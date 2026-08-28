Ricoh, You Disappoint Us | The PetaPixel Podcast

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Photographers today are stitching together 4–6 tools across editing, gallery delivery, websites, client management — often spending $2–3K/year, plus constant app-switching.

VSCO has built one connected system: editing, client galleries, portfolio sites, booking/business tools, all designed to work together. The point isn’t “more features” — it’s removing the exporting, re-uploading, and switching that eats a photographer’s time.

Try VSCO for free today!

Now saving when you shop for your favorite gear at B&H Photo is even easier with the B&H Payboo Credit Card which lets you Save the Tax — you pay the tax, and B&H pays you back instantly! (Save the Tax on eligible purchases shipped to eligible states.) OR you can pay over time with our 6 & 12 month financing (on minimum purchases of $199 for 6 months, and $599 for 12 months). Terms apply, learn more at http://bhphoto.com/payboo. Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.

Payboo Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode: