Nikon Will Raise Prices in the US in One Month Because of Tariffs

Nikon announced today that it will increase the prices of its products in the United States in one month, on June 23, 2025, due to tariffs.

Nikon is the latest in a long string of photographic companies forced to adjust pricing in response to the Trump administration’s tariff-laden trade policy. Tariffs impact many companies, big and small.

Earlier this month, Sigma said it would increase prices in the U.S. on June 2 because of tariffs. Canon confirmed similar news late last month. Prices on a wide range of Sony cameras, lenses, and accessories increased between 10% and 35% earlier this week, days after the company refused to comment about its tariff strategy. Leica has been dealing with tariffs as well, although recently decreased some prices following a 90-day tariff reduction between the U.S. and China. Of course, a threatened 50% tariff on the European Union could impact Leica (and Hasselblad) on June 1.

For Nikon’s part, the company had been silent until today, keeping its prices steady amid constant tariff uncertainties. Its statement is short and lacks specific information on which products will be impacted and how much their prices will increase. The entire statement is presented below:

At Nikon, we remain committed to providing the highest quality imaging products and value to our customers. Due to the recent tariffs, a necessary price adjustment for products will take effect on June 23, 2025. We will be carefully monitoring any tariff developments and may adjust pricing as necessary to reflect the evolving market conditions. We wish to thank our customers for their understanding and know that we are taking every possible step to minimize the impact on our community. Customers with order inquiries should contact their authorized retailer for support. For orders placed through the Nikon Store on NikonUSA.com, please contact us here: https://www.nikonusa.com/content/contact-us.

PetaPixel reported on Nikon’s latest financial results last week, which showed the company’s imaging business holding mostly steady. In its associated presentation, Nikon said that tariffs in the United States could reduce its profit for the ongoing fiscal year by as much as $70 million, a significant amount for a company of Nikon’s size. Sony had a similarly dire forecast in its recent financial report, saying it anticipated a $682 million decrease in its operating income because of American tariffs.

PetaPixel will report any additional news on Nikon’s pricing plans as soon as it is available. However, U.S.-based photographers who have been eyeing a new Nikon camera or lens may want to pull the trigger sooner rather than later, as there is a very good chance that the price will be higher come June 23. However, given how President Trump’s tariffs have been designed and rolled out thus far, it is impossible to rule out a massive change in the situation well before then. The current 10% tariff on Japan and many other countries is slated to expire on July 9, at which point the originally planned 24% tariff on Japan is expected to go into effect. However, nobody knows precisely what will happen, including companies like Nikon.

Image credits: Featured image by Jaron Schneider