes something else entirely.

A hundred meters from the crossing, the noise drops and the city changes character. The backstreets of Shibuya — the narrow lanes threading between Dogenzaka and the quieter residential edges near Daikanyama — run at a different rhythm entirely. Small bars, half-lit at midday. The architecture compressed to a scale where bodies and buildings feel equally weighted. Delivery workers moving through gaps that seem too narrow to navigate. The kind of street geometry that doesn’t exist in cities built after the automobile, where everything was planned with space to spare.

This is where vintage glass earns its place. In the side streets, the compressed rendering of an old Nikkor — the way it allows the background to press forward, the soft transitions between planes of focus — matches the physical compression of the lane. The image feels like the place because the optics are doing something the place also does: refusing to separate foreground from context, insisting that everything participates.

The crossing exists. It’s worth shooting once. The side streets are worth twenty years.

Asakusa

Asakusa is the oldest surviving piece of Tokyo. The Senso-ji approach, the red lanterns, the incense smoke moving through the wooden stalls of Nakamise — tourists arrive in enormous numbers because this is what the city looked like before it was remade, and they sense that even without being able to articulate it.

What they tend to photograph is the architecture. The gate, the lanterns, the pagoda. After twenty years of returns, I understand why the obvious shot exists and why it doesn’t satisfy. The architecture is the least interesting thing in Asakusa. What’s interesting is the smoke.

The incense burners at Senso-ji produce a particular quality of light — thick, directional, always moving. Pilgrims and tourists alike gather around the cauldrons and wave the smoke toward themselves, a gesture of blessing that has been performed on this ground for centuries. In the right conditions, in the compressed crowd around the burner, the smoke becomes the frame. It obscures and reveals in equal measure. Faces emerge from it and vanish back into it. A figure caught at the right moment exists in a state between presence and disappearance.

I’ve waited beside those cauldrons for the better part of an afternoon to find that moment. Most frames are wrong — the smoke is too thin, the subject is looking away, the geometry collapses. Patience here is not passive. It’s the active practice of reading the smoke’s movement, of knowing from experience which direction the crowd will shift, of staying still while everything else moves. Asakusa has taught me more about waiting than any other place in the city.

The stone of the approach path is worn unevenly from a century of footsteps. The wooden stalls carry a residue that belongs to decades rather than seasons. This is decay in the most literal sense: the physical record of time working on material. Old glass allows it to breathe in a way modern lenses resist. There’s a quality to how pre-AI Nikkors render transitions — the gradual fall-off from sharp to soft, the way contrast compresses in shadow — that matches the quality of aged materials. Not by coincidence. The lenses and the materials are roughly contemporary. They belong to the same era, and there is a coherence between them that no amount of post-processing can replicate.

Ueno Market

Ameyoko runs north from Ueno Station along the JR elevated tracks — dried fish, fresh produce, cheap clothing, the accumulated small commerce of a neighbourhood that rebuilt itself after the war and never stopped. The tracks overhead cut the sky into intervals. In certain light — winter afternoons, early spring mornings — the sun angles through those intervals and falls in columns onto the stalls below. Everything it touches becomes tactile. Everything in the shadow turns to graphite.

I keep returning to Ameyoko for two things: the light and the people, in that order, though they’re finally inseparable.

The light here is harsh and contrasty — not gentle, not flattering. It suits the market’s character exactly. The JR tracks overhead break the sky into narrow intervals, and the direct light that falls through those gaps is surgical: certain stalls catch it for only a few minutes each day before the angle shifts and the shadow reclaims them. Everything it touches is overlit and tactile. Everything in shadow goes to graphite. There is almost no middle. Learning which lanes catch the light, at which hour, in which season, took years. Acting on that knowledge — being in the right position before the light arrived, staying through the moment and past it — took years more.

The people are there regardless of the light. Vendors who have been working these lanes since before the tracks were this busy. Shoppers who come every week and move through the stalls with the ease of long habit. The occasional figure who stops and looks up, surprised by the light as if noticing it for the first time, though they’ve walked under these tracks a thousand times. I return because I haven’t finished with any of them. The archive accumulates without my asking it to. You go back often enough, and the city begins to write itself into you whether you intended that or not.

What Modern Glass Suppresses

Modern lenses are engineered against participation. The optical design isolates and clarifies — it separates the subject from the context, asserts hierarchy, and makes everything legible. This is what they’re built for, and they do it beautifully. In portrait work, in commercial photography, in any situation where the subject is the point, modern glass is correct.

In street photography — and particularly in a city as visually dense as Tokyo — this separation costs you something. The city is the context. Remove the context and you’ve removed the city. What remains is a person who could be standing anywhere.

Vintage Nikkor glass, the pre-AI lenses from the sixties and seventies, was designed before this approach to optical clarity became dominant. These lenses allow the world to press in. The rendering is softer in the way that a memory is softer than a document: not degraded, but selective in its emphasis. What you gain is an image that responds to the place rather than simply recording it. What you surrender is the fiction that a photograph can be neutral.

I don’t believe photographs are neutral. I’ve never believed that. The choice of glass is a statement of intent — a decision about what kind of seeing you’re committed to.

What Twenty Years Actually Means

I want to be careful about what I’m claiming here. Twenty years in one city is not a credential. It’s a practice. The city keeps changing; what I know about it is always partly obsolete. New construction erases corners I’ve been shooting for a decade. Vendors retire. Light that fell a certain way through a gap between buildings falls differently now because something was built in the gap. Tokyo is not a static archive. It’s a living system, and the most a photographer can do is maintain the relationship.

What the practice has given me is a particular quality of attention — the ability to see what’s changed against a long baseline of what was there before. And it has given me patience, though not the patience of waiting for luck. A more active kind. The patience of knowing that a place will reveal itself to you in proportion to your willingness to return.

The lenses I carry are thirty, forty, fifty years old. There is a ghost in the glass — the history of every previous frame that passed through this optic, every photographer who worked with it before I did, every city or face or moment it recorded before it came to me. I don’t know those histories. But I feel the weight of them in the way the lens renders, in the particular character of its flare, in the quality of its soft edges. These are not flaws. They are evidence of a life.

In Shibuya, in Asakusa, in the lanes of Ameyoko, the lenses render the city with a quality that feels like persistence rather than capture. Which is, I think, the only honest way to work in a place you’ve committed to knowing.

About the Author: Jeff Austin is a street photographer based in Tokyo. He has been shooting the city with vintage glass for over twenty years. His work and writing can be found at tokyoforgeries.com. The opinions expressed above are solely those of the author.